Basketball

Preview: Team USA plays Canada in FIBA Women’s World Cup semifinals

The USA Basketball women’s national team plays Canada tomorrow morning in the semifinals of the FIBA Women’s World Cup. Here is the preview. What’s in store: The Americans are looking for a chance at a guaranteed medal if they win. For Canada, this is a trip of a lifetime. They have never won an Olympic medal, and the last time the Canadians won a medal was the bronze in 1986. Canada has also gradually improved on the world stage in the last two Olympic cycles, where they feature three WNBA players in Natalie Achonwa, Kia Nurse and Bridget Carleton. Even Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn (who is American), is an assistant for the Canadians.
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, Megan Rapinoe News

Legendary United States women's national team star Megan Rapinoe is furious with Brittney Griner's former college coach, Kim Mulkey. Mulkey, who coached Griner at Baylor, is now the head coach at LSU. She refused to answer a question about Griner's Russian detainment at her media days press conference. Rapinoe, who's...
USWNT roster news: Alex Morgan ruled out of England, Spain friendlies

The biggest news from the latest U.S. women's national team roster drop is that San Diego Wave star forward Alex Morgan has been ruled out of two upcoming friendlies against England and Spain due to a knee injury. On Thursday, USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski released his latest 24-player roster for...
World Cup quarterfinal recaps: Alyssa Thomas stuffs stat sheet for victorious U.S.

Serbia gave the USA a good scare in the first quarter, ending it only down by two. America got its act together and cruised to victory, 88-55, thanks to a stout defensive performance in the second and third quarters, where they gave up a grand total of 17 points. Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and three steals while A’ja Wilson was her usual MVP self, contributing 15 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Team USA will now advance to the semifinals to face Canada.
Team USA defeats China in 2022 FIBA World Cup final

The United States Women’s National Team is golden — again. Team USA has won the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup in Sydney, defeating China 83-61 to win its fourth consecutive gold medal in the competition. A’ja Wilson led the United States in scoring with 19 points, followed by Kelsey Plum with 17 and Jewell Loyd with 11. Li Yueru led China in both scoring (19) and rebounding (12).
Beth Tweddle reveals who she thinks will shine in Simone Biles’ absence at World Gymnastics Championships

Samba star Rebeca Andrade is ready to step into the twinkle-toed shoes of Simone Biles at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool.That’s the view of five-time medallist Beth Tweddle ahead of the world’s best gymnasts descending on Merseyside in exactly one month.Andrade bewitched the watching world with the ‘favela dance’ to gold and silver in Tokyo, the first Brazilian woman to win an Olympic gymnastics medal.With Biles on an indefinite mental health break and Olympic all-around champion Sunisa Lee also skipping this season, Tweddle sees Andrade as the sport’s next megastar.“It’s Rebeca’s time to shine now,” she said. “Without Simone...
Belgian Olympic marathoner breaks down in tears of disbelief upon hearing she finished 28th

This article originally appeared on 08.12.21 Imagine deciding to take up a hobby that usually requires many years to perfect at age 35, and three years later ending up in the top 30 in the world at the highest international competition for it. That's what happened to a 38-year-old math and physics teacher from Diepenbeek, Belgium. According to Netherlands News Live , Mieke Gorissen has jogged 10km (a little over six miles) a few times a week for exercise for many years. But in 2018, she decided to hire a running trainer to improve her technique. As it turned out, she was a bit of a natural at distance running.
WORLD
Indonesian soccer match stampede leaves 174 dead

The death toll from panic at an Indonesian soccer match climbed to 174, most of whom were trampled to death after police fired tear gas to dispel riots Saturday, making it one of the deadliest sports events in the world. Riots broke out after the game ended Saturday evening with...
FIBA World Cup 2022: Alyssa Thomas making most of U.S. national team debut

SYDNEY -- U.S. women's basketball coach Cheryl Reeve called Alyssa Thomas last December hoping she'd want to be part of the national team pool. Thomas, who was overseas competing in the Czech Republic during the WNBA offseason, had long ago taken her name out of consideration. She had found that, as a longtime overseas player, national team commitments typically occurred during her only break of the year.
