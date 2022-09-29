ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Several businesses evacuated after severed gas line

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters evacuated several businesses after a construction worker severed a gas line in the parking lot of Champy’s restaurant at 1290 NW Broad St. On Saturday, around 10:35 a.m. MFRD monitored several restaurant employees and called Rutherford County EMS. All of...
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murfreesboro, TN
Government
Murfreesboro, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Local
Tennessee Health
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View now open

Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View is now open. The new outpatient facility is operated by physicians, nurses and staff of Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Offering greater convenience to primary care and specialized medical services for patients in Cheatham, Montgomery and Robertson counties, the 25,000-square foot structure is located just off Interstate 24 at 6536 Highway 41A in Pleasant View, Tennessee.
PLEASANT VIEW, TN
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for October 2 – 8

Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for October 2-8, 2022. Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of the Oakland Court development, Academy St will be closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave will also be closed at Academy St. Site construction work continues. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.
MURFREESBORO, TN
macaronikid.com

5 Things to do in Williamson County This Week: September 30-October 6

Are you looking for fun things to do with your kids this week around Brentwood, Franklin, and Spring Hill? Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Brentwood, Franklin, & Spring Hill shares five things to do with your kids in and around Williamson County over the weekend and into the coming week. Here are the top five picks of fun things to do with kids in and around Brentwood, Franklin, and Spring Hill for the week of September 30-October 6! Click the links for details. (Note: This post contains affiliate links. Macaroni KID may make a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase using one of these links.)
FRANKLIN, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Join us for the 2nd Annual Car Show, hosted by the Mid-Tenn Hot Rodders. Registration from 10am-12pm ($20 per entry). Show from 12:00-4pm. Awards at 4pm. There will be multiple awards in each class; Including: mustangs, corvettes, classics, trucks, imports, modified, under construction, young guns (teens), best original, & best old school, best in show.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ribbon Cutting#Medical Services#General Health
radio7media.com

Middle Tn Scheduled Lane Closures

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

Groundbreaking for Family Pet Health

Congratulations to Family Pet Health for their ground breaking on Tuesday, September 27th at 12:30pm. Family Pet Health is located at 3907 Richard Reeves, Murfreesboro, TN 37127 (Located just off Joe B. Jackson Parkway just past the Amazon entrance) and can be contacted at 615-907-8387.
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
wvlt.tv

Sibilings at center of Endangered Child Alert found safe in Nashville

The car hit the man while he was walking in front of Harper Volkswagen on Kingston Pike on Friday night. Bicyclist dead after hit-and-run crash; police searching for suspect. Police believe the suspect vehicle is a gray or silver Nissan SUV that is missing the driver’s side mirror, a release stated.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

School Districts Hosting Partnership Fair in October

Rutherford County Schools & Murfreesboro City Schools. When combined, Rutherford County Schools and Murfreesboro City Schools operate 63 public schools and serve approximately 60,000 students. Those numbers make the school systems among the largest in Tennessee, only behind Knox County, Davidson County and Shelby County. To ensure the continued success...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy