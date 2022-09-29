ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, MI

Hudson's fall rubbish pickup scheduled for Oct. 1

By Brad Heineman, The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N1CxN_0iEmGD2U00

HUDSON — Hudson residents wanting to get rid of those large and bulky items they have been storing for some time will be able to set those items to the curb and have them picked up and hauled away Saturday, Oct. 1, during the city’s fall rubbish pickup day.

All items residents would like to have hauled away must be at the street by 7 a.m. Saturday. Items can be put to the curb anytime before then. Small or loose items need to be put into a bag or a box. Crews will not unload vehicles or trailers.

The city also reminds residents about what is and is not accepted in the collection. Accepted items include:

  • All bagged and containerized municipal solid waste.
  • Bags and containers weighing less than 50 pounds.
  • Larger items such as furniture, mattresses, box springs, toys, bicycles, appliances that have had the Freon properly removed and have been tagged by a licensed facility where Freon is removed, home fixtures, and any other item as long as they are considered nonhazardous and can be safely lifted by two people.
  • Latex paints. Paints must be dried up in the container by using sawdust, kitty litter or leaving the paint can open for a few days to dry out the contents. Paint can contents must be solid and dry in order to be taken.

Unacceptable items include the following:

  • Vehicle tires, batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, large automobile parts, bricks, concrete or cement blocks, and paint or stain cans that still contain liquid.
  • Large plastic drums or burn barrels.
  • Large pieces of metal.
  • Yard waste.
  • Liquid waste or hazardous waste.
  • Tires on rims.
  • Non-latex paints and varnishes.
  • Motor oil and solvents.
  • Regulated medical waste.
  • Construction materials.
  • Appliances that contain Freon, such as refrigerators and air conditioners. These items can be accepted if the Freon is removed and the appliance is tagged by a licensed facility that removed freon.
  • Any additional items that are listed as banned from Michigan landfills by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

Some of these unaccepted items, such as batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, nonlatex paints and varnishes, and oils, are being collected Saturday at the countywide household hazardous waste collection. The collection will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 1 at the Wacker Chemical Corp., 3301 Sutton Road in Raisin Township.

Anything that is put out to the curb after a resident’s street has already been picked up will not be collected, the city said. In such an instance, items must be removed from the curbside by the homeowner by 7 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2.

This collection is only for Hudson city residents, a flyer from the city said. A fine will be charged if rubbish from outside the city is found being brought into the city. Also, any trash placed at the curb for collection must come from that property.

Residents with questions prior to this weekend’s rubbish pickup should speak with city clerk Jeaniene McClellan at 517-448-8983.

Comments / 0

Related
103.3 WKFR

Albion Tire Shop Performs Good Deed

It’s always nice to hear some good news, these days. Political parties have done a good job at attempting to divide the Nation, whether it’s by class, race or a simple belief in God. But kind gestures still arise in the midst of turmoil. Michigan State Troopers are recognizing a local tire repair shop that went beyond the call of duty to help a couple of folks who were suffering from hard times.
ALBION, MI
WLNS

Large fire, heavy police presence spotted in Jackson Co.

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – There was a large police presence Friday night at a home in rural Jackson County. The incident was on Dixon Road, near Rives Junction just south of the border between Ingham and Jackson counties. In addition to fire crews, the response included Michigan State Police, Onondaga County Fire Department, Jackson County […]
JACKSON, MI
hillsdalecollegian.com

Jonesville firefighters honor long-time comrade

The Jonesville Volunteer Fire Department honored firefighter Neil Finegan’s 50 years of service with a funeral procession on Sept. 17. The fire department had planned a Sept. 17 award ceremony for Finegan, but he died on Aug. 30 at 81 years old. “We honored him the best we possibly...
JONESVILLE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Hudson, MI
City
Raisin Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Local
Michigan Government
WILX-TV

Michigan deer hunters must report kills online

GRASS LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Hunters will be in the woods and fields across mid-Michigan this weekend looking for deer because bow season starts Saturday. And this year, hunters have to report the deer they kill to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours through an app on their phone.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Ingham County Clerk announces temporary closure of Mason office

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum (D-Onondaga) announced the temporary closure of her Mason Historical Courthouse Office effective immediately until further notice. “My office was undergoing planned renovations when it was discovered that there was asbestos tiles under the carpet that was to be replaced,” Byrum said....
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Household Hazardous Waste#Fluorescent Light Bulbs#Toys#Waste Collection#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
13abc.com

Another local resident warns against check washing scam

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - It turns out check washing might be a bigger issue in this area than first thought. 13abc heard from yet another recent victim of this, but this time they still haven’t received the money back more than two weeks later. Monday we shared the story...
ROSSFORD, OH
WLNS

11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

Branch I.S.D. vehicles hit by catalytic converter thieves

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The rash of catalytic converter thefts has even affected the Branch Intermediate School District. Business Manager Diane Shiery told the district’s Board of Education on Wednesday they had to make a payment of over $1,400 after a catalytic converter was stolen from one of their vehicles.
COLDWATER, MI
The Daily Telegram

The Daily Telegram

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Adrian, MI from The Daily Telegram.

 http://lenconnect.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy