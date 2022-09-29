ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask Omaha: anyone know what happened to the Empire Liquidation store?

 3 days ago

It was a amazon returns type store with bins that you rummage through for good deals, the old location was off of 117th and Maple before moving. I used to go from time to time but their Facebook page has been inactive since April and doesn't look promising. They were apparently opening two new stores but still no word or update.

Ask Omaha

ABOUT

Sharing our life experiences in Omaha, the largest city in the U.S. state of Nebraska.

