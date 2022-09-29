ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Flooding at Nathan Benderson Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota has flooded as a result of Hurricane Ian. High water levels and falling trees have made the area a danger to the public. Officials said it will remain closed until further notice. The closure is enforced by security.
SARASOTA, FL
Manatee nonprofit agencies pitching in to help storm victims

BRADENTON Fla. (WWSB) - Nonprofit agencies in Manatee County are ramping up to help people struggling in the wake of hurricane Ian:. On Saturday, Manatee County staff delivered tarps and water to the Myakka Community Center, 10060 Wauchula Rd., in Myakka City. County leaders are also assessing additional ways to assist the town, which has been inundated with flood waters.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Sarasota County sets up storm debris drop-off sites

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County residents who don’t want to wait for the county to pick up storm debris can drop it off themselves,. Two public drop-off sites for Sarasota County residents will be opening Monday, Oct. 3. The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Sarasota to distribute water, food, ice and tarps

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will open four Neighborhood Points of Distribution to county residents who need water, ice, food or tarps due to Hurricane Ian. The sites will operate Saturday, Oct. 1, Sunday, Oct. 2 and Monday, Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Manatee County lists road closures

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - There are still several significant road closures impacting travel through and within Manatee County. Rising water along the Myakka River in Sarasota County has closed I-75 in both directions from mile marker 193 (Jacaranda Boulevard) to mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Boulevard.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

FDOT: Section of I-75 in Southwest Florida reopened as water recedes

State officials are relaying information to map apps. A section of Interstate 75 between Venice and North Port that was closed Friday reopened Saturday in the late afternoon, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reported. The road, both the northbound and southbound sides, was closed because the Myakka River started...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
10 AM Update - Power being restored on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 10 AM Thursday, power has been restored to over 32,000 homes in Sarasota County, and over 28,000 people in Manatee County. Power is still out in most of Hardee, Desoto, Charlotte, and Lee counties. As Tropical Storm Ian moves into eastern Florida, some customers...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Photos: The Aftermath of Hurricane Ian

The worst of Hurricane Ian has passed, and officials are making their way through Sarasota to survey the damage done by the storm. The sheriff’s office is posting videos and photos on its official Twitter account. As of this morning, no deaths have been reported in Sarasota. But Lee...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

