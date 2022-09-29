Read full article on original website
Stock Market Today: Stocks Tumble, Dow Ends Below 30,000, Bond Yields Extend Surge; U.K. Pound In Meltdown
Stocks extended declines into a fourth consecutive session Friday, while global stocks fell to the lowest levels in two years, as investors retreated from risk markets amid hawkish central bank rate signaling and slumping global growth. Stocks were also hit by the spillover impact of Britain's first budget under new...
A $46 trillion wipeout in stocks and bonds won't stop until central banks around the world launch a coordinated pivot, Bank of America says
A $46 trillion wipe out in stocks and bonds over the past year has led to forced liquidations on Wall Street, according to Bank of America. The bank doesn't expect the bleeding to stop until the Fed launches a coordinated dovish pivot with other central banks. "Markets stop panicking when...
‘I’d never seen anything like it’: how market turmoil sparked a pension fund selloff
Pension fund managers breathed a cautious sigh of relief on Thursday morning. After days of market turmoil, the Bank of England’s £65bn emergency intervention the day before had – at least temporarily – stabilised UK government bond prices, supported the pound, and halted a pension fund selloff that threatened to spark a deeper crisis across the City.
Stocks slide to cap 9.3% decline in September, worst month since March 2020
Wall Street closed out a miserable September with a loss of 9.3%, the worst monthly decline since March 2020.
Legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there is a ‘high probability’ the stock market will be ‘flat’ for an entire decade
Stanley Druckenmiller, CEO of Duquesne Family Office, in December 2019. That same day, Stanley Druckenmiller, one of Wall Street’s most respected minds, argued that the pain won’t be temporary—and that stocks face an entire decade of sideways trading as the global economy goes through a tectonic shift.
Decades-high inflation has triggered a 'reverse currency war' as a soaring dollar leaves central banks scrambling to catch up
A "reverse currency war" is breaking out amongst global central banks as they race to keep pace with a rapidly appreciating dollar. The Federal Reserve's torrid rate hikes — intended to suppress decades-high inflation — have been a major driver of the greenback gains. Japan has already moved...
Currency markets volatility is a sign the Fed has already broken the global economy - MKS' Shiels
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to one market analyst, the volatility in global currency markets could signify something has "broken." Nicky Shiels,...
China's yuan drops to weakest level in 14 years and is on track for its worst annual loss since 1994
China's yuan dropped to its lowest level versus the dollar since 2008. The onshore currency weakened to 7.2409 per dollar, its lowest in 14 years. Beijing must navigate a weakening currency, a real estate crisis, and disruptive COVID-19 lockdowns. China's yuan weakened to its lowest mark against the dollar since...
The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso have climbed against the dollar as it steamrolls rival currencies this year — but economic and political risks could eat into their gains
Brazil's real and Mexico's peso are standout currencies this year in managing to rise against the dollar. Relatively high yields in the emerging market economies are among the factors that make the currencies attractive. But risks loom in worries about global recession and Brazil's presidential election. While the US dollar...
US stocks fall as the dollar continues to slam global currencies and sends the British pound to a record low
US stocks opened lower Monday as investors weighed recession odds. Turmoil in the UK spurred by a weakening British pound added to Wall Street's concerns. The pound hit an all-time low against the dollar Monday before recovering later. US stocks opened lower on Monday, as investors weighed mounting recession worries...
Dow futures slump 260 points and the 10-year Treasury yield breaks above 4% as interest rate fears niggle at investors
US stock futures slumped Wednesday as investors braced for further interest-rate hikes. The 10-year Treasury yield broke past 4% for the first time in 12 years for the same reason. Investors are worried stubborn inflation will mean rates stay higher for longer. US stock futures dropped Wednesday and 10-year Treasury...
Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong crater to all-time lows as macro forces batter global stock markets
Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong cratered to an all-time low this week. The Hang Seng Index plunged 14% as of Friday to its cheapest value on record. China stocks could rebound if strict COVID-19 lockdown policies are lifted, but that is unlikely before 2023. Chinese shares listed in Hong...
S&P 500 closes at new low for 2022 and Dow falls 458 points as sell-off resumes on recession fears
Major US indexes plunged Thursday after staging a relief rally in the prior session. UK prime minister Liz Truss stood by proposed tax cuts, despite a chorus of vocal critics. US Treasury yields hit multi-year highs this week as markets react to growing recession fears. US stocks sank Thursday following...
US crush China to win women's basketball World Cup for 11th time
Kelsey Plum added 17 points and Jewell Loyd 11 as the Chinese were overpowered by a formidable team that stretched their unbeaten streak in the competition to 30 games. The US went to half-time with a 43-33 lead and there was no stopping them in front of 15,895 fans at Sydney SuperDome -- the biggest-ever crowd for a women's basketball match in Australia.
The pound just hit an all-time low — but it's not just dollar strength. Here's how Brexit is at the root of the market rout.
The pound hit an all-time low last week as the new UK government's tax-cut plans spooked markets. The strong US dollar is a big factor — but Brexit's hit to the UK economy set the stage for the rout. Brexit rattled faith in the UK as a safe bet,...
US stocks fall on inflation data to cap steep losses for September and the 3rd quarter
US stocks fell Friday, closing out steep losses for the week, month, and third quarter. The Fed's preferred inflation gauge increased 4.9% in August from a year ago, up from 4.7% in July. For the third quarter, the S&P 500 gave up 6%, while the Nasdaq lost nearly 5%, and...
Stock markets give back gains made after Bank of England’s intervention
The “positive glow” sparked by a major Bank of England intervention in gilt markets is “fading fast, analysts said on Thursday as turmoil continued to rock London trading days after the Chancellor’s mini-budget. London’s FTSE 100 index of companies rallied on Wednesday after the Bank stepped...
European Shares Mark Third Straight Quarterly Decline Amid Recession Fears
(Reuters) -European shares climbed on Friday but saw sharp losses during a quarter marked by rising interest rates and tumbling risk sentiment, with hot inflation data from the region keeping investors on edge. The region-wide STOXX 600 index closed up 1.3% but had briefly pared some session gains after data...
Gold pinned near 2-1/2-year low as stronger dollar, yields weigh
Gold prices fell to a new 2½-year low on Monday, weighed down by a sturdy dollar and prospects of further interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to bring down inflation. Spot gold hit its lowest level since April 2020 in the session. Gold prices hovered near a...
1 Unstoppable Stock for the Stock Market Sell-Off
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Federal Reserve just raised interest rates by...
