West Virginia seemed to start the game with an idea, but the Texas offense didn't need a whole lot of time to change the plan. Four touchdowns on four drives built an insurmountable lead, and the Longhorns strolled to a 38-20 win that was probably a bit more one-sided than it appears. This is different than the season's other two losses, right? How did it happen? Why did it happen? What in the world do the Mountaineers do about their secondary? Are opponents going to take aim the same way? Were there positives? What temperature is the seat beneath the head coach? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)

AUSTIN, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO