Kellyanne Conway ridiculed for grouping marijuana into same category as opioids

By Alex Henderson
This article originally appeared on AlterNet.

Democratic Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is competing with Republican celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in the state's 2022 U.S. Senate race, has made no secret of his view that marijuana should be fully legalized nationwide for consenting adults. When Republican strategist and former Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox News on Monday night, September 26, she attacked Fetterman's pro-marijuana views while emphasizing that Pennsylvania has a severe opioid crisis. And following that interview, Conway has been brutally mocked on Twitter for conflating marijuana use with fentanyl.

Conway said of Fetterman, "He put the marijuana flag up. He thought that was funny. He's trolling his opponent. He thinks that's funny. Here's what's not funny: that there's been a doubling of overdose deaths in Pennsylvania while he's been in office from 2015 to 2021. Fentanyl is rankling every corner of this state."

Pennsylvania does have a drug crisis, but it has nothing to do with marijuana. The troubled Kensington section of Philadelphia is infamous for attracting countless addicts, many of them homeless; however, the tragedy in Kensington, Fetterman's Philly-based supporters have pointed out, isn't because of marijuana, but because of fentanyl, crack, heroin and other hard drugs.

One of the people who slammed Conway on Twitter for conflating marijuana and fentanyl is former GOP strategist Steve Schmidt, a Never Trump conservative who has been a key player in the anti-MAGA Lincoln Project. On September 27, Schmidt tweeted, "I thought @JohnFetterman put it up to protest the abject stupidity of the US Govt spending $50 billion in taxpayer money on a marijuana crusade that is riddled with hypocrisy. Who gets locked up? Black people. Marijuana and Fentanyl have as much to do with each other as Coors."

Schmidt also posted, "It's all nonsense. Cannabis is legal in many states and has never killed anyone. @KellyannePolls has less credibility than Trump and may be the only American who stands as a true peer of his when it comes to lying. She sold out America for fame and power. Not credible."

Schmidt, ironically, is on very friendly terms with Conway's husband, conservative attorney George Conway —another Never Trumper who has been active in The Lincoln Project. While Kellyanne Conway was a staunch defender of Donald Trump during his four years in the White House, her husband has been one of Trump's most scathing critics on the right.

Another conservative Never Trumper, Cheri Jacobus, also lambasted Kellyanne Conway on Twitter, writing, "If marijuana deaths were doubled, the number would still be zero, you gaslighting cartoon."

Twitter user Lori Sirianni, @4AnimalLife, "If weed caused overdoses, Canadians would be dropping like flies bc it was legalized nationwide in 2018. There's cannabis stores everywhere plus provincial govts sell it online, like Ontario's."

In Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race, Oz has claimed that Fetterman, as lieutenant governor, hasn't been doing enough to combat Pennsylvania's drug crisis. But Oz has drawn vehement criticism from Philadelphia residents for his wildly misleading comments about the city's drug crisis.

Oz, on August 29, told a crowd in Monroeville, Pennsylvania near Pittsburgh, "Go down to Downtown Philadelphia — I see a little bit in Pittsburgh now too, but more in Philadelphia — there are whole blocks, multiple blocks and areas you can't go. There are addicts walking like zombies into the street with needles sticking out of their necks."

But Philly residents were quick to point out that Oz obviously wasn't describing Center City, Philly's very gentrified and pricy downtown area, but rather, Kensington — which is several miles away. In Center City, there are no "whole blocks, multiple blocks" that have been overtaken by drug addicts. Fetterman's allies have said that Oz's comments in Monroeville show how little he knows about the largest city in the state that he wants to represent.

Polls released during the second half of September have found Oz trailing Fetterman by 3 percent (Fox 29/Insider Advantage), 7 percent (Marist) or 5 percent (Morning Call).

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
Roger Stone, Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 coup: Is a major bombshell coming?

If there is one prominent through-line connecting the two most corrupt presidents in U.S. history, Richard Nixon and Donald Trump, it would have to be the person of Roger Stone. The man has been at the heart of every election scandal for the past 50 years and he's still at it, even today. It's quite a legacy for the guy who has Richard Nixon's face tattooed on his back. It's lucky he left his chest clear for his last great cause, Donald Trump. Stone's work on Trump's behalf provides the perfect coda to a legendary career as a political dirty trickster and world-class black-ops conspiracy-monger.
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”

When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
Salon

New book reveals Trump’s response to impeachment: “I’ll just sue Congress. They can’t do this to me”

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump wanted to retaliate against Congress after the House of Representatives endorsed two articles of impeachment against him. According to HuffPost, the former president threatened to take legal action against Congress following his first impeachment. The allegation was detailed in the...
“Cowardly” Republican candidates scrub references to abortion and ties to Trump from campaign sites

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. President Richard Nixon famously complained that Republican candidates were expected to show how conservative they were in GOP primaries only to feel obligated to make a dramatic run for the center in the general election. The irony is that in 2022, GOP primaries are way to the right of where they were in Nixon's day; Republicans who were considered arch-conservative during the 1960s and 1970s would be too far to the left for today's far-right MAGA movement.
Trump-backed PA GOP candidate Doug Mastriano pushed to charge women who get abortions with murder

Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano speaks during a campaign rally at The Fuge on May 14, 2022 in Warminster, Pennsylvania. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) A newly unearthed 2019 interview with Trump-backed Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano reveals that he advocated charging women with murder if they get abortions. NBC...
New texts show Meadows communicating with GOP operative who plotted to seize voting machines: report

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. After Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was among the many MAGA Republicans who aggressively promoted the Big Lie — claiming that the election had been stolen from Trump and aggressively looking for possible ways to keep Trump in the White House. One of the fellow Trump supporters Meadows worked with during that period, according to CNN reporter Zachary Cohen, was Republican operative Phil Waldron.
Salon

Trump says Mitch McConnell has "a death wish"

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell on Friday evening after President Joe Biden signed a bill to keep the United States government from shutting down at midnight. The bill passed the Senate 72 to 25 on Thursday and it passed the House 230 to...
Salon

"I had this nightmare, but I didn't know it was mine:" Dahlia Lithwick on Trump's crisis of law

From the moment he first stepped into the White House, Donald Trump's goal was to use the presidency's enormous powers to wage war on all that's good in the U.S., from a commitment to human rights to a belief in the importance of truth over lies. But perhaps nothing was battered so heavily as rule of law. Trump spent four years stacking the courts with corrupt cronies, testing the boundaries of presidential powers and committing crimes with the assurance that the Republican Party would rally to shield him from consequences. It all culminated in an attempted coup, for which he has still paid no legal consequences. As his battle with the Department of Justice over stolen classified documents shows, his all-too-successful efforts to end rule of law in the U.S. are ongoing.
As Hurricane Ian ravages Florida, don't forget: Ron DeSantis leads the GOP war on green energy

In the era of worsening climate change, record-setting weather events have become less shocking, but remain as gut-wrenching as ever. So it is with Hurricane Ian, which made landfall as a category 4 hurricane and ripped through Florida Wednesday with 150 mph winds and flood waters engulfing numerous beachfront communities. As the Washington Post reports, this is "one of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the United States." But of course, worse-than-ever is the new normal in the 21st century, when the Earth's average surface temperature is already 1.51°F above the 20th-century average.
