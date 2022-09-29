Read full article on original website
Related
Biden administration approves Missouri’s near-$100M electric vehicle plan
The Biden-Harris Administration has approved Missouri's Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan ahead of Friday's deadline.
Missourians weigh in on recreational marijuana, sports betting in new poll
The latest FOX4/ Emerson College/The Hill poll shows a good amount of support for the recreational use of marijuana.
Fly high! For sale in Missouri… An airport plus more
A 59-acre property in Cass County hits the open market that includes an FAA-registered airport and many hangars that can be converted into homes.
First Hispanic member of Missouri Legislature has a message for voters
The first Hispanic member of the Missouri Legislature hopes to increase Latino voter turnout ahead of the general election in November.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Prosecuting Attorneys Oppose Legalizing Recreational Marijuana
(Missourinet) A major law enforcement group in Missouri is officially taking sides against the proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana use. The Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys is urging Missouri voters to vote “no” on Amendment Three. The group published a position paper it says is based on...
Missouri Libertarian Party Declines To Endorse Marijuana Legalization Initiative
In November, Missouri will vote on Amendment 3, which, if passed, will legalize the recreational possession of marijuana in the state. Currently, 19 states and Washington, D.C. allow recreational pot, with the possibility of more on the ballot this year. But ironically, the Missouri initiative is getting pushback even from otherwise-sympathetic sources.
Missouri's Spire To Raise Rates Just in Time for Winter
Spire seeks a revenue increase of $151.88 million that would impact residents' monthly bills
Kansas City to join lawsuit against Missouri's 2nd Amendment Preservation law
Kansas City, Missouri, officials signed off on a resolution making way for the city to join a lawsuit against a controversial Missouri gun law.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, and you are also looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri.
Missouri health executives plead guilty in widespread fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Two former executives of a Missouri health nonprofit have pleaded guilty to their roles in a corruption scheme that ensnared several Arkansas elected officials and lobbyists, federal prosecutors said. Bontiea Bernedette Goss, 63, and her husband, Tommy Ray Goss, 66, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to conspiracy charges arising from […]
Missouri has $1B in unclaimed property, some to be auctioned off soon
The Missouri Treasurer's office is hosting a two-day unclaimed property auction that begins this weekend in Columbia.
What’s actually inside the amendment to legalize marijuana in Missouri?
Update (Sept. 28, 2022): This story has been corrected to reflect that a person over 21 and without a medical card who smokes marijuana in a non-designated public area would be subject to a civil penalty and fine of up to $100. Missouri could become the 20th state to allow legal weed market if Missourians […] The post What’s actually inside the amendment to legalize marijuana in Missouri? appeared first on The Beacon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
kcur.org
'Edible landscaping' in Missouri is helping create resilience in the face of climate change
This story was reported in partnership with NPR's Next Generation Radio — finding, coaching and training public media's next generation. A house in the heart of the Tower Grove neighborhood stands out with its lush green landscape. Native fruit trees line the edges of the fence, a salad garden...
westkentuckystar.com
Small earthquake reported in southeast Missouri
A small earthquake was reported in southeastern Missouri on Saturday. The U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake struck less than a mile from Cooter, Missouri, and 24 miles west of Dyersburg, Tennessee. Officials said a quake of 2.5 is the threshold of humans...
4Star Politics: Poll predictions in Missouri
4Star Politics explores a new Emerson College to see how Missouri voters feel about key issues. Kansas Attorney General candidate Chris Mann joins the show.
KMOV
The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks
MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
Kansas mobile home owners can be evicted for no reason, especially at one KCK park
Most Kansas mobile home residents have no idea they can be evicted with no reason given. Creekside Estates has been particularly aggressive.
houstonherald.com
Drought persists in some parts of southern Missouri
Drought conditions persist over a portion of southwest and south-central Missouri, the National Weather Service reported Thursday. Texas County conditions changed little. It also said there is a high risk of fire outbreaks due to the dry situation.
'It was horrifying': Missouri mom recalls last text from daughter before Hurricane Ian hit
ST CHARLES, Mo. — Wednesday was a torturous night for Toni Luttrell, a resident and business owner from St. Charles. She had been talking with her daughter back and forth all morning Wednesday until cell service was knocked out in the afternoon. Before cell service went down, Luttrell's daughter...
Comments / 1