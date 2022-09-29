ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A&E: Is that a chill in the air? Art gets spooky in October

By Mark Miller
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 3 days ago
Exhibits

SPIRIT OF PASTEL — The Pastel Artists of Oregon, in partnership with the Chehalem Cultural Center, present an open international juried exhibit featuring the work of dozens of artists working in the pastel medium, now on display through Friday, Sept. 30. Select pieces will be available for purchase. Chehalem Cultural Center, 415 E. Sheridan St. in Newberg.

FROM THE CRUCIBLE OF GAIA — Set amidst stunning Japanese gardens and art and architecture, this show through the end of September brings together the large-form ceramic sculpture of Katy McFadden, powerful wood techniques of Rick Crawford, and forged and fabricated metal forms of Phil Seder. Daily hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wine is available for purchase. Saffron Fields Vineyard, 18748 N.E. Laughlin Road in Yamhill.

QUILT SHOW — The Westside Quilters Guild will display 150 quilts that members made during the COVID-19 pandemic, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2. The show also features vendors, a boutique and raffles, as well as a hula performance at 11 a.m. Oct. 2. Hidden Creek Community Center, 5100 N.E. Hidden Creek Drive in Hillsboro.

THREADS — Fiber arts return to the gallery walls through Oct. 6 for this exhibition in Old Town Sherwood featuring local artists. This show highlights various fiber art mediums, ranging from traditional quilting to modern mixed fiber arts. Sherwood Center for the Arts, 22689 S.W. Pine St. in Sherwood.

BEHIND THE SCENES OF HISTORY — Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist David Hume Kennedy will take audiences on a one-night-only "magical mystery tour" through some of the most significant historical events of the past half-century, 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. Tickets from $26 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

Music

ALASDAIR FRASIER & NATALIE HAAS — Experience the critically acclaimed, award-winning musical partnership of Alasdair Fraser, long regarded as Scotland's premier fiddle ambassador, with the sizzling talent of Californian cellist Natalie Haas, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. Tickets $32 at hillsboro-oregon.gov. Glenn & Viola Walters Cultural Arts Center, 527 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

DAKHABRAKHA — The Ukrainian ensemble returns to the Reser for shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1. The Oct. 1 show will be a live score accompanying the silent film "Earth." Tickets from $35 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

THE BROWN SISTERS — A performance by Portland-based gospel singers will showcase the church acoustics at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2. This is a free, all-ages, hour-long concert. Lake Grove Presbyterian Church, 4040 Sunset Drive in Lake Oswego.

MARIANO DE ORBEGOSO & CONNIE BIEBERACH TRIO — Peruvian-born master guitarist Mariano de Orbegoso and singer Connie Bieberach lead a trio presenting South and Central American melodies and rhythms, along with cultural history and stories, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. This is a free, all-ages concert. Lake Oswego Public Library, 706 Fourth St. in Lake Oswego.

AMYTHYST KIAH — The singer-songwriter Rolling Stone recently described as "one of Americana's great up-and-coming secrets" brings her blend of rootsy guitar-picking and poignant, charged lyricism to the Reser for a 7:30 p.m. performance Wednesday, Oct. 5. This show is sponsored by TriMet. Tickets from $30 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

VLADIMIR FELTSMAN — Pieces by Ludwig van Beethoven and Frédéric Chopin kick off Portland Piano International's series of one-hour piano recitals, starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Tickets $35 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

HOLUS BOLUS — Multi-instrumentalist Tom Boylan performs as his musical project, which translates to "all at once," from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. Tickets $5 at atthegarages.net. At the Garages Music Venue, Eatery & Taphouse, 17880 S.W. McEwan Road in Tualatin.

