Tecumseh, MI

Tecumseh City Council, school board to discuss district's bond proposals

By Mary Lowe, The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago

TECUMSEH — Tecumseh Public Schools will host the Tecumseh City Council for a joint study session to discuss the bond proposals placed on the November ballot.

The meeting and presentation will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 10 in the Tecumseh High School cafetorium. The regularly scheduled board of education meeting will follow the study session. That board's meeting is set for 7 p.m. and also will be in the cafetorium.

City officials will learn more about the projects that would be funded by the two proposals. The proposals are on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

The $88 million bond program would allow the district to make improvements in school infrastructure and provide districtwide security upgrades.

“This is an opportunity for us to make critical upgrades throughout our facilities here at Tecumseh Public Schools,” Superintendent Rick Hilderley said in a news release. “These upgrades will propel TPS into the future, ensuring the District is safe, efficient, and effective.”

These proposals are a followup to the district's proposal that voters rejected in May.

Both the joint study session and board of education meetings are open to the public.

IN THIS ARTICLE
