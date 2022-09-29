Netflix Renews German Spy Thriller ‘Kleo’ For Season Two

EXCLUSIVE : Netflix has renewed German spy thriller Kleo for a second season.

The show is set in 1987 and follows East German spy Kleo Straub, played by Jella Haase, who kills a businessman in West Berlin while on a mission with a secret Stasi commando. Not long after, she’s arrested by the Stasi on spurious claims and denounced by everyone she knows. After two years in jail, the Berlin Wall falls, and Kleo is suddenly free, but she soon finds out that the conspiracy against her is much bigger than she could have imagined, and an ominous red suitcase appears to be the missing puzzle piece.

Kleo season one was unveiled on a mega Netflix Europe slate that included almost 20 projects in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, at which point the streamer committed to doubling its investment in the region to 500M Euros ($482M) between 2021 and 2023. Other shows on the slate included historical thriller The Empress.

Kleo is produced by Zeitsprung Pictures under the helm of showrunner team Hanno Hackfort, Richard Kropf and Bob Konrad. Dimitrij Schaad stars alongside Haase.

Speaking to Deadline, Netflix VP German Original Series Katja Hofem said the season reorder is proof that the streamer is committing to multi-season shows.