KEB' MO' — Rock historian Bob Santelli will sit down with American blues musician and five-time Grammy Award-winner Keb' Mo' for an interview followed by a concert, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. This program is presented in partnership with Oregon State University. Tickets $30 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

JAZZY ASH & RED YARN — Family-friendly performers Jazzy Ash and Red Yarn teamed up for a lively new EP, "Sing Together," and they will perform live in support of the recording at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Tickets from $10 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

THE CIDER JANES — From a longing to make music and human connection during the COVID-19 pandemic, three friends who formed a band through social distancing now come together for a live show at the Garage Door from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. This is a free, all-ages show. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

FELLOW PYNINS — Award-winning contemporary folk duo Fellow Pynins performs a community concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Doors open 6:45 p.m. Tickets $22 at tickettomato.com/event/7672. Winona Grange, 8340 S.W. Seneca St. in Tualatin.

SPHINX VIRTUOSI ORCHESTRA — Eighteen of the Sphinx Organization's most acclaimed artists will take audience members on a soaring and inspiring evening of stunning works in their latest program, "Songs for Our Times," at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11. Tickets from $10 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

BIG HORN BRASS — The 16-member ensemble of Big Horn Brass performs its fall concert, featuring Leonard Bernstein's "West Side Story" and seasonal selections, at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Tickets from $10 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

AARON MEYER —Concert rock violinist Aaron Meyer brings his talents to the fall concert series at the Chehalem Cultural Center at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. Tickets from $30 at chehalemculturalcenter.org. Chehalem Cultural Center, 415 E. Sheridan St. in Newberg.

MICHAEL KAESHAMMER — Acclaimed German Canadian pianist and singer Michael Kaeshammer performs live at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Tickets from $35 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

THE NORMAN SYLVESTER BAND — Legendary Portland blues musician Norman "The Boogie Cat" Sylvester returns to the Garages for an 8 p.m. show Saturday, Oct. 15. Tickets $17.50 at atthegarages.net. At the Garages Music Venue, Eatery & Taphouse, 17880 S.W. McEwan Road in Tualatin.

THE BAD PLUS — The boundary-pushing band performs at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in support of their latest album. Tickets from $30 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

OREGON MANDOLIN ORCHESTRA — The Oregon Mandolin Orchestra presents a celebration of Black American music with special guest How Long Jug Band, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21. The orchestra will perform music spanning genres and eras. Tickets $20 at cityofhillsboro.ticketspice.com/oregon-mandolin-orchestra-2022. Glenn & Viola Walters Cultural Arts Center, 527 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

CHRIS COUCH — World's Finest frontman and chief songwriter Chris Couch performs at the Garage Door from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. This is a free, all-ages show. McMenamins Grand Lodge, 3505 Pacific Ave. in Forest Grove.

OREGON REPERTORY SINGERS — Kicking off their 49th season, Oregon Repertory Singers present the Portland premiere of "The Path of Miracles" by British composer Joby Talbot, with shows at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. Tickets from $29 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

MICAH AND ME — Enjoy toe-tapping original songs, upbeat covers and clever updates to classic kids' tunes from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. Tickets $8 at cityofhillsboro.ticketspice.com/micah-and-me. Glenn & Viola Cultural Arts Center, 527 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

DARRELL GRANT'S MJ NEW QUARTET — Blending classical and jazz, this modern jazz quartet will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets from $32 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

Theater & Dance

RIPCORD — Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre presents "Ripcord," a heartfelt and hilarious comedy written by David Lindsey-Abaire and directed by Tony Broom, through Sept. 25. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets from $20 at hart-theatre.org. HART Theatre, 185 S.E. Washington St. in Hillsboro.

MAMMA MIA! — The Gallery Players of Oregon present "Mamma Mia!," the musical based on the music of Abba, through Oct. 2. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 2. Kelly Janssen directs. Tickets from $18.50 at gallerytheater.org. Gallery Theater, 210 N.E. Ford St. in McMinnville.

DANCE, MUSIC, AND ARCHETYPE — Flamenco Pacifico and Portland Operate present "Carmen," a refreshing take on Georges Bizet's famed opera, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. Along with dance and music, there will also be an informative lecture offering a lively look at the intertwining history of flamenco and the character of Carmen. Tickets $8 at cityofhillsboro.ticketspice.com/portland-opera-carmen. Glenn & Viola Walters Performing Arts Center, 527 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

BLITHE SPIRIT — Lakewood Theatre Co. presents "Blithe Spirit," a Noel Coward supernatural comedy directed by David Sikking, through Oct. 16. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 16. Tickets from $40 at lakewood-center.org. Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State St. in Lake Oswego.

