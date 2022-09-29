Governor signs laws to protect animals from unnecessary research, expand microchipping

For Angelique Ashby, running as a “women’s advocate” in a heated state Senate race in Sacramento might be a little of both. Her competitor, Dave Jones, a fellow Democrat, went to court to block Ashby from using that as her ballot designation under her name. His lawyers argued that it wasn’t her vocation, though it could be a profession or occupation, but that Ashby didn’t qualify.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO