How to make a 'Hocus Pocus' cheese and charcuterie board for Halloween

This Halloween , try a witchy way of snacking while you watch " Hocus Pocus 2 ," out Sept. 30 on Disney+.

Meg Quinn, creator and author of " The Cheese Board Deck ," assembled a Sanderson sisters-inspired cheese and charcuterie board for "Good Morning America," to get into the Halloween spirit.

Meg Quinn, Aint Too Proud to Meg - PHOTO: A "Hocus Pocus" inspired cheese, charcuterie and snack board.

Quinn used rolled pieces of salami to mimic Winifred's unmistakable curly red locks, Tillamook White Cheddar for Sarah's long blonde hair and got creative with blackberries to create Mary's thick spiraled updo.

Check out all the ingredients below and watch how the board gets assembled.

Ingredients

Winifred

8 ounces Brie, face

Calabrese salami, hair

Black olives, eyebrows

Blueberries, eyes

Strawberry, lips

Jarlsberg, teeth

Radish, cheeks

Cashew, nose

Snap peas, dress

Mary

8 ounces Brie, face

Black olives, eyebrows

Blueberries, eyes

Strawberry, lips

Radish, cheeks

Cashew, nose

Blackberries, hair

Blueberries, hair

Red Grapes, dress

Sarah

8 ounces Brie, face

Black olives, eyebrows

Blueberries, eyes

Radish, lips and cheeks

Cashew, nose

Tillamook White Cheddar, hair

Purple grapes, dress

Additional decor

Jarlsberg, stars and cheese moon

Black olives, bats

Directions

Assemble as instructed in video, above.

" Hocus Pocus 2 " hits Disney+ on Sept. 30. The first "Hocus Pocus" film is currently available to stream on the platform.