THE LAST WHITE MAN — Bag&Baggage Productions presents "The Last White Man," a play by Bill Cain and directed by Scott Palmer that interrogates William Shakespeare's legacy and the themes of "Hamlet," opening with a preview performance at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 30. Tickets from $20 at bagnbaggage.org. The Vault Theater, 350 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

SHRIEKING STABLES — ShoeString Community Players present "Shrieking Stables," an original scare just in time for Halloween, opening at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14. This interactive, walk-through festival of frights starts on the hour at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 22. Tickets $15 at the door. More information at sscptickets.org. Columbia County Fairgrounds, 58892 Saulser Road in St. Helens.

THE EVOLUTION OF MANN — Broadway Rose Theatre Co. presents "The Evolution of Mann," a musical by Dan Elish and Douglas J. Cohen based on Elish's novel "Nine Wives," through Oct. 16. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The show includes some adult themes, so audience discretion is advised. Tickets from $20 at broadwayrose.org. Broadway Rose New Stage, 12850 S.W. Grant Ave. in Tigard.

SWEET TOOTH THE GHOST — Penny's Puppets presents "Sweet Tooth the Ghost," a puppet show perfect for Halloween, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The family-friendly show will be followed by some spooky crafts and play time. Registration required at bit.ly/3Si0EIf. Christ Church Parish, 1060 Chandler Road in Lake Oswego.

BEAUTY OF KOREA — Oregon Korean Performing Arts presents "Beauty of Korea," an exploration of hundreds of years of Korean traditional dance and music, at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. The program includes more than half a dozen dances, as well as traditional folk songs of Korea. Tickets from $24 at thereser.org. Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, 12625 S.W. Crescent St. in Beaverton.

Community Events & Festivals

SPIRIT OF HALLOWEENTOWN — St. Helens' annual celebration of the Halloween season and the classic Disney movie "Halloweentown" returns through Oct. 31 this year. The popular pumpkin lighting ceremony will take place after the 6 p.m. parade Saturday, Oct. 1. Columbia View Park, 275 Strand St. in St. Helens.

PUMPKINS AND PINTS — Raise a pint, enjoy wood-fired pizza, and watch the weighing of giant vegetables from noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. The Pacific Giant Vegetable Growers will hold their annual Terminator Weigh-Off. New Seasons Market is getting in on the action, too, with a Giant Tomato Weigh-Off. Stickmen Brewing Co., 19475 S.W. 118th Ave. in Tualatin.

WEST COAST GIANT PUMPKIN REGATTA — Costumed racers take to the lake at the Tualatin Commons, rowing gigantic, hollowed-out pumpkins, at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. There will also be contests, activities, food and more all around the lake through 3 p.m., as well as the Regatta Run before the main event at 9 a.m. Tualatin Commons, 8325 S.W. Nyberg St. in Tualatin.

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove City Hall to close during construction

Work is underway to remodel City Hall and build a two-story Development Services Annex.If you need to make a trip to Forest Grove City Hall, you might consider doing it before the end of October. The business of the city government will continue past then, but it might be a little trickier to find the right person to talk to. Staff who normally work at City Hall will be dispersed across various locations around Forest Grove while the building is being remodeled. Paul Downey, Forest Grove's finance director and assistant city manager, said staff will soon be asked to vacate...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

$28 million wrongful death suit filed against city

The family of a man killed by police in October 2020 presses suit on the two-year anniversary of the incident. The estate of James Marshall, who died after an altercation with Forest Grove police in 2020, has filed a $28 million lawsuit against the city, according to an announcement by the law firm Clark Law & Associates. The Portland-based firm says that the filing was made on the eve of the two-year anniversary of when Marshall was tasered and tackled as he stood in the doorway at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Officers say Marshall was holding...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

National Guard's 142nd: Oregon's hometown Air Force

Your state's military personnel want you to know that those loud jet noises are here to help.Two fully armed F-15 C fighter jets sit 24/7 at Northeast Portland's National Guard Base waiting for their call to action. "The horn goes off, and in minutes, I jump into an airplane and I'm airborne," said Oregon Air National Guard Col. Aaron Mathena, who looks like he was chosen for the role of commanding officer by a Hollywood casting director but who speaks with the authority and poise his uniforms suggests. The 142nd has a mission to remain deployable worldwide. Or, according to...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Tour of local shelter programs set for Friday, Sept. 23

The public can learn more about the shelters built using Supportive Housing Services funds. Curious what's been done to combat homelessness in Washington County over the past year? A tour of the shelters and programs built using the Supportive Housing Services measure funding on Friday, Sept. 23, will provide the public with a chance to learn about shelter projects in Forest Grove, Hillsboro and Beaverton. "We will start at Casa Amparo (Forest Grove bridge shelter location), owned and operated by Centro Cultural, one of our culturally-specific service providers," the announcement from Washington County said. "Then, we will...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

New Bag&Baggage production analyzes Shakespeare's legacy

'The Last White Man' runs from Oct. 14 through Oct. 30 at The Vault Theatre in Hillsboro. Hillsboro's Bag&Baggage Productions is continuing its focus on Shakespeare this year with the latest production announced by the local professional theater company. The new project is "The Last White Man," which explores the legacy of Shakespeare on contemporary theater by analyzing "Hamlet," specifically. "It asks questions about why 'Hamlet' is considered so important and meaningful, and what putting a character like Hamlet in the center of the theater universe does to BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color), queer, and...
HILLSBORO, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Centro Cultural symposium to feature White House official

Assistant Commerce Secretary Alejandra Y. Castillo will keynote the Oct. 12 event in Beaverton.Centro Cultural de Washington County's annual Economic Symposium this year will feature a visit from a leading official in the Biden administration. Alejandra Y. Castillo, who serves as U.S. assistant secretary of commerce for economic development, is the keynote speaker for the symposium. The fundraising event will help the Cornelius-based nonprofit raise money for its annual events and operations. But it's also a chance to celebrate the economic growth that the Oregon's Latino population has brought to Washington County, and to discuss the issues that affect the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: 'Arsonist' turns out to be birdwatcher

The Forest Grove Police Department looks into 'suspicious' people and answers other calls from Sept. 9-15, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Sept. 9 Police were called to a shopping center where a caller reported a man broke into her vehicle and stated he planned to steal it. Officers located the man and subsequently arrested him on multiple charges. A caller reported someone caused more than...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Pandemic learning loss hits Forest Grove test scores

The Oregon Department of Education released standardized test scores from the 2021-22 school year.The Oregon Department of Education released standardized test scores from the 2021-22 school year, and Forest Grove School District results show what administrators and teachers already knew: Virtual learning during the pandemic contributed to slowed growth and learning loss. "National and statewide data clearly illustrate the negative impact the pandemic has had on student learning — even more so in regards to the impact on students of poverty, students of color and students learning English as a second language," Assistant Superintendent John O'Neill said. "The students of...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Beaverton man arrested for attempted murder in Cornelius

Investigators say the suspect assaulted someone with a beer bottle and stabbed another person.A Beaverton man is facing felony charges for allegedly attacking two people at a home in Cornelius on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 25. Juan Manuel Contreras, 40, was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of attempted second-degree murder, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home in the 300 block of South Cherry Drive just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, after a stabbing was reported. They detained Manuel Contreras less than five minutes after arriving on scene, the agency said. Manuel Contreras was visiting the home and got into an argument with a woman, according to the Sheriff's Office. He allegedly assaulted another person with a beer bottle when he tried to intervene, then punched a different person and stabbed him when he also attempted to step in. The stabbing victim was reportedly stabbed in the arms and back. According to Oregon court records, Manuel Contreras pleaded guilty to menacing in a separate case earlier this year. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CORNELIUS, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Open Studios Tour gives view inside the creative process

