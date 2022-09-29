ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

Pryor Art Gallery to Host Tennessee Watercolor Society’s Juried Biennial Exhibition

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

Columbia State Community College’s Pryor Art Gallery will feature the 38th Juried Biennial Exhibition of the Tennessee Watercolor Society. The exhibit will be open to the public from October 10 until November 18.

“This impressive undertaking to form a statewide watercolor organization has grown into five regions across the state with about 250 members served by volunteer representatives in each region,” stated Lisa Hoffman, Pryor Art Gallery curator.

A non-profit, all-volunteer organization, TnWS was founded in 1971 by artist Mary Britten Lynch in collaboration with the Hunter Museum of Chattanooga, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s art department and University of Tennessee at Knoxville’s art department. TnWS offers open membership to any Tennessee resident who is a water-media artist. They have over 250 members centered around the principal cities of Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville and the Tri-Cities.

At the close of the Association for Visual Arts exhibition in Chattanooga, the traveling exhibit of 30 paintings was chosen by juror and renowned international artist Stan Miller. The collection is being shown at four galleries across the state for seven months, ending January 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hWIK6_0iEmGJKq00
Round and Round by Johnny Guthrie.

The 30 artists in the exhibit includes 12 artists from Middle Tennessee Region II and five of the award winners. The $2,000 Best of Show awarded painting, “Kudzu Reimagined” by Knoxville area artist Susan Miller, is included in the exhibit.

“Columbia State is excited to host this well-organized exhibition and we hope everyone will take advantage of the unique privilege to visit such high caliber works of art while they are in our neighborhood,” Hoffman said.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. The Pryor Art Gallery is in the Waymon L. Hickman Building on the Columbia Campus located at 1665 Hampshire Pike and is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The opening reception, which is also free and open to the public, will be October 13 from 5 – 7 p.m. in conjunction with the Performance Series’ first performance of the season: Jason Catron & His Little Big Band. For information about the First Farmers Performance Series and tickets, please visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/Performance-Series .

For additional information about this exhibit, please visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/PryorGallery .

For more information about the Pryor Art Gallery, contact Hoffman at 931.540.2883 or lhoffman5@ColumbiaState.edu.

The post Pryor Art Gallery to Host Tennessee Watercolor Society’s Juried Biennial Exhibition appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

We’re starting to see words like craft and apple and pumpkin in the listings for activities with the family, and that’s reflected in this week’s batch of cheap fun:. In this week’s installment, you can sleep under the stars at Owl Hill Nature Sanctuary, check out a day or two of the Tennessee Craft Fair or take the family to a festival dedicated to the delicious apple.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

New Habitat Home Packed With BLUE!

(MURFREESBORO) Future Murfreesboro homeowners Arionna “Ari” Robinson and Eduardo “Eddie” Alcocer watched as dozens of volunteers — including about 15 Middle Tennessee State University students — started the process of building their new house. On a picture-perfect fall day in the Student Union Commons,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

Southern Historian to Explore Confederate Monuments at Free MTSU Lecture

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — An expert on Southern history and culture will delve into Confederate monuments’ legacy of white supremacy when she talks with a Middle Tennessee State University audience on Monday, Oct. 3, at this fall’s Strickland Visiting Scholar Lecture. Karen L. Cox, a professor of history at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, will speak on “No Common Ground: Confederate […] The post Southern Historian to Explore Confederate Monuments at Free MTSU Lecture  appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Join us for the 2nd Annual Car Show, hosted by the Mid-Tenn Hot Rodders. Registration from 10am-12pm ($20 per entry). Show from 12:00-4pm. Awards at 4pm. There will be multiple awards in each class; Including: mustangs, corvettes, classics, trucks, imports, modified, under construction, young guns (teens), best original, & best old school, best in show.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Columbia, TN
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
Columbia, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Columbia, TN
Society
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View now open

Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View is now open. The new outpatient facility is operated by physicians, nurses and staff of Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Offering greater convenience to primary care and specialized medical services for patients in Cheatham, Montgomery and Robertson counties, the 25,000-square foot structure is located just off Interstate 24 at 6536 Highway 41A in Pleasant View, Tennessee.
PLEASANT VIEW, TN
Cheatham County Source

20 Local Coffee Shops to Celebrate National Coffee Day

September 29th is National Coffee Day. I can’t think of a better way to start my day than with a cup of joe from one of our local coffee shops. Check out our list of places to enjoy coffee today. Honest Coffee Roasters photo from Honest Coffee Roaster Facebook 230 Franklin Rd #11a, Franklin, TN […] The post 20 Local Coffee Shops to Celebrate National Coffee Day appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
Cheatham County Source

18th Annual Hike for Safe Haven Set for This November at Percy Warner Park

Safe Haven Family Shelter is gearing up for the 18th annual Hike for Safe Haven, a Nashville favorite for its heavy dose of outdoor fun for friends and family, on Saturday, November 12 at Percy Warner Park (new location at 7199 Highway 100, Nashville). This pet and stroller-friendly event includes hiking on paved trails, food, […] The post 18th Annual Hike for Safe Haven Set for This November at Percy Warner Park appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Hoffman
wnky.com

UPDATE: Vehicle in murder investigation found in Nashville

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle belonging to a murdered woman in Bowling Green has been located in Nashville. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Damian Renard Bowden in connection with the murder of his daughter, Daquanna Bowden. WCSO Sheriff Brett Hightower says items found within the vehicle reveal additional evidence related to the ongoing investigation.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
On Target News

First Responders Event in Shelbyville

Lowe’s of Shelbyville is hosting it First Responders event October 8th from 10-2pm. They will have Fire trucks, police cars, Ambulances and a Helicopter is planned. Multiple food trucks will be on location. The public is invited everyone to come out and meet first responders. One of Southern Tennessee's...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Art Gallery#Art Museum#Pryor#University Of Tennessee#The Tri Cities#Round And Round
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee

If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

John Mellencamp’s 2023 Tour to Include Three Night Residency at The Ryman

John Mellencamp confirmed a North American tour “Live and In Person 2023” set to kick off in February with three nights at The Ryman in Nashville on May 8-10. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for all US dates beginning Tuesday, October 4 at 10 am local time until Thursday, October 6 at […] The post John Mellencamp’s 2023 Tour to Include Three Night Residency at The Ryman appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
thunder1320.com

First Coffee County Volunteer Fair to be held Saturday, Oct. 8th

The first-ever Coffee County Volunteer Recruitment Fair will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza – 1321 McArthur Street, Manchester – from 12:00 – 2:00 PM. Set up begins at 11:00 AM. The event is designed to connect non-profit organizations to volunteers...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Bally Sports South to Televise 72 Predators Games for 2022-23 Season

Bally Sports South will televise 72 Nashville Predators regular season games for the 2022-23 NHL season. The telecasts will be anchored by Predators LIVE, before and after every game. The network will televise all three of the Predators’ overseas games to start the season, starting with a preseason game against SC Bern on Monday, October […] The post Bally Sports South to Televise 72 Predators Games for 2022-23 Season appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Paintings
Cheatham County Source

Top 5 Middle TN High School Football Recruits 2022

Middle Tennessee has plenty of talent playing high school football this season.  There are a lot of players who will be playing for the country’s top programs next season. Below is a list of the top-ranked athletes according to 247sports.com. Caleb Herring, Riverdale Herring is an edge rusher committed to Tennessee. He chose the Vols […] The post Top 5 Middle TN High School Football Recruits 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville for Sept. 24 Drawing

Nashville/Millington — Two lucky players, one in Nashville and one in Millington, won $50,000 each from the Powerball drawing held Sept. 24, 2022. These winners won the big prize by matching four out of five white balls and the red Powerball. The lucky Nashville ticket was sold at Circle K, 2001 Belmont Blvd. in Nashville, and the Millington ticket was […] The post $50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville for Sept. 24 Drawing appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy