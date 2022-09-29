ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Prosecuting Attorneys Oppose Legalizing Recreational Marijuana

(Missourinet) A major law enforcement group in Missouri is officially taking sides against the proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana use. The Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys is urging Missouri voters to vote “no” on Amendment Three. The group published a position paper it says is based on...
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, and you are also looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri.
Missouri health executives plead guilty in widespread fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Two former executives of a Missouri health nonprofit have pleaded guilty to their roles in a corruption scheme that ensnared several Arkansas elected officials and lobbyists, federal prosecutors said. Bontiea Bernedette Goss, 63, and her husband, Tommy Ray Goss, 66, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to conspiracy charges arising from […]
What’s actually inside the amendment to legalize marijuana in Missouri?

Update (Sept. 28, 2022): This story has been corrected to reflect that a person over 21 and without a medical card who smokes marijuana in a non-designated public area would be subject to a civil penalty and fine of up to $100. Missouri could become the 20th state to allow legal weed market if Missourians […] The post What’s actually inside the amendment to legalize marijuana in Missouri? appeared first on The Beacon.
Small earthquake reported in southeast Missouri

A small earthquake was reported in southeastern Missouri on Saturday. The U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake struck less than a mile from Cooter, Missouri, and 24 miles west of Dyersburg, Tennessee. Officials said a quake of 2.5 is the threshold of humans...
The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks

MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
Drought persists in some parts of southern Missouri

Drought conditions persist over a portion of southwest and south-central Missouri, the National Weather Service reported Thursday. Texas County conditions changed little. It also said there is a high risk of fire outbreaks due to the dry situation.