The free tour hosted by the Washington County Art Alliance is back Oct. 15-16.The Washington County Open Studios Tour gives experienced curators and curious clients alike the opportunity to see the process, not just the finished work. The free tour hosted by the Washington County Art Alliance is back from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15 and Oct. 16. More than 50 local artists are opening their studio doors for the event. "Art is usually a very solitary endeavor. You're in your studio, and it's just you. There's nothing like that one-on-one connection with the public to educate...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Tualatin Lions to host in-person Oktoberfest

The event, held as a combination dine-in, take-out during the pandemic, is set for the Tualatin Valley Elks Lodge.The Tualatin Lions Club is bringing back its annual full-on, in-person or takeout taste of Germany this year on both Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1. That's when the Lions' 10th Annual Oktoberfest is planned each evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Tualatin Valley Elks Lodge, 8375 S.W. Warm Springs St. in Tualatin. Brad King, who coordinates the annual event, said the dinners are all locally sourced and will include Zenner brand German sausage, Willamette Valley sauerkraut, seasoned...
TUALATIN, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival, Corn Roast brighten up Forest Grove

Main Street was busy over the weekend as chalk artists created beautiful but temporary works of art.The Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival and the Corn Roast, traditionally held on the same weekend, were as popular as ever Saturday, Sept. 17. The twin events are the unofficial kickoff for fall in Forest Grove. The Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival brightens up Main Street with colorful artwork — run, don't walk, to see it before the inevitable fall rains come and wash it all away — while the Corn Roast fills hungry bellies with hot dogs, hamburgers and fresh-roasted ears of corn. Check out photos below from the weekend of fall fun in Forest Grove. {loadposition sub-article-01}
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Coffee-drinkers asked to vote on favorite caffeinated brew

Seventeen coffee shops participate in a first-ever Washington County Coffee Week, awarding prizes to winning cups.The Washington County Visitors Association is hosting its first-ever Coffee Week, Sept. 23 through Oct. 2. Tualatin Valley Coffee Week is designed to bring attention to the region's independent coffee shops and roasters. So far, the association has 17 coffee shops who have agreed to participate in showcasing a special latte or coffee drink during that time. "We are excited to announce our first Coffee Week with a goal to offer a fun way to invite folks to Washington County to discover the variety and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

A&E: Raise a glass to the turning of the season

Autumn is calling in our latest Westside arts and entertainment calendar, from Sept. 15.Exhibits QUILT AND CRAFT FAIR — This year marks the 50th Quilt and Craft Fair at St. Mary's Catholic Church, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, through Saturday, Sept. 17. It's a long-awaited return for the event, last held in 2019, and it will feature unique quilting designs, handmade crafts and a delicious lunch, all available for purchase. The annual "Star of Bethlehem" quilt raffle also returns with a limited number of tickets available for purchase. St. Mary's Catholic Church, 960 Missouri Ave. in Vernonia. SENSE...
BEAVERTON, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Air National Guard 142nd serves nation, neighborhoods

Oregon's flying military force members serve cities throughout the state with their volunteerism.Being local is "One of our strengths, one of our benefits, part of our charm as I like to say," said Oregon Air National Guard Col. Aaron Mathena. "As Col. (Todd A.) Hofford, our wing commander is fond of saying, we are the hometown air force." Being a guardsman, I have responsibilities monthly and annually but when I'm not under those responsibilities," Mathena said. "I support my local community, I support the community that I'm in, or I pursue my overseas job that may be paying the bills...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Hillsboro man charged with murder in Forest Grove slaying

Police said they found the victim's body Sunday evening near a residence on Meadow View Road.The Washington County District's Attorney's Office charged David Baynes with second-degree murder Tuesday, Sept. 20, for a deadly shooting Sunday night in Forest Grove. According to court records, Deputy District Attorney Jeff Lesowski asked to seal the probable cause affidavit in the case because "it is a portion of an ongoing criminal investigation, and to disclose the contents of the affidavit might jeopardize said investigation." The request was granted by Circuit Court Judge Erik Buchér. Baynes, a Hillsboro resident, has a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled...
FOREST GROVE, OR
