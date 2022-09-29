Padres and Dodgers meet with series tied 1-1

Los Angeles Dodgers (106-48, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (86-68, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (3-3, 3.06 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (7-9, 5.23 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 147 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

San Diego has an 86-68 record overall and a 41-32 record in home games. The Padres are 49-11 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles is 106-48 overall and 52-27 on the road. The Dodgers have the highest team on-base percentage in MLB play at .335.

The teams match up Thursday for the 19th time this season. The Dodgers are ahead 13-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with a .298 batting average, and has 35 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs, 63 walks and 100 RBI. Juan Soto is 14-for-37 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 74 extra base hits (36 doubles, three triples and 35 home runs). Will Smith is 10-for-29 with two triples, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 8-2, .257 batting average, 2.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .226 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Dodgers: Phil Bickford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 15-Day IL (back), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.