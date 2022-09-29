Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022
Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at [email protected] and we will check it out. MILLERS THRILLERS. It’s time for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded! We did a mass overhaul to the entire course....
OBITUARY: Peggy Lucille Vaughn Estes
Peggy Lucille Vaughn Estes of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, she was 81 years old. A native of Davidson County, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Coleman and Vera Gertrude Merritt Vaughn. Mrs. Estes was also preceded in death by her husband Don Estes...
Bono Bringing Book Tour to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium This November
Bono announced a book tour for his memoir titled SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story. Only 14 cities are on the book tour including a stop in Nashville at The Ryman on November 9th at 8 pm. The book will be released on Tuesday, November 1st. “I miss being on stage...
Oaklands Mansion to Host 2nd Annual Rutherford County Theatre Crawl
The 2nd annual Rutherford County Theatre Crawl will feature eight middle Tennessee theatre companies in a spooky night of candy collecting and performances. The participating local theatres include AcTEENg, Bravo Boro, Boro Tellers, Center For the Arts, Consider This Theatre, Ghost Light Studio, Murfreesboro Little Theatre, and Radical Arts. This...
Uncle Dave Macon Days Returns Oct 7-8 at a New Venue
Starting from humble beginnings on the lawn of the Rutherford County Courthouse in 1978, Uncle Dave Macon Days has been a Middle Tennessee tradition. Uncle Dave Macon Days moves to The Fountains, October 7-8, 2022. Festival organizers invite you to the long-awaited moment for the root’s music celebration at this new venue for 2022. Join the excitement!
OBITUARY: Robert Lee Hall Jr.
Robert Lee Hall, Jr. passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at the VA Hospital in Nashville, he was 63 years old. He was a native of Rantoul, IL and a resident of Rutherford County. Robert served in the Coast Guard. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Doris...
Pancho & Lefty’s Cantina Opens in Former Sutler Saloon Space in Nashville
Pancho & Lefty’s Cantina officially opened the doors of its brand new Melrose location on September 29, 2022. The locally grown, top-shelf cantina debuts with a refreshing, flavorful new menu that marries the Southern soul food of Nashville and south-of-the-border favorites to create a new culinary style: NashMex. The...
$100,000 Powerball W/inner Sold in Spring Hill
SPRING HILL – Woo Hoo! A Powerball player in Spring Hill won $100,000 from the drawing held last night, October 1, 2022. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. But since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 2, the prize of $50,000 was doubled to $100,000.
I-40 & I-65 Lane Closures Needed for Fog Sealing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) awarded contracts for two projects identified in its Enhanced Maintenance Plan extending the life of the roads until they can be fully resurfaced next year. Both projects were awarded to Hudson Construction Company and the work will require daytime lane...
6 Live Shows this Week- October 3, 2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: October 3 – October 9, 2022. Earth, Wind & Fire. Wednesday, October...
An Immersive Nutcracker Experience is Coming to Nashville
Lighthouse Immersive, the innovators behind Immersive Van Gogh exhibition will bring holiday magic to families this year. The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle. The event will be open on November 19th at Lighthouse ArtSpace Nashville, located at 4416 Ridgefield Way. Tickets can be purchased at immersive-nutcracker.com. Immersive Nutcracker is an...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Join us for the 2nd Annual Car Show, hosted by the Mid-Tenn Hot Rodders. Registration from 10am-12pm ($20 per entry). Show from 12:00-4pm. Awards at 4pm. There will be multiple awards in each class; Including: mustangs, corvettes, classics, trucks, imports, modified, under construction, young guns (teens), best original, & best old school, best in show.
Nashville Symphony Announces Performance with Soul Icon Gladys Knight
The great ones endure, and Gladys Knight, best known as the “Empress of Soul” and leader of The Pips, has long been one of the greatest. Very few singers over the last fifty years have matched her unassailable artistry. This seven-time GRAMMY® Award winner has enjoyed #1 hits in Pop, Gospel, R&B and Adult Contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance. More info can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/gladysknight.
Ed Sheeran Announces ‘The Mathematics Tour’ With a Stop in Nashville
Ed Sheeran announced a North American tour on social media with math symbols of +-= ÷ x called “The Mathematics Tour.”. It’s his first North American tour since 2018. The tour will stop in Nashville on July 22nd with special guests, Khalid and Cat Burns at Nissan Stadium.
OBITUARY: Seth Grissom
Seth Grissom of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, he was 38 years old. He was a native of Smyrna and was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Grissom and Peggy Diane Grissom, one brother, Brady Grissom. Seth was a member of Christ Community Church in...
Groundbreaking: Center for Excellence in Murfreesboro
Center for Excellence held its groundbreaking for its location in Murfreesboro on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 408 Jayhawk Court in Murfreesboro. The mission of the Center For Excellence is to provide quality care to individuals with unique needs by assisting them in all aspects of their lives. CFE strives to help individuals with special needs by providing a broad scope of services.
OBITUARY: Margaret Jean Drewry
Margaret Jean Drewry passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, she was 96 years old. She was born in Readyville, TN to the late Elmus and Loucille Alexander. She was also preceded in death by husband, Isaac Richard Drewry; brothers, John Alexander and wife Jane of Smithville, TN, Robert Alexander and wife Jean of Smithville, TN; sister, Waldean Mitchell and husband Eugene; and brother-in-law, Edwin Neely.
Murfreesboro Police Looking for Two Felony Lane Gang Suspects
Detectives need help identifying two women believed to be part of a Felony Lane Gang. On July 12, a female deposited a stolen check for $4,600 into an account at Redstone Financial Credit Union on Fortress Blvd. The account belongs to a woman whose car was broken into, and her purse was stolen at a Greenway Trailhead in Nashville in June. The Nashville’s woman’s debit card was used to withdraw $2,300. The stolen check was taken from a separate car break-in in Lebanon back in July.
OBITUARY: Clifford Robert Fulton
Clifford Robert Fulton passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at his residence, he was 70 years old. He was born in Cleveland, OH and a resident of Rutherford County. Clifford served in the United States Airforce. Clifford was preceded in death by his parents, parents, Barbara Border Fulton and...
OBITUARY: Loretta Lynn
Country superstar Loretta Lynn passed peacefully in her sleep early this morning, Tuesday, October 4, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Lynn was 90. Over the course of her 60-year career, the famous native of Butcher Hollow, Ky. amassed a staggering 51 Top 10 hits, garnered every accolade available in music from GRAMMY awards to induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, and broke down barriers for women everywhere with songs like “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind),” “Fist City” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”
