Liz Truss
Kwasi Kwarteng
The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso have climbed against the dollar as it steamrolls rival currencies this year — but economic and political risks could eat into their gains

Brazil's real and Mexico's peso are standout currencies this year in managing to rise against the dollar. Relatively high yields in the emerging market economies are among the factors that make the currencies attractive. But risks loom in worries about global recession and Brazil's presidential election. While the US dollar...
U.K.
BBC
Singapore
Sydney
Tokyo, JP
US crush China to win women's basketball World Cup for 11th time

Kelsey Plum added 17 points and Jewell Loyd 11 as the Chinese were overpowered by a formidable team that stretched their unbeaten streak in the competition to 30 games. The US went to half-time with a 43-33 lead and there was no stopping them in front of 15,895 fans at Sydney SuperDome -- the biggest-ever crowd for a women's basketball match in Australia.
European Shares Mark Third Straight Quarterly Decline Amid Recession Fears

(Reuters) -European shares climbed on Friday but saw sharp losses during a quarter marked by rising interest rates and tumbling risk sentiment, with hot inflation data from the region keeping investors on edge. The region-wide STOXX 600 index closed up 1.3% but had briefly pared some session gains after data...
Gold pinned near 2-1/2-year low as stronger dollar, yields weigh

Gold prices fell to a new 2½-year low on Monday, weighed down by a sturdy dollar and prospects of further interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to bring down inflation. Spot gold hit its lowest level since April 2020 in the session. Gold prices hovered near a...
1 Unstoppable Stock for the Stock Market Sell-Off

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Federal Reserve just raised interest rates by...
