Portland Thorns in playoffs, Timbers within reach, much to be decided

By Paul Danzer
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LxHCk_0iEmNixQ00 On Soccer: Plenty of drama ahead as MLS and NWSL regular season schedules conclude.

The Portland Timbers' path to the playoffs is clear. But it's hardly simple.

The Timbers enter the final two weekends of the Major League Soccer season in sixth place in the Western Conference.

If things fall right, the Timbers can clinch their playoff spot with a win in their final regular-season home match on Oct. 2 (noon, ABC). Given that their opponent, LAFC, is tied with Philadelphia in the race for the Supporters Shield as regular-season champion, that task figures to be challenging.

Win that match and Portland will clinch unless Real Salt Lake wins at the LA Galaxy. In that case, the Decision Day match on Oct. 9 between the Timbers and RSL could become a winner-makes-it affair.

This being MLS, there are numerous possible scenarios for playoff positioning. The problem for Portland is that its 11 wins are fewer than every playoff contender except RSL (which also has 11). Wins are the first tiebreaker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iEmNixQ00

Another thing to watch: the top four teams in each conference get a home playoff match. Portland, with two wins, can finish as high as third place — though a fourth-place finish is far more achievable.

Nashville enters the final two weekends in fourth place with 47 points — one point ahead of the Galaxy and the Timbers. Nashville has a favorable home matchup this week against Houston, but plays at LAFC on the final day of the season.

Bottom line: The Timbers win and they're in. They've been in playoff mode for about a month now to climb into contention. They must maintain that form and fortune if they are to be a playoff participant for a sixth consecutive season.

•There's another playoff streak of interest to Timbers fans. The Seattle Sounders have made the MLS Cup playoffs every season since joining the league in 2009 —a record 13 years in a row. That is in jeopardy. The Sounders entered a Sept. 27 home match against Cincinnati in 10th place. With three matches to play, Seattle was six points below seventh place, meaning it likely needs wins in all three matches (and some help) to keep alive the remarkable string of playoff seasons.

Thorns playoff bound

The Portland Thorns are in the National Women's Soccer League playoffs. Where, exactly, they land in the pecking order will be decided on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Portland plays on the road against a NJ/NY Gotham side that is only 4-17 and will finish last in the 12-team league. If the Thorns take care of business, they will be assured of a top-two finish. That means a bye into the playoff semifinals, which would be played at Providence Park.

Anything less than a win and the Thorns likely would have to play a home playoff game in the opening round of the playoffs — and their rival OL Reign can grab the Supporters' Shield with a home win Saturday against struggling Orlando.

The battle for the top spot has been dramatic over the last six weeks of the season. At different times, the Thorns, OL Reign, San Diego Wave and Houston Dash have sat at the head of the table.

The battle for the fifth and sixth playoff spots also has been compelling. Eight teams have at least eight wins and two of them will miss the playoffs. The final playoff position likely won't be determined until Angel City visits Chicago on Sunday, Oct. 2 to wrap up the 22-match regular season.

The first playoff round is slated for Oct. 15. The semifinals are Oct. 22 and the final on Oct. 29 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

• Congratulations to Portland Timbers midfielder George Fochive. An exhibit of Fochive's art will be held on Oct. 6 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Akadi, 1001 SE Division St. Tickets for the 21-and-older event are $100 and can be purchased at ivanyaffe.com. A portion of ticket money will go to support youth soccer in Portland.

LAFC at Portland Timbers: How to watch; what to watch for

In the final home match, and next-to-last overall in the 2022 regular season, the Portland Timbers will be aiming to continue their push to the playoffs while Los Angeles FC has wrapped up the top seed in the Western Conference, but is battling Philadelphia for the MLS Supporters Shield. HOW TO WATCH When: 12 noon, Sunday, Oct. 2 Where: Providence Park TV: ABC (KATU 2) WHAT TO WATCH FOR The final regular-season home match does not lack for drama, as it features the teams that since June 1 have the two best records in the Western Conference (Portland 31...
