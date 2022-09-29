ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Magic Joe' to perform Sunday at AJ Smith Rec Center in Tecumseh

By Mary Lowe, The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago
TECUMSEH — The Tecumseh Parks and Recreation Department will host “Magic Joe” from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at the AJ Smith Recreation Center.

Pre-registration is encouraged due to limited space. Program cost is $6 per person or $5 per city resident. Visit tecumsehparksandrec.recdesk.com to register or stop in the AJ Smith Rec Center, 810 N. Evans St. Those interested can also call 517-423-5602.

Magic Joe is a professional magician based in Saline. He does parties and events all over northwestern Ohio and southeastern Michigan.

Over his career, Magic Joe has won multiple awards including the 5 GigMasters Best of the Best Award, 2013 Washtenaw County Best Entertainer of the Year and numerous Ann Arbor Magic Club Magician of the Year awards.

“We are excited to welcome Magic Joe to the AJ Smith Rec Center,” parks and recreation director Sarah Gilmore said. “We are always looking for a variety of programs to offer, and this seemed like a great family event."

Magic Joe mixes family-friendly magic and comedy. The show is intended for ages 5 and older; children must be accompanied by an adult.

