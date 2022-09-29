ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

‘Economists should study it’: inside Disney Dreamlight Valley, the latest game taking over TikTok

By Amelia Tait
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m16W4_0iEmOGOz00
‘As compulsive as the TikTokers say’ … Disney Dreamlight Valley.

When I first noticed TikTokers effusing about something called Disney Dreamlight Valley, I imagined it was your standard gem-matching mobile game, complete with in-app purchases and the occasional uncanny valley Elsa cheering you on from the sidelines. But throughout September, TikTok continued to feed me more and more videos of people claiming to be “addicted” to a game that had “taken over their life”. Someone, somewhere called it “Disney Animal Crossing” and with that, I was off to see a mouse about a house.

Available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, Gameloft’s Disney Dreamlight Valley is a simulation adventure that owes Tom Nook-levels of debt to everyone’s favourite pandemic play, Animal Crossing: New Horizons. In both games, you obtain a home in a strange land and start fishing, digging, breaking rocks, picking flowers, growing crops and crafting to make it as idyllic as possible for new residents. In Disney’s offering, these residents are Goofy, WALL·E and Ursula. Dreamlight even rips off ACNH’s rewards programme, rebranding “Nook miles” to “Dreamlight duties”, though it gives it a notably more adult – or at least, Disney adult – interface.

The whole thing would be a shameless copy, if not for the fact that Dreamlight dramatically improves on some of the annoying things about Animal Crossing by getting rid of time constraints and adding a compelling narrative about collective amnesia. “The forgetting” has destroyed a valley where Disney characters once lived harmoniously (question: did Moana freak out when she saw Scrooge McDuck for the first time?). It’s up to you to clean up the valley, find the missing residents and restore peace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b7E2B_0iEmOGOz00
Idyllic … Disney Dreamlight Valley. Photograph: Gameloft

I sunk six unthinking hours into Dreamlight before I remembered my real world responsibilities – it’s just as compulsive as the TikTokers say. It is the kind of game that etches itself on to your eyelids, so that when you turn it off and look at the dirty dishes in your kitchen sink, you can’t help but see them as a side-quest. And there’s something about growing virtual vegetables that scratches a primordial itch – evolutionary psychologists should study it. I want to know why watering 10 carrots and selling them to Goofy makes me feel so alive.

Perhaps economists should study Dreamlight Valley, too. Playing it, I’m constantly reminded of Disney’s ruthless capitalism – this is a game where you can obtain a Minnie Mouse backpack and T-shirts featuring the brand’s iconic castle, conveniently very much like the ones available in real-life Disney stores. Goofy’s home in the game has Nordic-style dining chairs emblazoned with silhouettes of Mickey Mouse’s head – echoing a recent explosion in Disney homeware. Real or virtual, it’s Mickey’s world, and we just live in it.

Truthfully, the sheer amount of stuff in Dreamlight can be overwhelming (it’s daunting and a little disturbing to be told you’ve only acquired 8 of 973 possible furniture sets). The game’s multistep quests are also frustrating, demanding that you do everything in a precise order. (For example, if you go ahead and bake the crackers Mickey asked for without first talking to him, leading him to your house, and talking to him again, your quest won’t be fulfilled.) But even these criticisms reveal just how endless the game is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GyaSm_0iEmOGOz00
‘The sheer amount of stuff in the game can be overwhelming’ … Disney Dreamlight Valley. Photograph: Gameloft

There’s so much to do and see and it’s very difficult to get bored. Let me wash Remy the rat’s dirty dishes with a watering can! Let me craft a trellis arch out of sticks! Let me advertise Scrooge McDuck’s store by wearing a T-shirt with his face on it and let me eat seven apples in a row so I don’t die of exhaustion! This is living – or at least, simulation living. We’re firmly in cosy season. This is Disney Dreamlight Valley’s time.

Of course, I want – like anyone who played The Sims in the year 2000 – to be mean to Mickey, to stir up trouble, sling a few insults and give him something to really say “gosh” and “aw, gee!” about. Short of moving his house to the farthest corner of the valley and surrounding it with ugly furniture, it seems unlikely that I can cause much upset. Unlike on Animal Crossing, I can’t even “accidentally” hit anyone on the head with a bug net in order to passive-aggressively encourage them to move away from my island.

Does this – plus my cynicism about Disney capitalism and suspicion of anything seemingly organically promoted on TikTok – mean that I will put the game down? Absolutely not. I am in its thrall; it is compulsive. Even as I write these words I’m compelled to go back. The Disney stuff is the least of the game’s appeal – I don’t really care about Merlin and Moana, and I would happily build a fire of pixels to burn all of Dreamlight’s ugly clothing. But I could dig, craft, fish and cook for ever. This is no throwaway mobile game, and it will render me immobile for the foreseeable future.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Vladimir Putin’s latest frightening gambit lies at the bottom of the ocean

“Once is happenstance,” wrote James Bond’s creator. “Twice is coincidence. Three times, it’s enemy action.” As European politicians and security agencies ponder the three explosions that caused leaks in the two Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea on Monday, they may find this adage of Ian Fleming’s helpful in resolving their doubts about who was responsible.
POLITICS
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Uncanny Valley#Video Game#Disney Dreamlight Valley#Tiktokers#Nintendo Switch#Goofy
disneydining.com

It Seems Disney Quietly Removed Controversial Ears

If there is one thing you can count on during a special Disney event, it’s exclusive merch! D23 certainly saw its share of limited edition keepsakes (many you can snag on shopDisney, even if you weren’t able to make it to the Expo). That is already true of Disney100, the 100th-anniversary celebration of the Walt Disney Company. Special merchandise has already been released for the celebration, including one already infamous set of ears.
TRAVEL
24/7 Wall St.

Disney Hit With Harsh Complaints

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) CEO Bob Chapek pleased Wall Street with his plans for the company’s near-term future. Among other things, he told investors he may combine all the streaming services Disney owns. This includes Hulu. Comcast, a partial owner of Hulu, said Chapek’s plan is expensive. It will charge a huge amount for Disney to buy out its ownership. Nevertheless, Chapek’s broader vision created enthusiasm about Disney’s financial future and additional enhancement of its already famous brand. Chapek also commented about the price of the company’s theme parks.
BUSINESS
People

This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color — and It's on Sale

“It’s so comfortable that I could have slept in it!” It's that time of year again: We're switching from swimsuits and cooling tower fans to pumpkin spice lattes and cozy cardigans. And if you've noticed that your sweater weather situation is looking a little paltry, it's time to go ahead and do a little shopping.  Start by snagging the Prettygarden Women's Crew Neck Sweater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The pullover sweater is made from 100 percent polyester, crafting a material that's super soft, comfortable, and...
SHOPPING
Cinemablend

There's A Hidden Disney Food Item A Cast Member Turned Me Onto That You Need To Try

If you’re somebody who goes to the same theme park often, like I do, then you probably have those little rituals that you engage in nearly every time you visit. Maybe it’s a particular snack you like to eat or a favorite ride you always go on first. The problem with these rituals is that if you do the same thing every time, you end up missing out on all the other things you could be doing. You'll find yourself not even aware of what the other options are.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Fortune

Denmark’s Queen just stripped 4 of her grandchildren of their royal titles so that they can ‘shape their own existence.’ The kids and their parents aren’t happy

Only four of eight grandchildren will retain their royal titles. Royalty in Europe is declining ever further as princes and princesses across the continent are losing their official statuses. In a bid to protect the youngest royals from the pressures of public life, the Queen of Denmark has stripped four...
EUROPE
disneytips.com

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
FLORIDA STATE
People

Kathy Najimy Explains Why Mary's Crooked Smile Is Backwards in Hocus Pocus 2: 'We Can Justify It'

"It's on the other side mainly because it's so hard for me to do it on the side I did it on 30 years ago," Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy said in a recent interview Kathy Najimy is clearing the air about her character's signature quirk in the Hocus Pocus film franchise. In 1993's iconic Hocus Pocus, Najimy's Mary Sanderson has a crooked smile, a detail Najimy, 65, improvised during shooting. In the newly-released sequel, Najimy continues to use the misshapen smile, but this time on the...
MOVIES
Thrillist

Oreo Is Releasing an All-New Cookie Flavor for Fall

Oreo does not care about your PSLs. Okay, maybe it does a little bit. The brand did drop its own pumpkin spice iteration last month. But now, the cookie maker is moving full-steam ahead toward the winter holidays with the debut of its latest flavor, and we've got zero qualms about it.
FOOD & DRINKS
disneytips.com

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee

It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
TRAVEL
Cinemablend

100-Year-Old Veteran Goes To Disneyland In Viral TikTok And I'm Not Crying, You're Crying

As somebody who visits and enjoys theme parks like Disneyland on a regular basis, I sometimes wonder if the day will ever come when I just won’t be able to do it anymore. Will I ever get to the point that getting on and off rides is too hard or Disney World crowds become too difficult to navigate? I now have some significant evidence that I never have to stop enjoying theme parks, because it can be done by a guy who is 100-years-old, and watching him enjoy Disneyland may be the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Guardian

NHS nurses not eating at work in order to feed their children, survey finds

Some nurses are so hard up that they are having to not eat at work in order to feed and clothe their children, research among hospital bosses has found. Lack of money is also prompting some NHS staff to call in sick in the days before they get paid because they can no longer afford the travel costs for their shift. Others are taking a second job outside the NHS in an effort to make ends meet.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Guardian

The Guardian

458K+
Followers
104K+
Post
208M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy