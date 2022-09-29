ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

West Linn Councilor Bill Relyea wants to continue civility in a second term

By Holly Bartholomew
West Linn Tidings
West Linn Tidings
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f1i9h_0iEmOKvt00 Incumbent councilor says he'll prioritize communication, collaborative relationships, resolving Oppenlander dispute

After four years on the West Linn City Council, Bill Relyea said he wants to continue lending his "calm and reasonable perspective" to the body for another term.

Relyea, a former West Linn planning commissioner who joined the council in January 2019, is up for reelection this year, facing four others for two open seats. He will be the only incumbent on the ticket, as Councilor Todd Jones opted against running for another term.

Relyea noted that when he first joined the council, meetings often involved incessant arguing at the dais. The council struggled to move items forward, extending meetings for hours.

"I sought to provide the reasonable-person perspective and move the conversation forward," Relyea said. "I think I've been very successful doing that."

Since 2021, when two councilors and the former mayor left office, Relyea said the council has taken a more civil approach. With another term, Relyea wants to keep the council on its current track, leaving the infighting and personal attacks in the past.

Relyea said he has contributed to improved relationships between councilors, staff and citizens, adding that councilors are now more appreciative of the work done by city staff.

In addition to preserving civility at City Hall, Relyea would like to continue working on the city's purchase of Oppenlander fields. Oppenlander, a 10-acre property on Rosemont Road that includes several baseball fields, became a hot-button topic when the West Linn-Wilsonville School District moved to sell it in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iEmOKvt00

Since then, the city and school district have discussed the city's acquisition of the property, which the district has owned for decades, but those talks devolved into a civil lawsuit over the fair purchase price of the property. West Linn residents passed a $3.5 million bond measure to purchase and improve the property in May, but negotiations between the city and district are ongoing.

Relyea, who represented the city during initial negotiations with the district, said it's important to not only obtain the property, but do so while maintaining a cooperative relationship with the school district.

In the coming weeks and months, Relyea said it's also important for the council to continue developing its relationship with new City Manager John Williams. Feeling confident Mayor Jules Walters will win her bid for House District 37 in November, Relyea said the council will need to work to determine her replacement, and coordinate with Williams on setting agendas for council meetings in Walters' absence. According to the city's procedures, the mayor and city manager collaborate on establishing meeting agendas.

For Relyea, good communication is key to success, and one area that needs to improve is with the city's community advisory groups and neighborhood associations. Currently, Relyea said the city's various boards and groups are unaware of what the others are working on, when they should be collaborating.

Other priorities for Relyea include continuing to strengthen the city's relationship with tribal partners, and advance plans for the Willamette waterfront area.

Relyea faces Leo Groner, Scott Erwin, Tanner Woody and Jeff Bunte in the race for two open council seats in November.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Poll reportedly shows Gonzalez ahead of Hardesty at debate

City Council candidates spar over blame for crime, in-office work during City Club of Portland debate.Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and businessman Rene Gonzalez clashed before the City Club of Portland as a new poll reportedly shows the challenger with a large lead over the incumbent. The Oregonian/Oregonlive.com reported the poll shows Gonzalez leading Hardesty by a margin of 50% to 26%. It was reportedly conducted by DHM Research for the Portland Business Alliance. Although not released, it is the first poll in the race to be publicly reported. Gonzalez repeatedly accused Hardesty of contributing to crime and homelessness by undermining...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson hosts crime roundtable in Portland’s Lents neighborhood

PORTLAND – At her third meeting of the morning with angry Portlanders, nonaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson explained why she sees a viable path to becoming Oregon’s first independent governor in decades, despite poll numbers.  Her day started at a restaurant vandalized the night before, then a visit to the Portland airport where she […] The post Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson hosts crime roundtable in Portland’s Lents neighborhood appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
PORTLAND, OR
West Linn Tidings

West Linn Police Department cuts into staff shortage with recent hires

Three officers short of full staff, WLPD is no longer looking for a new captainOver the past two months the West Linn Police Department has hired several new officers, as well as a community service officer, as Police Chief Peter Mahuna slowly builds the station back up to full staff. Two new officers, Dylan Taylor and Zach Nelson, began patrol duties in August and September after graduating from the academy at the Oregon Department of Standards and Training. Mahuna said a third new hire is set to graduate from the academy next month. WLPD also rehired Gary deMoss...
WEST LINN, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Linn, OR
Government
City
West Linn, OR
Local
Oregon Government
yamhilladvocate.com

Independent Party of Oregon Is a Front for Oregon Democrats

In this article I will show evidence that the Independent Party of Oregon is a front for the Oregon Democrat Party; that is to say, its operations are actually just an extension of the Democrat party and it is not a genuinely independent party. I want to begin this article...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Election Local#Civil Lawsuit#Civility#Mayor#City Hall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
thelundreport.org

Oregon’s First LGBTQ+ Recovery Community Organization Launches In Portland

For people in recovery from substance use disorder, making new friends and discovering fulfilling drug-free activities can be challenging as well as critical to their long-term success. For those from disenfranchised populations, connecting with people who share similar life experiences and culture can be even harder. Now, with Thursday morning’s...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: A Charter Reform Debate, Gonzalez Unsuccessfully Tries to Squirm Out of Fine, and Vladimir Putin Is Going Off the Rails

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Screw off, autumn!...
PORTLAND, OR
The Bee

Museum near OMSI gets a new historic steam engine

The museum already shelters and cares for three historic train engines owned by Portland; they'll be joined by one moreThe Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation's museum — the public rail museum just east of the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry — has acquired a 102-year-old steam engine owned by the Oregon Historical Society. ORHF hopes to use it for future train rides between its museum near OMSI and Oaks Amusement Park in Sellwood. The museum's President, Roy Hemmingway, announced at the beginning of September that the locomotive — named the "Mount Emily Shay" — will be transferred to the foundation's...
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

What's the construction in downtown Hillsboro?

A food truck pod, lots of apartments and more; here's what's being built in the heart of Hillsboro right now. Cranes are going up in downtown Hillsboro as a host of construction projects get underway. A food truck pod, a bunch of apartments and a redevelopment of the former U.S. Bank building into a dining space, here's what projects are going on in Hillsboro right now: • Merrill Gardens (corner of Northeast 4th Avenue and East Main Street): This is where the tall crane operating in downtown Hillsboro is right now, as crews work to build a seven-story...
HILLSBORO, OR
West Linn Tidings

West Linn Tidings

West Linn, OR
295
Followers
1K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

The West Linn Tidings is considered West Linn’s best source for local news based on the City of West Linn’s annual community engagement survey. The Tidings has also been named one of Oregon’s best weekly newspapers for the past decade by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association. The Tidings offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in West Linn.​

 http://www.westlinntidings.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy