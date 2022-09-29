ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

911 down for some Verizon customers in some Tampa Bay-area counties

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Verizon Wireless customers may experience issues when dialing 911 in Hernando, Manatee, Pasco and Pinellas counties. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said that the 911 call may fail or the operator may hear the caller without the caller hearing the operator. But if the call rings into the Emergency Communications Center and doesn't go through, the sheriff's office says it will call back.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pinellas Park, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
City
Clearwater Beach, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Bradenton, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Castor
10 Tampa Bay

Wauchula couple's home ruined in Hurricane Ian flooding

WAUCHULA, Fla. — Five days after Hurricane Ian tore through Florida, flooding and power outages continue to plague Hardee County. One couple who lived in Wauchula lost everything when the storm brought flooding as they'd never seen before. "I feel devastated," Tammy Daw said. "We left with ourselves, some...
WAUCHULA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

FEMA sending disaster relief to Myakka City

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — People living in Myakka City will soon be able to receive disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). FEMA said in a release that starting from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, representatives will be at the Myakka Community Center on Wachula Road to provide assistance to locals.
MYAKKA CITY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Florida Blue, BayCare reach deal after public feud

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After a public back-and-forth, BayCare hospitals, doctors and other healthcare services will remain in Florida Blue's network. The two healthcare giants reached a deal on Sept. 28 — just two days before the deadline — effectively securing continued coverage for more than 200,000 Florida Blue-insured BayCare patients.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Atlantic Hurricane#Nhc#Roku
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa officer spends day before retirement cleaning debris left by Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — As communities across the Tampa Bay area are slowly but surely taking in the damage Hurricane Ian caused, one man spent his last day on the job cleaning up. Office Mike Skypack with the Tampa Police Department spent his last day on the job cutting down trees and cleaning debris left behind by Ian. The agency says he was helping residents get home safely by removing obstacles.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
FAA
10 Tampa Bay

DNA evidence leads to arrest of Tampa man in 2010 Broward County murder

TAMPA, Fla. — Detectives in Broward County arrested a Tampa man in connection to a 2010 murder in Oakland Park that went unsolved, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said. Aaron Dobbins, 52, of Tampa, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said DNA evidence led them to Dobbins after Alfred McMurray was found dead on Aug. 30, 2010.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy