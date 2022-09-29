Governor signs laws to protect animals from unnecessary research, expand microchipping

Read full article on original website
Related
Not to bee: Newsom vetoes California bill that sought to protect pollinators
California will not be restricting chemicals that are linked to the death of bees and other pollinators anytime soon after Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill to ban the use of certain pesticides on Wednesday. Assembly Bill 2146, put forth by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, D-Orinda, would have limited the use...
Gov. Newsom signs bill package to add protections for those seeking abortions, birth control
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a slew of bills on Tuesday to ensure those seeking abortion care and birth control are protected in California. Newsom approved a group of 15 bills called the Legislative Women’s Caucus Reproductive Justice Policy Priority Package, created in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and state governments initiating restrictions or bans on abortions.
Reparations panel: Black Californians could be owed hundreds of thousands of dollars
CALIFORNIA’S TASK FORCE on reparations has begun putting dollar figures to potential compensation for the various forms of racial discrimination, generational pain and suffering Black Americans experienced in the state. The rough estimates by economic consultants may mean that hundreds of thousands of dollars could be due to Black...
‘We’re a state of refuge’: Newsom signs bills expanding access to services for immigrants
Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation aimed towards helping undocumented Californians gain access to more opportunities for economic inclusion. Some of the bills newly signed into law include AB 1766 brought forward by Assembly member Mark Stone, D-Scotts Valley, AB 1232 by Assembly member Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, AB 2068 by Assembly member Matt Haney, D-San Francisco and AB 2193 by Assembly member Jesse Gabriel, D-Encino.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How it took a lawsuit to guarantee students in California’s poorest schools a right to read
AN 11-YEAR-OLD BOY writing a fifth-grade book report on “The Cat in the Hat,” a book meant for kindergartners. A second-grade girl stuck at a preschool reading level. Students who break down in tears when asked to read aloud in class. While some might blame teachers or schools...
Serial filer of disability lawsuits alleged to be feigning blindness
A Southern California law firm announced Wednesday that it has obtained footage of a frequent filer of suits under the Americans with Disabilities Act that allegedly shows he is not “legally blind” as he has maintained in hundreds of ADA lawsuits. Excerpts of the footage are embedded in...
UC Berkeley researchers working on low-cost way to keep water safe in rural communities
Researchers at University of California, Berkeley found that the drinking water at a state prison and its surrounding rural areas contained potentially dangerous levels of arsenic in recent years. The study, published last week in Environmental Health Perspectives, looked at two decades worth of water quality data from Kern Valley...
With their political clout growing, women eye 2022 electoral gains in California Legislature
For Angelique Ashby, running as a “women’s advocate” in a heated state Senate race in Sacramento might be a little of both. Her competitor, Dave Jones, a fellow Democrat, went to court to block Ashby from using that as her ballot designation under her name. His lawyers argued that it wasn’t her vocation, though it could be a profession or occupation, but that Ashby didn’t qualify.
RELATED PEOPLE
California drought likely to stretch into fourth year
After its driest three-year stretch on record, California braces for another year with below-average snow and rain. Conditions are shaping up to be a “recipe for drought.”. As California’s 2022 water year ends this week, the parched state is bracing for another dry year — its fourth in a row.
Newsom vetoes California bill targeting tax status of groups tied to insurrection
Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill by a state senator from San Francisco that sought to strip tax-exempt status from any nonprofits in California that participated in or incited insurrection like the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Senate Bill 834, authored by state Sen. Scott...
Jurors who must use public transit eligible for reimbursement under new state law
The list of excuses for not serving jury duty just got a bit shorter. A bill to allow California jurors to be reimbursed for using public transportation was signed into law last week by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Assembly Bill 1981, authored by Assemblyman Alex Lee (D-San Jose), allows for reimbursement...
Wild pigs are destructive, they’re multiplying, and California wants answers to the problem
Editor’s note: This story was updated to reflect SB 856 receiving Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature late Thursday. An online forum held Thursday looked at the growing problem of wild pigs in California and how to lessen the danger and damage they are bringing around the state. Up to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newsom signs raft of bills to strengthen state’s cannabis laws, reduce discrimination
Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed several measures that he says will strengthen the state’s cannabis laws, expand the legal cannabis market, and “redress the harms of cannabis prohibition.”. Newsom on Sunday signed 10 cannabis-related bills, including Senate Bill 1326, which creates a process for California to enter into...
State to loosen indoor mask guidance for facilities like prisons, homeless shelters
Employees and visitors of congregate facilities like prisons and homeless shelters will no longer be required to wear a mask indoors in all situations under updated guidance from state public health officials. The new guidance from the California Department of Public Health aligns recommended mask use with the U.S. Centers...
Bay Area groups organizing aid for Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona
Hurricane Fiona packed a wallop on her way through Puerto Rico last week, leaving most of its 3.2 million residents without running water and electricity, and many without a roof over their heads. . It’s another blow to the Caribbean island that is still recovering from the havoc Hurricane Maria wreaked...
State designates last week of September to honor role of Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta
State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, has declared the last week of September as Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta Week in recognition of the rivers playing a critical role in the state’s economy and environment. The proclaimed week will kick off Sunday and was established from Senate Concurrent Resolution 119. Dodd said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SF opens state’s first ‘Clean Air Center’ where public can go to escape hazardous fire smoke
State and local officials in San Francisco on Tuesday celebrated the launch of California’s first Clean Air Center, where people will be able to go when wildfire smoke creates poor air quality that is hazardous to health. The Clean Air Centers will be located at sites like libraries, schools...
Settlement requires state to monitor Concord school that restrained students
Elyse K., a parent of twins in Contra Costa County, knew something was amiss at her children’s new school when her daughter, then age 8, refused to get out of the car during morning drop-off. “She said that they had hung her on the wall, like a coat on...
State ends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement for some unvaccinated workers
Unvaccinated workers in schools, health care facilities and other settings with a high risk of COVID transmission will no longer have to test for the virus under updated workplace guidance from the California Department of Public Health. Starting Sept. 17, unvaccinated employees and those who are not up to date...
U.S. Justice Department launches COVID-19 fraud strike force groups
The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a trio of strike force groups tasked with expanding the department’s ongoing fraud prevention efforts related to COVID-19. The U.S. Attorney’s Offices in Sacramento and Los Angeles will collaborate as one team while strike force teams will also operate out of the U.S. Attorney’s Offices in the Southern District of Florida and the District of Maryland.
LocalNewsMatters.org
Oakland, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.http://www.baycitynews.com/
Comments / 0