Chris Columbus' 1993 film "Mrs. Doubtfire" would have been the highest-grossing film of 1993, were it not for "Jurassic Park." It was that popular. But whereas "Jurassic Park" has had five sequels and a few TV shows, "Mrs. Doubtfire" has remained a stand-alone phenomenon. The film is a reminder that high-concept, star-led scripted studio comedies were once an enormous box office draw, at least as much as well-moneyed, effects-driven genre fare. Anyone who saw Leonard Nimoy's "Three Men and a Baby" in theaters can back up this claim. These days, such comedies aren't as big business, and they aren't being rebooted with the same high profile (although some are being rebooted).

