Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ribbon Cutting: Branches Counseling Center in Murfreesboro
Branches Counseling Center held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 1102 Dow Street in Murfreesboro. The mission of branches is to be a Christ-centered ministry that facilitates hope and healing for the whole person – mentally, physically, and spiritually. 1102 Dow...
WSMV
Several businesses evacuated after severed gas line
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters evacuated several businesses after a construction worker severed a gas line in the parking lot of Champy’s restaurant at 1290 NW Broad St. On Saturday, around 10:35 a.m. MFRD monitored several restaurant employees and called Rutherford County EMS. All of...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATED: A look at the latest health department scores at local restaurants in Rutherford County
We all enjoy a good meal at a local eatery, it’s what makes going out on the town fun! From date nights to dinner with the kids, dining out on special occasions has long been a tradition for families and couples both young and old. To keep this on-going...
Nashville first responders pull body from Cumberland River
Members of the Nashville Fire Department were called out Friday morning to recover a body that was spotted in the Cumberland River.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View now open
Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View is now open. The new outpatient facility is operated by physicians, nurses and staff of Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Offering greater convenience to primary care and specialized medical services for patients in Cheatham, Montgomery and Robertson counties, the 25,000-square foot structure is located just off Interstate 24 at 6536 Highway 41A in Pleasant View, Tennessee.
Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for October 2 – 8
Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for October 2-8, 2022. Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of the Oakland Court development, Academy St will be closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave will also be closed at Academy St. Site construction work continues. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to do in Williamson County This Week: September 30-October 6
Are you looking for fun things to do with your kids this week around Brentwood, Franklin, and Spring Hill? Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Brentwood, Franklin, & Spring Hill shares five things to do with your kids in and around Williamson County over the weekend and into the coming week. Here are the top five picks of fun things to do with kids in and around Brentwood, Franklin, and Spring Hill for the week of September 30-October 6! Click the links for details. (Note: This post contains affiliate links. Macaroni KID may make a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase using one of these links.)
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Join us for the 2nd Annual Car Show, hosted by the Mid-Tenn Hot Rodders. Registration from 10am-12pm ($20 per entry). Show from 12:00-4pm. Awards at 4pm. There will be multiple awards in each class; Including: mustangs, corvettes, classics, trucks, imports, modified, under construction, young guns (teens), best original, & best old school, best in show.
IN THIS ARTICLE
radio7media.com
Middle Tn Scheduled Lane Closures
To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal...
murfreesboro.com
Groundbreaking for Family Pet Health
Congratulations to Family Pet Health for their ground breaking on Tuesday, September 27th at 12:30pm. Family Pet Health is located at 3907 Richard Reeves, Murfreesboro, TN 37127 (Located just off Joe B. Jackson Parkway just past the Amazon entrance) and can be contacted at 615-907-8387.
williamsonherald.com
New director of Williamson County Public Library seeking ways to help it grow
In 2013, Forbes predicted libraries would be extinct within 15 years. Since that time, rather than becoming extinct, libraries have expanded their purview to become far more than a place to get information. During the last couple of decades technology has continued to change the way people get information, and...
Vacant building destroyed in Nashville fire
No injuries have been reported following a commercial fire in Nashville.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
Sibilings at center of Endangered Child Alert found safe in Nashville
The car hit the man while he was walking in front of Harper Volkswagen on Kingston Pike on Friday night. Bicyclist dead after hit-and-run crash; police searching for suspect. Police believe the suspect vehicle is a gray or silver Nissan SUV that is missing the driver’s side mirror, a release stated.
Nashville couple hit by street racers
“I looked in the mirror after the incident and I just couldn’t believe I was still standing. We know that god interviewed because we felt out of control but he was in control,” Smith said.
wpln.org
These Nashville neighborhoods are getting free trees this spring. Yours can be next.
Trees are essential infrastructure. In recent years, the science has become clearer on how trees reduce air pollution, flooding and heat. And just being near them improves mental and physical health. Alternatively, tree clearing affects everything from habitat loss and global warming to soil degradation and landslides. The benefits of...
Crews battle house fire in West Nashville
The fire began around 3:30 a.m. off Mercomatic Court, which is near Charlotte Pike and Interstate 40.
Accused thief apologizes to trucker for stealing big rig from crash scene
"I apologize." Those are the words of a man who confessed to stealing a cement truck in Spring Hill and leading police on a wild chase along I-65 earlier this month.
School Districts Hosting Partnership Fair in October
Rutherford County Schools & Murfreesboro City Schools. When combined, Rutherford County Schools and Murfreesboro City Schools operate 63 public schools and serve approximately 60,000 students. Those numbers make the school systems among the largest in Tennessee, only behind Knox County, Davidson County and Shelby County. To ensure the continued success...
Tips on Navigating Nashville International Airport® for Your Fall Break Travels
As BNA continues its trajectory of unprecedented growth, travelers are urged to follow a few guidelines to make their journey easier, especially for any upcoming fall trips. Know Your Flight Status: Check the status of your flight with the airline prior to departure. Search flight departure information here. Check TSA...
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0