West Virginia seemed to start the game with an idea, but the Texas offense didn't need a whole lot of time to change the plan. Four touchdowns on four drives built an insurmountable lead, and the Longhorns strolled to a 38-20 win that was probably a bit more one-sided than it appears. This is different than the season's other two losses, right? How did it happen? Why did it happen? What in the world do the Mountaineers do about their secondary? Are opponents going to take aim the same way? Were there positives? What temperature is the seat beneath the head coach? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
What Neal Brown had to say after the loss to Texas
It was a late night in Austin, Texas. West Virginia lost to the Longhorns on Saturday night, 38-20, and the team had more on their minds than just the game. One of their own, CJ Donaldson, went down with a scary injury that left him carted off the field and in a head brace. Head Coach Neal Brown addressed that - and the game - during his postgame press conference, which you can see above.
Texas handles business in 38-20 win over West Virginia
AUSTIN, Texas — The Longhorns are back on their home turf Saturday when Texas hosts West Virginia under the lights of Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium. As of Saturday evening, the Longhorns are a 7-point favorite over the Mountaineers as both teams are looking to add their first win of conference play to their record.
Live updates: WVU vs. Texas - Texas 38, WVU 20 (F)
West Virginia and Texas wrap up the first full week of Big 12 play with tonight's FS1 game at Darrell K Royal-Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) are 2-0 in night games this season and 3-3 under second-year coach Steve Sarkisian, who was 18-14 at night as the head coach at Washington and USC. The Mountaineers (2-2, 0-1) are 1-2 at night this season, and head coach Neal Brown is 17-6 in his career.
Update on WVU running back CJ Donaldson
West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson has been cleared to leave the hospital and travel home with the team tonight, according to a statement from Head Coach Neal Brown. "CJ has been cleared to travel home with us tonight. Credit to the WVU and UT medical teams for their outstanding care," said the statement.
