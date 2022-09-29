ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

247Sports

LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Texas game

West Virginia seemed to start the game with an idea, but the Texas offense didn't need a whole lot of time to change the plan. Four touchdowns on four drives built an insurmountable lead, and the Longhorns strolled to a 38-20 win that was probably a bit more one-sided than it appears. This is different than the season's other two losses, right? How did it happen? Why did it happen? What in the world do the Mountaineers do about their secondary? Are opponents going to take aim the same way? Were there positives? What temperature is the seat beneath the head coach? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

WATCH: Texas drops hype video ahead of home matchup with West Virginia

“If I had to paint a picture of playing in DKR, it’s like the Mona Lisa of all pictures.”. There are few things in college football like 100,000-plus of the burnt orange faithful flooding the Forty Acres on Saturdays. Now a third of the way through the season, the...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

What Neal Brown had to say after the loss to Texas

It was a late night in Austin, Texas. West Virginia lost to the Longhorns on Saturday night, 38-20, and the team had more on their minds than just the game. One of their own, CJ Donaldson, went down with a scary injury that left him carted off the field and in a head brace. Head Coach Neal Brown addressed that - and the game - during his postgame press conference, which you can see above.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

WVU star running back carted off the field

Things have gone from bad to worse for West Virginia in Austin. The Mountaineers are currently down 35-7 to the Longhorns and, just moments ago, their star running back, CJ Donaldson was carted off the field with an apparent head injury. Donaldson, a true freshman, was carrying the ball on...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Texas handles business in 38-20 win over West Virginia

AUSTIN, Texas — The Longhorns are back on their home turf Saturday when Texas hosts West Virginia under the lights of Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium. As of Saturday evening, the Longhorns are a 7-point favorite over the Mountaineers as both teams are looking to add their first win of conference play to their record.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Live updates: WVU vs. Texas - Texas 38, WVU 20 (F)

West Virginia and Texas wrap up the first full week of Big 12 play with tonight's FS1 game at Darrell K Royal-Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) are 2-0 in night games this season and 3-3 under second-year coach Steve Sarkisian, who was 18-14 at night as the head coach at Washington and USC. The Mountaineers (2-2, 0-1) are 1-2 at night this season, and head coach Neal Brown is 17-6 in his career.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Update on WVU running back CJ Donaldson

West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson has been cleared to leave the hospital and travel home with the team tonight, according to a statement from Head Coach Neal Brown. "CJ has been cleared to travel home with us tonight. Credit to the WVU and UT medical teams for their outstanding care," said the statement.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Horns247 staff predictions: Texas vs. West Virginia

CHIP BROWN — SEASON RECORD: 3-1 This is a critical week for the Longhorns to establish an identity on both sides of the ball, because West Virginia might be the easiest game left on Texas' schedule. The defense needs to get back to swarming the football after getting away...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown's Best Hire Was One That Was Forced On Him

Morgantown, West Virginia – Imagine where the West Virginia Mountaineers would be without new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. Harrell, who was hired in the offseason to finally give the Mountaineers a real, proven offensive coordinator, also brought new starting quarterback JT Daniels along with him. Without Harrell, Daniels would...
MORGANTOWN, WV
High School Football PRO

Wheeling, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Morgantown High School football team will have a game with Wheeling Park High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling director makes Lifetime movies in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You know Wheeling filmmaker Shawn Holmes for his indie success…now you may see his movies when you switch on your cable. Following his 20-minute short “How to Tie a Tie,” Holmes was tapped to create movies for the Lifetime channel. He’s just wrapped ‘A Rose for Her Grave,’ which follows a […]
WHEELING, WV
Daily Athenaeum

WVU spent far less on this year's FallFest performance than a decade ago

WVU spent more on this year's FallFest lineup, but it's still hundreds of thousands of dollars less compared to a decade ago. The concert lineup for the event initially faced backlash from students online who felt as though their suggestions were not taken into consideration by WVU Arts and Entertainment (A&E).
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

247Sports

