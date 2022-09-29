Read full article on original website
911 down for some Verizon customers in some Tampa Bay-area counties
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Verizon Wireless customers may experience issues when dialing 911 in Hernando, Manatee, Pasco and Pinellas counties. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said that the 911 call may fail or the operator may hear the caller without the caller hearing the operator. But if the call rings into the Emergency Communications Center and doesn't go through, the sheriff's office says it will call back.
Rowdies, Rays pledge $1M in Hurricane Ian relief
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian is ongoing in parts of southwest Florida. Here in the immediate Tampa Bay area, the community continues to come together to assist those who are hurting most. The Tampa Bay Rays and the Tampa Bay Rowdies are throwing...
HCSO: More people involved in stealing over $238K from Tampa business
TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for more people that were involved in stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a business in Tampa. COVE Behavioral Health paid Appliance tech Solution $238,920 over a period of time through wire transfers and checkers in...
Manatee County schools reopen Tuesday after Hurricane Ian blew through area
BRADENTON, Fla. — After Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, counties across the state are still taking in the aftermath and are conducting relief efforts. During a news conference Tuesday morning, Manatee County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes says power is slowly but surely being restored and debris collection is being coordinated.
Palmetto man accused of stealing more than $100K in Hurricane Ian relief funds arrested in Tampa
PALMETTO, Fla. — A Palmetto man accused of stealing more than $100,000 meant to provide relief to those affected by Hurricane Ian was arrested Tuesday night in Tampa, according to the Palmetto Police Department. According to police, William Luff stole more than $100,000 from the Palmetto Moose Lodge. The...
Operation Blue Roof coming to Sarasota County for those left with damages from Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. — Homeowners and residents in Sarasota County who were left with damages to their roofs after Hurricane Ian blew through Florida may now be eligible for repairs. As a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Operation Blue Roof is a free federal program...
Family of Zolfo Springs man who went missing during Hurricane Ian holds onto hope
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. — Search and rescue crews in Hardee County recovered two more bodies on Tuesday, authorities say. Florida Highway Patrol troopers are working to determine if one body found in floodwaters was a person from inside an SUV that was swept away amid the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Historic Venice Theater destroyed, homes damaged in south Sarasota County
VENICE, Fla. — On Woodingham Trail in Venice, palm trees are uprooted, some laying on top of homes. Linda Jones lives has lived on this street since 1990. Walking through her home, you can't miss the large pile of ceiling debris that sits on top of her furniture, slowly developing a stench in the air from the wet material sitting there for days.
Wauchula couple's home ruined in Hurricane Ian flooding
WAUCHULA, Fla. — Five days after Hurricane Ian tore through Florida, flooding and power outages continue to plague Hardee County. One couple who lived in Wauchula lost everything when the storm brought flooding as they'd never seen before. "I feel devastated," Tammy Daw said. "We left with ourselves, some...
FEMA sending disaster relief to Myakka City
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — People living in Myakka City will soon be able to receive disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). FEMA said in a release that starting from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, representatives will be at the Myakka Community Center on Wachula Road to provide assistance to locals.
Florida Blue, BayCare reach deal after public feud
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After a public back-and-forth, BayCare hospitals, doctors and other healthcare services will remain in Florida Blue's network. The two healthcare giants reached a deal on Sept. 28 — just two days before the deadline — effectively securing continued coverage for more than 200,000 Florida Blue-insured BayCare patients.
Lakeland Electric reports nearly 90 percent of outages restored from Hurricane Ian, with full restoration by midweek
LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland Electric said in its Sunday update that 7,300 customers are still without power, but 88 percent of storm-related outages are now restored from Hurricane Ian. The utility company said they are making good progress on large job sites as well. Lakeland Electric estimates the majority...
Dunedin water, wastewater systems 'safe' after cybersecurity 'incident'
DUNEDIN, Fla. — The city of Dunedin announced its water and wastewater treatment facilities are "secure and operational" following a cybersecurity "incident" — the extent of which is still unknown. IT issues were reported with email and online payments for permits, utilities, parks and recreation and marina fees...
Elementary school picture shows fallen Polk deputy aspired to become a sheriff
POLK CITY, Fla. — As the Polk County Sheriff's Office mourns the loss of one of its young deputies, the community he grew up in is also remembering him for the upstanding scholar he was. Deputy Blane Lane attended Scott Lake Elementary in Lakeland. The school posted an elementary...
Tampa officer spends day before retirement cleaning debris left by Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — As communities across the Tampa Bay area are slowly but surely taking in the damage Hurricane Ian caused, one man spent his last day on the job cleaning up. Office Mike Skypack with the Tampa Police Department spent his last day on the job cutting down trees and cleaning debris left behind by Ian. The agency says he was helping residents get home safely by removing obstacles.
TECO: Power restored to about 280K customers impacted by Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Electric said a vast majority of its customers impacted by Hurricane Ian now have their power restored. As of 5 p.m. about 280,000 customers, or 94 percent, have restored power, but about 16,5000 customers still have no power in their homes, TECO said in a news release.
DNA evidence leads to arrest of Tampa man in 2010 Broward County murder
TAMPA, Fla. — Detectives in Broward County arrested a Tampa man in connection to a 2010 murder in Oakland Park that went unsolved, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said. Aaron Dobbins, 52, of Tampa, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said DNA evidence led them to Dobbins after Alfred McMurray was found dead on Aug. 30, 2010.
Wauchula residents left with nothing: 'The building is on fire, and there's no help coming'
WAUCHULA, Fla — Hardee County was hit hard by Hurricane Ian, including flooding, strong winds knocking down trees and wiping out power, and flooding from the Peace River in the days that followed. On Wednesday night, as Hurricane Ian was passing through Wauchula, an apartment fire started at Valencia...
Sarasota County Schools closed indefinitely after Hurricane Ian's impacts
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian cleanup takes place across the southwestern Florida region, Sarasota County Schools are closed indefinitely. Everything is up in the air. There are still many questions as to when schools will open, what schools are damaged and who can return. “Every time something...
Tampa Bay area fire crews take school buses-turned-ambulances to Fort Myers
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — An 11-man crew from Pasco and Hernando County fire rescues made the trek down to Fort Myers on Thursday on several ambulance buses to help transport hospitals and healthcare facilities impacted by Hurricane Ian. “The Pasco County buses that are going down are fully operational,”...
