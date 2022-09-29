Read full article on original website
Sporting News
FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022: Team USA overpower China in final to win fourth-straight gold medal
SYDNEY — Team USA continued their recent World Cup dominance, making it four straight gold medals, defeating China in the final 83-61. Such was their dominance, the 22-point margin of victory is the largest in a Women's World Cup final, eclipsing the previous mark of 20 points also set by Team USA.
msn.com
Preview: Team USA plays Canada in FIBA Women’s World Cup semifinals
The USA Basketball women’s national team plays Canada tomorrow morning in the semifinals of the FIBA Women’s World Cup. Here is the preview. What’s in store: The Americans are looking for a chance at a guaranteed medal if they win. For Canada, this is a trip of a lifetime. They have never won an Olympic medal, and the last time the Canadians won a medal was the bronze in 1986. Canada has also gradually improved on the world stage in the last two Olympic cycles, where they feature three WNBA players in Natalie Achonwa, Kia Nurse and Bridget Carleton. Even Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn (who is American), is an assistant for the Canadians.
ESPN
Team USA routs Canada to reach FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup gold-medal game
SYDNEY -- Team USA wasn't pleased with how it played at times in its 33-point win Thursday over a gritty Serbia squad in the 2022 FIBA World Cup quarterfinals, no matter the final score. But in Friday's semifinal, the Americans didn't leave any ambiguity about how strong they're looking in...
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, Megan Rapinoe News
Legendary United States women's national team star Megan Rapinoe is furious with Brittney Griner's former college coach, Kim Mulkey. Mulkey, who coached Griner at Baylor, is now the head coach at LSU. She refused to answer a question about Griner's Russian detainment at her media days press conference. Rapinoe, who's...
ESPN
Klay Thompson to sit out both Golden State Warriors' preseason games in Japan
SAITAMA, Japan -- Klay Thompson will not play in either of the Golden State Warriors' preseason games in Japan, coach Steve Kerr announced. Kerr said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution as the Warriors go through a condensed training camp. "Just feel more comfortable giving him...
FOX Sports
USWNT roster news: Alex Morgan ruled out of England, Spain friendlies
The biggest news from the latest U.S. women's national team roster drop is that San Diego Wave star forward Alex Morgan has been ruled out of two upcoming friendlies against England and Spain due to a knee injury. On Thursday, USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski released his latest 24-player roster for...
MLS・
CBS Sports
FIFA World Cup 2022 Power Rankings: USMNT tumble after awful month; Brazil, Argentina the favorites
In 52 days' time the World Cup begins. For many of those competing in Qatar there will be no more international fixtures between now and their first game at the tournament. The time for experimentation, blooding fringe players and honing the starting XI is gone. Game faces on, we're in the big time now.
FIFA・
swishappeal.com
World Cup quarterfinal recaps: Alyssa Thomas stuffs stat sheet for victorious U.S.
Serbia gave the USA a good scare in the first quarter, ending it only down by two. America got its act together and cruised to victory, 88-55, thanks to a stout defensive performance in the second and third quarters, where they gave up a grand total of 17 points. Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and three steals while A’ja Wilson was her usual MVP self, contributing 15 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Team USA will now advance to the semifinals to face Canada.
swishappeal.com
Team USA defeats China in 2022 FIBA World Cup final
The United States Women’s National Team is golden — again. Team USA has won the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup in Sydney, defeating China 83-61 to win its fourth consecutive gold medal in the competition. A’ja Wilson led the United States in scoring with 19 points, followed by Kelsey Plum with 17 and Jewell Loyd with 11. Li Yueru led China in both scoring (19) and rebounding (12).
US runs past Canada into World Cup gold-medal game
SYDNEY (AP) — Breanna Stewart and the United States used a dominant defensive effort to beat Canada and reach the gold-medal game of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive tournament. Stewart scored 17 points and the Americans raced out to an early lead to put away Canada 83-43...
Beth Tweddle reveals who she thinks will shine in Simone Biles’ absence at World Gymnastics Championships
Samba star Rebeca Andrade is ready to step into the twinkle-toed shoes of Simone Biles at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool.That’s the view of five-time medallist Beth Tweddle ahead of the world’s best gymnasts descending on Merseyside in exactly one month.Andrade bewitched the watching world with the ‘favela dance’ to gold and silver in Tokyo, the first Brazilian woman to win an Olympic gymnastics medal.With Biles on an indefinite mental health break and Olympic all-around champion Sunisa Lee also skipping this season, Tweddle sees Andrade as the sport’s next megastar.“It’s Rebeca’s time to shine now,” she said. “Without Simone...
Spain excludes top players for game vs. USWNT amid ugly dispute with coach, federation
Spain has excluded 17 of its top women's soccer players from a roster for next month's game against the U.S. as most of those players remain locked in a dispute with the country's soccer federation over working conditions. Fifteen players wrote to the federation (the RFEF) last week to say...
Valiant, Charge emerge victorious in Countdown Cup qualifiers
The Los Angeles Valiant posted a 3-2 win over the Hangzhou Spark on Sunday to ascend into second place in
Barbora Krejcikova captures inaugural Estonia title
Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic upset No. 1 seed and home favorite Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday to
Belgian Olympic marathoner breaks down in tears of disbelief upon hearing she finished 28th
This article originally appeared on 08.12.21 Imagine deciding to take up a hobby that usually requires many years to perfect at age 35, and three years later ending up in the top 30 in the world at the highest international competition for it. That's what happened to a 38-year-old math and physics teacher from Diepenbeek, Belgium. According to Netherlands News Live , Mieke Gorissen has jogged 10km (a little over six miles) a few times a week for exercise for many years. But in 2018, she decided to hire a running trainer to improve her technique. As it turned out, she was a bit of a natural at distance running.
Lauren Jackson’s Opals farewell one last dance for greatest of all time | Kieran Pender
Denied the fairytale ending in 2016, Jackson has finally bowed out in a manner befitting her status in Australian basketball
ESPN
Indonesian soccer match stampede leaves 174 dead
The death toll from panic at an Indonesian soccer match climbed to 174, most of whom were trampled to death after police fired tear gas to dispel riots Saturday, making it one of the deadliest sports events in the world. Riots broke out after the game ended Saturday evening with...
FIFA・
Soccer-U.S. women to embrace 'adversity' at sold-out Wembley
NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - United States women's coach Vlatko Andonovski is hoping a sold-out Wembley Stadium will create an atmosphere to give his team a real test in next month's friendly against England, with the World Cup less than a year away.
ESPN
Rory McIlroy struggles at stormy St. Andrews; Richard Mansell leads after Day 2
England's Richard Mansell conjured up a remarkable round of 68 in horrendous conditions at St. Andrews to lead the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by 2 shots at the halfway stage. Four early birdies gave the 28 year-old a great start to his round and as the wind and rain increased,...
GOLF・
ESPN
FIBA World Cup 2022: Alyssa Thomas making most of U.S. national team debut
SYDNEY -- U.S. women's basketball coach Cheryl Reeve called Alyssa Thomas last December hoping she'd want to be part of the national team pool. Thomas, who was overseas competing in the Czech Republic during the WNBA offseason, had long ago taken her name out of consideration. She had found that, as a longtime overseas player, national team commitments typically occurred during her only break of the year.
