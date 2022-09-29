A&E: Is that a chill in the air? Art gets spooky in October

Seasonal specialties are among arts and entertainment events coming up on Portland's Westside, from Sept. 29.

Exhibits

SPIRIT OF PASTEL — The Pastel Artists of Oregon, in partnership with the Chehalem Cultural Center, present an open international juried exhibit featuring the work of dozens of artists working in the pastel medium, now on display through Friday, Sept. 30. Select pieces will be available for purchase. Chehalem Cultural Center, 415 E. Sheridan St. in Newberg.

FROM THE CRUCIBLE OF GAIA — Set amidst stunning Japanese gardens and art and architecture, this show through the end of September brings together the large-form ceramic sculpture of Katy McFadden, powerful wood techniques of Rick Crawford, and forged and fabricated metal forms of Phil Seder. Daily hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wine is available for purchase. Saffron Fields Vineyard, 18748 N.E. Laughlin Road in Yamhill.

QUILT SHOW — The Westside Quilters Guild will display 150 quilts that members made during the COVID-19 pandemic, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2. The show also features vendors, a boutique and raffles, as well as a hula performance at 11 a.m. Oct. 2. Hidden Creek Community Center, 5100 N.E. Hidden Creek Drive in Hillsboro.

THREADS — Fiber arts return to the gallery walls through Oct. 6 for this exhibition in Old Town Sherwood featuring local artists. This show highlights various fiber art mediums, ranging from traditional quilting to modern mixed fiber arts. Sherwood Center for the Arts, 22689 S.W. Pine St. in Sherwood.

BEHIND THE SCENES OF HISTORY — Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist David Hume Kennedy will take audiences on a one-night-only "magical mystery tour" through some of the most significant historical events of the past half-century, 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Tickets from $26 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

Music

ALASDAIR FRASIER & NATALIE HAAS — Experience the critically acclaimed, award-winning musical partnership of Alasdair Fraser, long regarded as Scotland's premier fiddle ambassador, with the sizzling talent of Californian cellist Natalie Haas, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. Tickets $32 at hillsboro-oregon.gov. Glenn & Viola Walters Cultural Arts Center, 527 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

DAKHABRAKHA — The Ukrainian ensemble returns to the Reser for shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1. The Oct. 1 show will be a live score accompanying the silent film "Earth." Tickets from $35 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

THE BROWN SISTERS — A performance by Portland-based gospel singers will showcase the church acoustics at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2. This is a free, all-ages, hour-long concert. Lake Grove Presbyterian Church, 4040 Sunset Drive in Lake Oswego.

MARIANO DE ORBEGOSO & CONNIE BIEBERACH TRIO — Peruvian-born master guitarist Mariano de Orbegoso and singer Connie Bieberach lead a trio presenting South and Central American melodies and rhythms, along with cultural history and stories, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. This is a free, all-ages concert. Lake Oswego Public Library, 706 Fourth St. in Lake Oswego.

AMYTHYST KIAH — The singer-songwriter Rolling Stone recently described as "one of Americana's great up-and-coming secrets" brings her blend of rootsy guitar-picking and poignant, charged lyricism to the Reser for a 7:30 p.m. performance Wednesday, Oct. 5. This show is sponsored by TriMet. Tickets from $30 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

VLADIMIR FELTSMAN — Pieces by Ludwig van Beethoven and Frédéric Chopin kick off Portland Piano International's series of one-hour piano recitals, starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Tickets $35 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

HOLUS BOLUS — Multi-instrumentalist Tom Boylan performs as his musical project, which translates to "all at once," from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. Tickets $5 at atthegarages.net. At the Garages Music Venue, Eatery & Taphouse, 17880 S.W. McEwan Road in Tualatin.

KEB' MO' — Rock historian Bob Santelli will sit down with American blues musician and five-time Grammy Award-winner Keb' Mo' for an interview followed by a concert, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. This program is presented in partnership with Oregon State University. Tickets $30 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

JAZZY ASH & RED YARN — Family-friendly performers Jazzy Ash and Red Yarn teamed up for a lively new EP, "Sing Together," and they will perform live in support of the recording at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Tickets from $10 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

THE CIDER JANES — From a longing to make music and human connection during the COVID-19 pandemic, three friends who formed a band through social distancing now come together for a live show at the Garage Door from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. This is a free, all-ages show. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

FELLOW PYNINS — Award-winning contemporary folk duo Fellow Pynins performs a community concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Doors open 6:45 p.m. Tickets $22 at tickettomato.com/event/7672. Winona Grange, 8340 S.W. Seneca St. in Tualatin.

SPHINX VIRTUOSI ORCHESTRA — Eighteen of the Sphinx Organization's most acclaimed artists will take audience members on a soaring and inspiring evening of stunning works in their latest program, "Songs for Our Times," at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11. Tickets from $10 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

BIG HORN BRASS — The 16-member ensemble of Big Horn Brass performs its fall concert, featuring Leonard Bernstein's "West Side Story" and seasonal selections, at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Tickets from $10 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

AARON MEYER —Concert rock violinist Aaron Meyer brings his talents to the fall concert series at the Chehalem Cultural Center at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Tickets from $30 at chehalemculturalcenter.org. Chehalem Cultural Center, 415 E. Sheridan St. in Newberg.

