Gaining back traditions in new school year

Over the past 2-plus years, a great deal of the emphasis has been placed on how so many things have looked different in our local school districts, and in many cases they did change. We were forced to adapt our practices to meet the challenges the pandemic presented us.

Each Lenawee County school district has always been the center of their respective community. We provide rigorous learning opportunities, arts and athletics, family/community engagement, and a plethora of social services. While none of these things went away entirely over the last two years, it still felt like something was missing. The community norm of what a school building should be simply looked different. At times, this created some frustrations and longing for the past, but our communities persevered. On Sept. 16, exactly what was missing was on full display both at the Madison School District and the Clinton Community Schools. TRADITION! Tradition is the pillar that makes a community what it is, and there is no better example than homecoming.

Homecoming provides the opportunity to welcome back former students, community members and the current student body to celebrate the district that has been so influential in shaping individuals into what they become. While the outcome of the football game might not always be what you hope, our parade route was packed with excitement and our game attendance was higher than it has ever been. The Madison Trojan and Clinton Redwolf pride was on full display! Schools aren't merely about academics, they provide so much more. It is great to see these elements coming back after such a long period of time.

While the Madison School District, Clinton Community Schools, Addison Community Schools, Tecumseh Public Schools and Britton Deerfield Schools have already had the opportunity to celebrate our homecomings, there are still several opportunities in the county. Below, you will find a listing of the remaining county school districts and when their traditions will be on display:

• Sept. 30: Lenawee Christian vs. Athens.

• Oct. 7: Blissfield vs. Ida and Hudson vs. Columbia Central.

• Oct: 8: Morenci vs. Vandercook Lake.

• Oct. 14: Adrian vs. Sturgis, Onsted vs. Blissfield, and Sand Creek vs. Madison.

Throughout the pandemic, we found ways to celebrate our students, share in special moments and try to keep our schools the focal point of our communities. However, it is a breath of fresh air to see some of the prepandemic normalcy return.

As we move forward, not every tradition may look identical to what it did in years past, but I encourage each member of our communities to work with your local school district to create solutions and show grace as we continue to return to a more normal school setting. Working together, we have shown what we are able to accomplish. The resiliency and community pride displayed by all of our local districts is inspiring.

Nick Steinmetz is superintendent of Madison School District.