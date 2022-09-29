ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenawee County, MI

Lenawee County's annual Walk to End Alzheimer's returns Sunday to Adrian College

By Brad Heineman, The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i7aNc_0iEmGGgf00

ADRIAN — Lenawee County residents are invited to join the fight with the Alzheimer’s Association as the county’s annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s returns to Adrian College Sunday, Oct. 2.

Registration for the walk begins at 12:30 p.m., with a ceremony following at 1:45 p.m. and the walk commencing at 2 p.m.

Last year, the Lenawee County Walk to End Alzheimer’s raised more than $117,000 for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, support and research, according to a news release from Michigan Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Lenawee County has conducted a Walk to End Alzheimer’s for 11 years.

Individuals and teams come together at the walking events to pursue a world without Alzheimer’s disease, the release said.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. In Michigan, the event takes place in 25 locations across the state in September and October.

“For 11 years, Lenawee County has hosted a Walk to End Alzheimer’s,” Tammy Jewell, who co-chairs the walk along with Samantha Miller, said in the release. “To date the Lenawee County community has raised more than $700,000 to provide support, education and research to help end this disease which affects too many. This is such a great community and our walk is a heartwarming experience honoring those affected and those we have lost to Alzheimer’s disease.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing concern over the past couple of years, some of the most recent walks have been conducted virtually. This weekend’s walk will be in person at Adrian College, but registered participants will still be able to walk for the cause at home or virtually if they choose to do so, the release said. For information about registering, donating and walking virtually, visit tinyurl.com/yzer52yc.

“We encourage people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to help us take the first step toward a world without Alzheimer’s by joining us for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s,” Jennifer Lepard, president and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association Michigan Chapter, said in the release. “More than 6 million people in the U.S. are living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, and it is estimated that, this year alone, the disease will cost the country $321 billion. This event helps us provide care and support for the more than 190,000 Michiganders affected by Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia and helps us to fund important research to end this terrible disease.”

Sponsors of the Lenawee County Walk to End Alzheimer’s include Charlotte Stephenson Manor, Cambrian Memory Care and Assisted Living, Lenawee Medical Care Facility, Lenawee County Department on Aging, Region 2 Area Agency on Aging, Blissfield Place Assisted Living and Touch of Home Adult Daycare.

National presenting sponsors of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s are CVS Health and Edward Jones.

Sunday’s walk is 1 mile around Adrian College’s campus. The goal for this year’s Lenawee County walk is to raise $124,000. As of Wednesday afternoon, $58,475 has been raised, and 223 participants are registered for the walk along with 25 teams.

Comments / 0

Related
mlivingnews.com

It’s all about the plan: Jerry Anderson looks back

When longtime TV personality and everyone’s best friend Jerry Anderson was considering retiring he sought advice from others. Their collective response was to start with a plan. So, when he took the leap into retirement in 2018 he called his plan The Three Bs. Broadcasting, Basketball and Bus. It’s...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
103.3 WKFR

Albion Tire Shop Performs Good Deed

It’s always nice to hear some good news, these days. Political parties have done a good job at attempting to divide the Nation, whether it’s by class, race or a simple belief in God. But kind gestures still arise in the midst of turmoil. Michigan State Troopers are recognizing a local tire repair shop that went beyond the call of duty to help a couple of folks who were suffering from hard times.
ALBION, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Lenawee County, MI
Government
City
Adrian, MI
County
Lenawee County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Adrian, MI
Government
wlen.com

New Addison Superintendent Outlines Goals for School District

Addison, MI – WLEN News recently talked to Addison Community Schools new Superintendent, Daniel Patterson, about how the first month-or-so of school has been for him. He highlighted one of his initial goals in his new role…. Dr. Patterson talked about the next steps needed to move towards his...
ADDISON, MI
WILX-TV

Ingham County Clerk announces temporary closure of Mason office

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum (D-Onondaga) announced the temporary closure of her Mason Historical Courthouse Office effective immediately until further notice. “My office was undergoing planned renovations when it was discovered that there was asbestos tiles under the carpet that was to be replaced,” Byrum said....
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Living#The Walking#The Lenawee County Walk
toledo.com

Seminole Bat Found In Lucas County

Nature’s Nursery Wildlife Rescue has been taking care of sick, injured and orphaned wild animals in the NW Ohio area for over 33 years. While best known for their work such as nursing baby bunnies back to health and repairing wings on flightless birds, Nature’s Nursery is also a leader in wildlife and environmental research as recently proven in their participation in a state-wide bat study from a recent rare rescue.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Grand jury hands down 28 indictments

A Wood County grand jury presented 28 indictments on Sept. 21 that included the following individuals:. • Brandon Damien Harris, 28, Findlay, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. On Aug. 13 around 12:22 a.m., Bowling Green police attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Main and Court streets. The vehicle nearly struck a BGPD officer who was on foot before continuing north of Main Street at a high rate of speed. The vehicle turned east of Oak Street and the officer turned east on Ridge Street. The vehicles met at the intersection of Ridge and North Enterprise streets. The officer turned north on North Enterprise and the white Ford Mustang exited into a parking lot. The officer at that time lost site of the vehicle and ended the pursuit. A search of the area located the vehicle park and unoccupied in the 700 block of North Enterprise. A photo of the registered owner matched a photo from a downtown camera.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
hillsdalecollegian.com

Jonesville firefighters honor long-time comrade

The Jonesville Volunteer Fire Department honored firefighter Neil Finegan’s 50 years of service with a funeral procession on Sept. 17. The fire department had planned a Sept. 17 award ceremony for Finegan, but he died on Aug. 30 at 81 years old. “We honored him the best we possibly...
JONESVILLE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
Michigan Advance

Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall

About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

Michigan Baby Dies From Fentanyl Overdose While in Babysitter’s Care

An eight-month-old baby girl has died of a fentanyl overdose, and the infant's mother believes the babysitter who was watching her is to blame. Investigators are still trying to piece together how eight-month-old J'ream was exposed to the lethal drug. J'ream's mother chose not to identify herself but tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that she believes the exposure happened at a trusted babysitter's home in Dearborn Heights on September 15.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
WANE-TV

Motorcyclist dies in Defiance County crash

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) A Hicksville, Ohio man died Wednesday after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday evening in Defiance County. Investigators with the Ohio State Highway Patrol determined that Michael S. Gonzalez, 47, was riding his Harley-Davidson west on Power Dam Road west of Harding Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and hit a guardrail.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
WILX-TV

Michigan deer hunters must report kills online

GRASS LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Hunters will be in the woods and fields across mid-Michigan this weekend looking for deer because bow season starts Saturday. And this year, hunters have to report the deer they kill to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours through an app on their phone.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Daily Telegram

The Daily Telegram

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Adrian, MI from The Daily Telegram.

 http://lenconnect.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy