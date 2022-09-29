Read full article on original website
Kate Hudson Wore Thigh-High Boots Underneath Her Dress For An Unexpected Look
Kate Hudson is on a mission to bring back nostalgic footwear trends. Back in April 2022, she wore a pair of barely-there PVC heels in a campaign for Stuart Weitzman. Now Hudson’s thigh-high boots, which she wore earlier this week, may very well inspire a legion of fans, and fellow celebs, to follow suit in rocking the style for fall. The actor incorporated the extra tall shoe into her recent outfit, thus giving the sultry yet timeless footwear her stamp of approval.
Ant Anstead Shares Rare Photo Of Daughter Amelie As He Celebrates Her 19th Birthday
Ant Anstead’s oldest daughter Amelie looked so grown up in a red dress in one of the throwback photos he proudly shared to mark her 19th birthday!. Ant Anstead is so proud of his daughter Amelie! The Celebrity Joyride: IOU host took to Instagram to celebrate her 19th birthday, sharing a sweet set of throwbacks on Thursday, Sept. 29. “NINETEEN!!! @amelieanstead how are you 19!!!????” he exclaimed at the beginning of his post. “Feels like only yesterday you were a baby! And now look at you!” he penned. Amelie is one of two children that Ant shares with ex-wife Louise Storey: the two are also parents of her brother Archie, 16.
James Gunn and Jennifer Holland tie the knot in front of loved ones
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and his partner Jennifer Holland shared intimate snaps of their star-studded wedding to their respective social media accounts on Friday. The 56-year-old filmmaker and the 34-year-old actress were joined by several of their friends, family members and collaborators during the celebratory event. The...
21 Costumes Inspired By 2022 Movies And TV Shows That'll Definitely Be Seen Everywhere This Halloween
Who doesn't love to dress up for Halloween?
‘Star Wars’ fandom wonders if peak Luke Skywalker could survive Order 66
Few Jedi were strong or fortunate enough to survive Order 66, which compelled all Clone troopers to open fire on their Jedi commanders and hunt them down wherever they are found. Now, having seen different iterations of the tragic incident over the past couple of years, the Star Wars fandom is debating if Luke Skywalker in his prime would’ve been able to survive the onslaught.
Dave Navarro Will Miss Jane's Addiction Upcoming Tour with Smashing Pumpkins Due to Long COVID
Dave Navarro on Friday announced he will not be attending Jane's Addiction and Smashing Pumpkin's "Spirits On Fire" tour due to his lingering COVID-19 symptoms. "To all of the Jane's Addiction fans attending the Jane's/ Smashing Pumpkins 'Spirits On Fire' tour, I am sorry to have to say that I will not be attending due to my continued battle with Long Covid that I have been dealing with since last December," he wrote in a statement on Twitter.
Pierce Brosnan Didn't 'Meet' Robin Williams Until Filming On Mrs. Doubtfire Wrapped
Chris Columbus' 1993 film "Mrs. Doubtfire" would have been the highest-grossing film of 1993, were it not for "Jurassic Park." It was that popular. But whereas "Jurassic Park" has had five sequels and a few TV shows, "Mrs. Doubtfire" has remained a stand-alone phenomenon. The film is a reminder that high-concept, star-led scripted studio comedies were once an enormous box office draw, at least as much as well-moneyed, effects-driven genre fare. Anyone who saw Leonard Nimoy's "Three Men and a Baby" in theaters can back up this claim. These days, such comedies aren't as big business, and they aren't being rebooted with the same high profile (although some are being rebooted).
Kylie Jenner felt pressured to name son
Kylie Jenner knew as soon as she signed her son's birth certificate that she didn't want to name him Wolf. The Kylie Cosmetics founder and her partner Travis Scott - whose real name is Jacques Webster - welcomed their little boy into the world in February this year and after announcing the tot's moniker, revealed shortly afterwards they had had a change of heart, though haven't publicly shared his new name.
Hocus Pocus 2, review: Wokus Pokus more like, but diverting, honourable twaddle for all that
When Hocus Pocus opened in 1993, it lost Disney around $16.5 million: the shattering yet apparently impossible-to-foresee result of releasing a Halloween-themed family comedy in the middle of July. In subsequent Octobers, however, this cheerfully naff witchy caper became an increasingly popular VHS rental, and over the next decade or so it amassed cult – or perhaps coven – status.
