ffnews.com
Frank Molla, BPC – An Introduction to BPC and Payments in Kenya
Frank Molla, Managing Director & Head of Sub Sahara Africa at BPC sits down with Douglas Mackenzie and gives us an introduction to BPC and the payments ecosystem in Kenya. View the full video to learn more about what services BPC offer, and the types of clientele they work with in the African market.
The Fintech Fix 28/09/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
Absa Bank Kenya Partners with Huawei to Build a New Digital Foundation for Branch Networks
“I see it as Lego blocks where the bottom layer is a strong technology foundation that gives us a platform to offer cutting-edge digital solutions to our customers. A strong, resilient network connects all the elements of the platform reliably.” – Moses Okundi, CIO of Absa Kenya. Who...
HPS partners with Visa to fast-track access to the scheme’s payments network
HPS, the leading global provider of payment solutions and services, today announces it has obtained a principal membership license from Visa, the world leader in digital payments, which will enable HPS’ clients to join the global Visa payments network. In addition to HPS’ full processing capabilities, HPS can now...
Solaris becomes new partner for ADAC credit card
ADAC Finanzdienste GmbH and Solarisbank AG will cooperate on the ADAC credit card program in the future. Solaris will replace Landesbank Berlin (LBB) as co-branding partner for the ADAC credit card in the second half of 2023. Until then, the partnership with LBB will continue. All existing services will continue to be available to card holders.
FullCircl Celebrates Growth 12 Months After the Merger of Artesian and DueDil
FullCircl, the Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform that helps B2B companies in regulated industries do ‘better business, faster’, today announced explosive growth just one year after the merger of Artesian Solutions and DueDil and subsequent rebrand. Driven by market demand for its highly differentiated proposition, FullCircl now works...
ICP Blockchain Introduces HTTPS Outcalls To Advance Web3’s Growth
The DFINITY Foundation, a not-for-profit organization based in Zürich leading the development of the Internet Computer (IC) blockchain, has today announced the advent of HTTPS outcall functionality to the IC in the form of a functional beta feature. For the first time, this will allow smart contracts to securely make HTTP calls from within the secure blockchain sandbox, to external centralized Web 2.0 services, and process a result securely decided by network consensus.
London-based FX broker reports 30% increase in the utilisation of ‘forward buying’ contracts as sector braces for long-term volatility
Following a tumultuous week for the UK foreign exchange (FX) market in the wake of the Government’s mini budget announcement, London-based FX company Lumon, which specialises in international payments and foreign exchange risk management for private and corporate clients, is reporting a 30% increase in clients ‘forward buying’ currency. This involves utilising long-term contracts that lock currency conversions away at today’s rate for payments in the future.
New report by BPC highlights opportunities and challenges of Super Apps for forward-thinking banking players
Global payment leader BPC and strategy consultancy firm Fincog today announced the launch of a new report to give banking providers key insights on Super Apps and the critical factors that could make them a future threat to traditional banking providers. “Super Apps” provides a concise overview of the international...
EXCLUSIVE: “Game On!” – Manjit Rana, Insurtech Scout in ‘The Insurtech Magazine’
Having spent a lifetime investing in, or seeking investment for, insurtechs, Manjit Rana knew there had to be a better way to find an ideal technology partner. So he created it. There are thousands of Insurtechs worldwide competing for the attention of insurers and investors. While challengers and disrupters abound,...
UK Insurtech Policy Expert clocks up record policy sales in August
Policy Expert, the UK’s leading personal lines Insurtech, registered its best-ever month for sales in August as it attracted new customers and renewals in record numbers. Total home and motor policies sold grew 28% year-on-year in August, with over 128,000 policyholders either switching to Policy Expert or renewing their existing cover.
Circle Announces Acquisition of Elements to Accelerate Crypto Payments
Circle announced an accelerated crypto payments roadmap enhanced by the recent acquisition of Elements, a merchant and developer-first payments orchestration platform. The announcement includes plans to quickly scale payment offerings to unlock utility value for crypto and lower the barrier of entry for merchants to access next-gen payments and financial services.
Currensea secures major investment from two VCs bringing total raised this year to £4.55m
Open banking-powered fintech Currensea has secured £2.4m from leading Venture Capitalists Blackfinch Ventures and 1818 Venture Capital which will be used to accelerate the fintech’s ambitious growth plans. Currensea – the money-saving travel card, which removes the bank fees associated with foreign exchange by linking directly to users’...
Oxbury Bank breaks the mould of traditional banking with Oxbury NewGen
Oxbury Bank – Britain’s first and only AgTech bank – is launching Oxbury NewGen – Funding Future Farmers, as the bank continues to back Britain’s next generation of farming talent and tackle demographic challenges in the sector. Britain’s farming industry faces a demographic challenge like...
EXCLUSIVE: “Climbing ‘Capital’ Hill: The best strategies for investment success” – Bradley Collins, Insurtech Insights in The Insurtech Magazine
Bradley Collins, CCO at Insurtech Insights, canvassed Future50 America insurtech finalists and some friendly VCs to come up with the Top 6 Tips for navigating a changing investment landscape. How has the investment landscape changed over the past 12 months and how should investment strategies change as a result? These...
SEON Says ‘Neobanks Are Here To Stay’ In New Report
In the latest of its series of insightful industry reports, fraud fighters, SEON has released a new research paper, which assesses the state of the neobanking sector around the world following the Covid-19 pandemic. With continued capital investment, and soaring adoption rates, it’s clear that the neobanking industry has experienced...
