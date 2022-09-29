ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Yankees star Judge ties Maris' AL mark with 61st homer

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OKSl3_0iEmOEdX00

A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees as he approaches major home run milestones:

Season HR Total: 61

Wednesday’s Game: Went 1 for 4 with a walk, hitting a tiebreaking two-run homer off Tim Mayza in the seventh inning of the Yankees' 8-3 win at Toronto. Judge continues to lead the American League in batting average (.313), RBIs (130) and home runs in his bid to win the Triple Crown.

Friday’s Matchup: The Yankees open a three-game series in the Bronx against the Baltimore Orioles.

Current HR Pace: Judge is on pace to hit 63.75 home runs this season.

Next HR: Judge’s next home run would move him one ahead of Maris. The Yankees have seven games remaining in the regular season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Tim Mayza
Person
Aaron Judge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#61st#The New York Yankees#The American League#The Baltimore Orioles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
56K+
Followers
94K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy