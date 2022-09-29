ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
dronedj.com

Lilium’s annual 400 eVTOL air taxi production goal seeks new funding

This is shaping up to be a busy and auspicious week for electric takeoff and landing (eVTOL) air taxi developer Lilium. Just days after the German company hailed the success of its Phoenix 2 prototype’s first full transition flight, its boss announced a search for new funding to enable what he said would be initial production targets of 400 craft each year.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
teslarati.com

Tesla Giga Nevada to receive recycled battery materials from Redwood’s closed-loop campus

Redwood Materials’ Battery Materials Campus 1 is still under construction in Northern Nevada, but it is already expected to start producing recycled battery product by the end of 2022. The recycled products will then be returned and used in one of the largest battery plants in the world — Gigafactory Nevada — which is jointly operated by Panasonic and Tesla.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swindon#Business Industry#Linus Business#Recycling Technologies#Joint Administrator#Interpath Advisory
Family Handyman

6 Best Solar Batteries

Solar panels convert sunlight to electricity, and batteries store it. Solar battery technology is still evolving, but here's what's available today. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INDUSTRY
CarBuzz.com

Automotive Suppliers Are Preparing For A Hydrogen Future

Toyota has long been a proponent of hydrogen technology. In various regions across the world, the Mirai offers buyers a taste of the alternative fuel. Meanwhile, on the track, the automaker has been showcasing the benefits of hydrogen with a specially designed Corolla race car. Many have criticized the company...
CARS
entrepreneursbreak.com

Engineered Recycling Is A Modern Way To Reduce Carbon Waste

You might have come across the news that apple has stopped giving chargers in the mobile box and so the other brands started following the same. Is this some kind of marketing stunt or another form of making more money? If you too think in the same way, then let me tell you all are wrong.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Recycling
CarBuzz.com

Batteries Made From Seafood Waste Are As Good As Lithium

If you've been eyeing a Hyundai Ioniq 5 or something similar but have found that EVs are still too expensive, you're not alone. Very few new vehicles currently qualify for America's revised tax credit scheme, and as the price of lithium continues to soar, the average new car price is unlikely to fall much.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Redcar steel plant: 'Biggest demolition' of its kind in 75 years

A building on the site of a former steelworks has been brought down in what is thought to be one of the largest single explosive demolition operations in the UK in 75 years. The Basic Oxygen Steelmaking (BOS) Plant in Redcar refined molten iron from the blast furnace, until the works closed in 2015.
WORLD
AdWeek

Revolving Door Roster Updates: AMV BBDO, Baldwin&, MassiveMusic & More

This week is finishing up with exciting new hires and promotions at the top agencies around the world. Let’s see who migrated where in today’s roster updates. Airship’s board of directors welcomed Cindy Davis as its newest member. Davis is an industry veteran with decades of experience driving customer relationships through digital-first strategies, serving brands like Bed Bath & Beyond, The Walt Disney Company and Walmart.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

British Steel owner reportedly asking for urgent financial help from government

The owner of British Steel, the UK’s second-biggest steel producer, is understood to be seeking an urgent package of financial support from the government. Jingye Group, which bought the company out of insolvency just two years ago, has told ministers that its two blastfurnaces are unlikely to remain feasible unless the Scunthorpe-headquartered company is granted financial aid, Sky News has reported.
BUSINESS
Tree Hugger

Scientists Develop Cheap Batteries From Earth-Abundant Materials

A common theme among doomers is that we don't have enough of the materials we need to electrify everything. We will run out of lithium, nickel, and cobalt! But as we noted in a recent post, humans are actually pretty good at solving things when times get tough. That's why we are not still burning whale oil for lighting.
CHEMISTRY
worldcoffeeportal.com

Ozone Coffee Roasters International achieves B Corp certification

Ozone Coffee’s Emma Street store in London, UK. Ozone Coffee Roasters International (OCRI), the specialty coffee group with operations in New Zeakand and the UK, has announced its B Corp certification. B Corp certified companies are businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental performance and are evaluated...
RESTAURANTS
BBC

Train strike: Worst rail disruption of year as workers walk out

More than 50,000 workers are taking part in a strike resulting in the worst rail disruption of the year so far. Members of four unions are staging a 24-hour walkout in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It means only 11% of usual train services are running, with...
TRAFFIC
theevreport.com

Arrival Produces First Production Verification Van in Microfactory

LONDON – Arrival today announced that it has produced the first production verification vehicle from its Bicester Microfactory. Arrival produced the first Van in a Microfactory using in-house technologies, including composite materials, autonomous mobile robots, in-house components, and a software-defined factory. The milestone is a big stepping stone towards...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy