How to make a 'Hocus Pocus' cheese and charcuterie board for Halloween
This Halloween , try a witchy way of snacking while you watch " Hocus Pocus 2 ," out Sept. 30 on Disney+.
Meg Quinn, creator and author of " The Cheese Board Deck ," assembled a Sanderson sisters-inspired cheese and charcuterie board for "Good Morning America," to get into the Halloween spirit.
Quinn used rolled pieces of salami to mimic Winifred's unmistakable curly red locks, Tillamook White Cheddar for Sarah's long blonde hair and got creative with blackberries to create Mary's thick spiraled updo.
Check out all the ingredients below and watch how the board gets assembled.
Ingredients
Winifred8 ounces Brie, face Calabrese salami, hair Black olives, eyebrows Blueberries, eyes Strawberry, lips Jarlsberg, teeth Radish, cheeks Cashew, nose Snap peas, dress
Mary8 ounces Brie, face Black olives, eyebrows Blueberries, eyes Strawberry, lips Radish, cheeks Cashew, nose Blackberries, hair Blueberries, hair Red Grapes, dress
Sarah8 ounces Brie, face Black olives, eyebrows Blueberries, eyes Radish, lips and cheeks Cashew, nose Tillamook White Cheddar, hair Purple grapes, dress
Additional decorJarlsberg, stars and cheese moon Black olives, bats
Directions
Assemble as instructed in video, above.
" Hocus Pocus 2 " hits Disney+ on Sept. 30. The first "Hocus Pocus" film is currently available to stream on the platform.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."
