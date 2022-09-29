Crook County Fairgrounds is gifted $28,000 to expand the Grizzly Mountain Pavilion

The Previous corporation, Prineville Economic Promotions, Inc., gave the go-ahead to Crook County Foundation to gift the remaining balance of PEP funds to the Fairgrounds

The Crook County Fairgrounds recently became the benefactors of a $28,000 gift from the Crook County Foundation, on behalf of the prior Prineville Economic Promotions, Inc. (PEP).

The funds are earmarked for an expansion of the Grizzley Mountain Pavilion. Currently, the building is a multi-use, steel building that is primarily used for the Rabbits and Poultry during the annual fair. It is also utilized for other events.

In 1962, a forward group of businesspeople in Prineville formed a corporation that came to be known as Prineville Economic Promotions, Inc.

The objective of the PEP was to attract business enterprises to the Prineville area. It was originally an extension of the Prineville-Crook County Chamber of Commerce. In the beginning, the PEP members bought stock for $100 per share, which created a pot of money available if a business or industry showed interest in coming to Prineville.

"It was formed to help businesses come to Prineville, and to help with financing. That is how Prineville Economic Promotions, Inc. came about," said local resident and early stockholder and PEP advisor, Gary Romine.

Romine indicated that the stocks created seed money for potential businesses to work with PEP to secure necessary financing. The objectives for PEP included determining what kind of business enterprises they wanted to attract to Prineville; advertising and promoting the Crook County area and its attributes to targeted businesses; and having a predetermined group of people to function as the primary contact with interested businesses.

In the beginning phases, the PEP membership published a brochure that stimulated interest and initial contact with the Industrial Development Committee. They established a follow up plan and selected a team to serve as contacts and/or escorts for interested parties. They also committed to a policy of quality versus quantity when looking for new business enterprises. At this time, they considered diversification to be Prineville's primary shortcoming.

The PEP was considered 'Prineville's Team for Progress.' It included icons and businesses such as James Bodie, James Smith--Central Oregon Publishers, Inc., City of Prineville Railway, Fern Davenport, Erickson's Department Store, Hoppes Laundry, Hudspeth Pine, Inc., Joseph Lehmberg, Miller Lumber, Ochoco Lumber Company, Powell Butte Farmers Club, Prineville Machine and Supply Co., Prineville Men's Wear, Ward Rhoden, Dr. John Say, Les Schwab Tire Center, Shrum Brothers Automotive, Cecil Sly, Dr. Dennison Thomas, W.R. Wainright, Dr. Walter Winitzky, First National Bank, and Oregon Stationary.

In all, there were more than 80 names on the list of shareholders supplied by Romine. He noted that they held an annual stock meeting, and they formed a board. In 2000, the group made the decision to dissolve the company, and retained three advisors, which included Romine, Faron Schultz and Jim Vanvoorhees. The money was transferred to the Crook County Foundation to manage the funds.

"They invested the PEP money, and we had three advisors to make the decision on how to spend the money that we had," noted Romine.

Romine commented that in 1966, shortly after the corporation was formed, PEP engaged in forming a business plan to help the iconic motel rebuild when the Ochoco Inn burned. Although they had a plan, the property was sold, and they were not able to move forward.

"We were always eager and on the outlook for something that would be beneficial for the community," said Romine.

One of their most successful undertakings was in 1988, with the purchase of the lot owned by Pioneer Cut stock, for the purpose of leasing the building to a new and upcoming company, Pioneer Milling, Inc. The mill processed hay, which was mixed with molasses to make a high-quality meal supplement for livestock, particularly for weaner calves and show animals. The business was started by Paul and Beverly French, who were horse ranchers from San Diego, California, and Tom and Barbara Pilling, who were horse ranchers from Lone Pine.

"That is actually where the majority of the money in this little pot of cash came from—was that project," commented prior stockholder, James O. Smith. "We financed the construction of the Pioneer Milling building and property, and they paid us back over a period of time. "

He added that the profit from that transaction is what built up the money, including interest. The property was located at 2200 Industrial Way, next to the current Smaf Construction Environmental.

Faron Schultz, who came on at the time that the Corporation transferred the funds to Crook County Foundation, commented that he served the group for approximately 20 years.

"We were custodians of the PEP funds and moved it to the Crook County Foundation. Recently we collectively determined that a very good use of the funds was to expand part of the fairgrounds, so I think we have got that accomplished," said Schultz of the recent transaction.

Schultz added that he believed that the organization were good stewards of the money that they held.

"I think that it has satisfied its mission statement with the support it has provided over the years. I think this final payment for the fairgrounds is an excellent complement to the work that was initially set out to be something to help promote the Prineville economy. Everything we can do to expand the fairgrounds and keep it as busy as we can is exactly that," he concluded.

Crook County Fairgrounds Manager, Casey Daly, noted that Gary Romine, on behalf of the PEP advisory group, approached him about the possibility of earmarking the remainder funds from Crook County Foundation from PEP to expand the Pavilion. Daly liked the idea and pointed out that the project would require matching funds from the Fairgrounds but was certainly possible.

The idea that was collaborated with Daly and the PEP advisors included taking the wall on the east side of the building and moving it out 20 feet. After reinstalling it, they would put two ends on it, and the building would gain 20' by 100' feet.

The Grizzley Mountain Pavilion is the same footprint as the Carey Foster Hall—minus the bathrooms and kitchen area. It is 5,000 square feet, and the multi-purpose building can be utilized to hold events—including rabbits and poultry during fair, and dinners for the annual Chamber celebration. The space can be tight, however, for a larger group.

"It is at capacity at this point," added Daly.

Daly indicated that they just received the check for the project early last week, and the balance came to $28,000. A contractor came out to look at the project later in the week, and the scope of work would include pouring a concrete floor, uninstalling the wall, and moving it out, shortening up the roll-up door, and reinstalling and enclosing all the new construction.

"At the end of the day, it's a rabbit and poultry barn, so we just want to have people remember that," concluded Daly.

{loadposition sub-article-02}