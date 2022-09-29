ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenawee County, MI

Organizations in Lenawee County get Michigan Arts and Culture Council grants

By Mary Lowe, The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago
TECUMSEH — Several local arts and culture organizations recently received $271,114 in state grants.

The Michigan Arts and Culture Council recently approved more than $12 million in fiscal year 2023 arts and culture funding to over 600 organizations and projects across Michigan.

Tecumseh Center for the Arts is the recipient of a grant from MACC for its 2022-2023 national touring season.

The award is a matching-funds project support grant in the amount of $18,000, which will be used for this year’snational touring season featuring concerts and performances from artists throughout Michigan and across thecountry.

The 2022-2023 national touring season features Three Men and a Tenor; classically trained pianistBarron Ryan presenting "Classic Meets Cool"; The TCA Comedy Show featuring Steve Smargon, Khurum Sheikh,Bob Phillips and Mike Green; a family-friendly act showcasing the juggling and yo-yo talents of Fantastick Patrick; The Moxie Strings; and wrapping up the season with Drew & Kin featuring Danny K.

“Each season, we strive to bring a wide variety of shows and cultural events to the Tecumseh community and Greater Lenawee County area,” TCA director Kelly Jo Gilmore said in a news relese. “The grant award gives us the financial support to put on the best shows possible while keeping ticket prices low — making the performing arts accessible to families in our area.”

The Lenawee Community Foundation received a grant for the Artalicious Fine Arts Fair. The grant award was for $12,250. Those funds will be spent on general operating costs of the fair including marketing and items such as tents, tables, chairs, trash containers, portable toilets, and electrical service to food vendors and artists. It will also cover some entertainment costs.

The Croswell Opera House was awarded two grants for the state's 2023 fiscal year: $26,000 for operational support and $15,055 for capital improvements.

"The operational support grant will help fund our 2023 Broadway Season. MACC understands how important general operating funds are, so this is not restricted to any one item. Instead, it will support everything we do during the season, whether that means hiring orchestras for shows, buying paint and lumber for sets, or even just keeping the lights on," Erik Gable, director of finance and marketing for the Croswell Opera House, said. "The capital improvement grant will fund improvements to the back of the building, replacing the worn and damaged wooden siding that faces the city parking lot. The siding is at least 20 years old. This is one of those things that, while it isn't the biggest or most visible project we've ever undertaken, is part of our ongoing care for this historic building. MACC's support is an important part of our annual operations, and this grant program reflects the fact that the state understands how important arts and cultural organizations are to economic development."

The Adrian Symphony Orchestra was recently awarded $28,473 from three different grant programs of the MACC. Under the operational support program, the ASO was awarded $19,500. Under the capital improvement program, the ASO was awarded $7,648. And under the professional development program, which is administered through Creative Washtenaw, the ASO was awarded $1,325. Funding from the National Endowment for the Arts is included in these awards.

"Grant funds will be used to support the operations of the ASO including the public concerts and educational programming planned during the 2022-2023 Season, to purchase equipment that will enhance our concert production and audience services, and to provide opportunities for professional development to staff. During the 2022-2023 Season, we plan to serve more than 5,000 students throughout Lenawee County through our educational programs. Public concerts this season will feature concertmasters from three of the major U.S. orchestras," Libby Watson, ASO executive director, said. "And, the pops concerts will focus on beloved holiday music in December, scores from adventure films in February, and swing music in June. Grant funding from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council, the National Endowment for the Arts and others makes these high-quality, engaging program possible in Lenawee County for citizens of all ages."

Other Lenawee County organizations that received MACC grants include:

  • Lenawee Council for the Visual Arts: $16,250.
  • Manitou Beach Historic Renovation Society: $9,383.
  • River Raisin Ragtime Revue: $76,250.
  • Sam Beauford Woodshop: $21,778.
  • Tecumseh Area Historical Society: $45,000.
  • Tecumseh Public Schools: $4,000.

