Flooding at Nathan Benderson Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota has flooded as a result of Hurricane Ian. High water levels and falling trees have made the area a danger to the public. Officials said it will remain closed until further notice. The closure is enforced by security.
Potential flooding from Sarasota County levee threatens neighborhood
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office clarified a countywide alert that described a possible levee break early Saturday morning.
Two dead in Sarasota County after Hurricane Ian
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office has reported two deaths that "appear to be" due to Hurricane Ian.
Manatee nonprofit agencies pitching in to help storm victims
BRADENTON Fla. (WWSB) - Nonprofit agencies in Manatee County are ramping up to help people struggling in the wake of hurricane Ian:. On Saturday, Manatee County staff delivered tarps and water to the Myakka Community Center, 10060 Wauchula Rd., in Myakka City. County leaders are also assessing additional ways to assist the town, which has been inundated with flood waters.
Sarasota County sets up storm debris drop-off sites
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County residents who don’t want to wait for the county to pick up storm debris can drop it off themselves,. Two public drop-off sites for Sarasota County residents will be opening Monday, Oct. 3. The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6...
Sarasota to distribute water, food, ice and tarps
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will open four Neighborhood Points of Distribution to county residents who need water, ice, food or tarps due to Hurricane Ian. The sites will operate Saturday, Oct. 1, Sunday, Oct. 2 and Monday, Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:
Manatee County lists road closures
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - There are still several significant road closures impacting travel through and within Manatee County. Rising water along the Myakka River in Sarasota County has closed I-75 in both directions from mile marker 193 (Jacaranda Boulevard) to mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Boulevard.
FDOT: Section of I-75 in Southwest Florida reopened as water recedes
State officials are relaying information to map apps. A section of Interstate 75 between Venice and North Port that was closed Friday reopened Saturday in the late afternoon, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reported. The road, both the northbound and southbound sides, was closed because the Myakka River started...
Bradenton Police share pictures of damage after Hurricane Ian
BRADENTON, Fla. — Pictures posted by the Bradenton Police Department show the damage left behind after Hurricane Ian slammed into the west coast of Florida on Tuesday. The pictures show downed trees littering the streets, parts of buildings collapsed and boats that were overturned in the wind. One even...
Charlotte County, Fla. commissioner: ‘It’s pure devastation’
Charlotte County, Fla. Commissioner Bill Truex says the destruction in his community is a “mess.” “I was here for Charley, I was here for Irma, I will tell you that this is a Charley that has just hit the entire community,” Truex said.Sept. 30, 2022.
Help for the hardest hit counties of Lee, Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte now available
TAMPA, Fla. — Video and photos from the several counties in the Tampa Bay area show the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian when it hit the coast of Florida. Lee, Sarasota, Manatee, and Charlotte counties are among the hardest hit, with widespread damage. High speed winds and flooding have...
Hardee County Schools closed indefinitely
Hardee County Schools will be closed until further notice, according to a notice from district officials on Friday.
10 AM Update - Power being restored on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 10 AM Thursday, power has been restored to over 32,000 homes in Sarasota County, and over 28,000 people in Manatee County. Power is still out in most of Hardee, Desoto, Charlotte, and Lee counties. As Tropical Storm Ian moves into eastern Florida, some customers...
See Sarasota, Manatee water service advisories and shut-off notices
TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction across the Florida peninsula, water service has been disrupted for many residents in the Tampa Bay area. Two of the hardest hit counties in the region have water service shut off for some communities, while others are in a water boil advisory.
Hidden River woman and her animals rescued from Myakka River floodwaters in Eastern Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some very terrifying moments for Susan Kucia at her Hidden River home early Saturday morning. The quickly rising waters of the Myakka River flowing onto her property and into her home. “I could hear the water at 1 o’clock in the morning, the gurgles coming through...
Photos: The Aftermath of Hurricane Ian
The worst of Hurricane Ian has passed, and officials are making their way through Sarasota to survey the damage done by the storm. The sheriff’s office is posting videos and photos on its official Twitter account. As of this morning, no deaths have been reported in Sarasota. But Lee...
Most customers in Charlotte, Collier, Lee, Sarasota counties still powerless after Hurricane Ian
The four counties combined contain 63% of Ian-caused outages statewide. Close to two days after Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida, more than half of Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Sarasota counties remain without power, according to the most recent data from the Public Service Commission. Across the four counties, 604,618 of...
Venice Theatre, heart of community destroyed
The Venice Theatre is the heart and soul of Venice. It embodies the entire community. Neighbors are heartbroken to see the destruction and the roof blown off.
Venice, Englewood residents reeling from damage from Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Winds of around 120 miles per hour damaged homes and businesses up and down the Suncoast and uprooted trees. “It was just like they say -- at times it was like listening to a train coming your way,” said Bruno Mollica, a Venice resident. He...