MICHAEL KAESHAMMER — Acclaimed German Canadian pianist and singer Michael Kaeshammer performs live at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Tickets from $35 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

THE NORMAN SYLVESTER BAND — Legendary Portland blues musician Norman "The Boogie Cat" Sylvester returns to the Garages for an 8 p.m. show Saturday, Oct. 15. Tickets $17.50 at atthegarages.net. At the Garages Music Venue, Eatery & Taphouse, 17880 S.W. McEwan Road in Tualatin.

THE BAD PLUS — The boundary-pushing band performs at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in support of their latest album. Tickets from $30 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

OREGON MANDOLIN ORCHESTRA — The Oregon Mandolin Orchestra presents a celebration of Black American music with special guest How Long Jug Band, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21. The orchestra will perform music spanning genres and eras. Tickets $20 at cityofhillsboro.ticketspice.com/oregon-mandolin-orchestra-2022. Glenn & Viola Walters Cultural Arts Center, 527 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

CHRIS COUCH — World's Finest frontman and chief songwriter Chris Couch performs at the Garage Door from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. This is a free, all-ages show. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

OREGON REPERTORY SINGERS — Kicking off their 49th season, Oregon Repertory Singers present the Portland premiere of "The Path of Miracles" by British composer Joby Talbot, with shows at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. Tickets from $29 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

MICAH AND ME — Enjoy toe-tapping original songs, upbeat covers and clever updates to classic kids' tunes from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. Tickets $8 at cityofhillsboro.ticketspice.com/micah-and-me. Glenn & Viola Cultural Arts Center, 527 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

DARRELL GRANT'S MJ NEW QUARTET — Blending classical and jazz, this modern jazz quartet will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets from $32 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

Theater & Dance

RIPCORD — Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre presents "Ripcord," a heartfelt and hilarious comedy written by David Lindsey-Abaire and directed by Tony Broom, through Sept. 25. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets from $20 at hart-theatre.org. HART Theatre, 185 S.E. Washington St. in Hillsboro.

MAMMA MIA! — The Gallery Players of Oregon present "Mamma Mia!," the musical based on the music of Abba, through Oct. 2. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 2. Kelly Janssen directs. Tickets from $18.50 at gallerytheater.org. Gallery Theater, 210 N.E. Ford St. in McMinnville.

DANCE, MUSIC, AND ARCHETYPE — Flamenco Pacifico and Portland Operate present "Carmen," a refreshing take on Georges Bizet's famed opera, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. Along with dance and music, there will also be an informative lecture offering a lively look at the intertwining history of flamenco and the character of Carmen. Tickets $8 at cityofhillsboro.ticketspice.com/portland-opera-carmen. Glenn & Viola Walters Performing Arts Center, 527 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

BLITHE SPIRIT — Lakewood Theatre Co. presents "Blithe Spirit," a Noel Coward supernatural comedy directed by David Sikking, through Oct. 16. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 16. Tickets from $40 at lakewood-center.org. Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State St. in Lake Oswego.

THE LAST WHITE MAN — Bag&Baggage Productions presents "The Last White Man," a play by Bill Cain and directed by Scott Palmer that interrogates William Shakespeare's legacy and the themes of "Hamlet," opening with a preview performance at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 30. Tickets from $20 at bagnbaggage.org. The Vault Theater, 350 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

SHRIEKING STABLES — ShoeString Community Players present "Shrieking Stables," an original scare just in time for Halloween, opening at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. This interactive, walk-through festival of frights starts on the hour at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 22. Tickets $15 at the door. More information at sscptickets.org. Columbia County Fairgrounds, 58892 Saulser Road in St. Helens.

THE EVOLUTION OF MANN — Broadway Rose Theatre Co. presents "The Evolution of Mann," a musical by Dan Elish and Douglas J. Cohen based on Elish's novel "Nine Wives," through Oct. 16. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The show includes some adult themes, so audience discretion is advised. Tickets from $20 at broadwayrose.org. Broadway Rose New Stage, 12850 S.W. Grant Ave. in Tigard.

SWEET TOOTH THE GHOST — Penny's Puppets presents "Sweet Tooth the Ghost," a puppet show perfect for Halloween, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The family-friendly show will be followed by some spooky crafts and play time. Registration required at bit.ly/3Si0EIf. Christ Church Parish, 1060 Chandler Road in Lake Oswego.

BEAUTY OF KOREA — Oregon Korean Performing Arts presents "Beauty of Korea," an exploration of hundreds of years of Korean traditional dance and music, at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. The program includes more than half a dozen dances, as well as traditional folk songs of Korea. Tickets from $24 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

Community Events & Festivals

SPIRIT OF HALLOWEENTOWN — St. Helens' annual celebration of the Halloween season and the classic Disney movie "Halloweentown" returns through Oct. 31 this year. The popular pumpkin lighting ceremony will take place after the 6 p.m. parade Saturday, Oct. 1. Columbia View Park, 275 Strand St. in St. Helens.

PUMPKINS AND PINTS — Raise a pint, enjoy wood-fired pizza, and watch the weighing of giant vegetables from noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. The Pacific Giant Vegetable Growers will hold their annual Terminator Weigh-Off. New Seasons Market is getting in on the action, too, with a Giant Tomato Weigh-Off. Stickmen Brewing Co., 19475 S.W. 118th Ave. in Tualatin.

WEST COAST GIANT PUMPKIN REGATTA — Costumed racers take to the lake at the Tualatin Commons, rowing gigantic, hollowed-out pumpkins, at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. There will also be contests, activities, food and more all around the lake through 3 p.m., as well as the Regatta Run before the main event at 9 a.m. Tualatin Commons, 8325 S.W. Nyberg St. in Tualatin.

{loadposition sub-article-02}