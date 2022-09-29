ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Voter: Catherine McMullen for Clackamas County clerk

By Mary Sacksteder
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3faQBy_0iEmObk800 Mary Sacksteder of Gladstone: It's time for a change after too many errors by incumbent.

Please vote for Catherine McMullen for Clackamas County clerk. It's time for Sherry Hall to retire. With too many errors by Sherry, it's time for a change.

Catherine McMullen is a voter-focused elections administrator, a lifelong public servant, a champion for voting rights, a community leader. She will restore voter integrity to Clackamas County elections.

Mary Sacksteder

Gladstone

