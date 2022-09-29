ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, OH

Northridge football aims to bottle up energized start

By Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
JOHNSTOWN — Last Friday night featured a charged atmosphere as fans filled the stands and lined the fence multiple deep, and the Northridge football team channeled that energy in the right way.

On just the fourth play from scrimmage against rival Johnstown, senior Peyton Wheeler caught a pass in the flat from classmate Lane Hess and took off down the right sideline, beating the Johnnies to the end zone after shrugging two initial tackle attempts for a 51-yard touchdown.

With the crowd still buzzing, Northridge’s defense stopped Johnstown in just three plays and had great field position after the Johnnies were unable to get the following punt off.

"I feel like it gave great juice overall to the whole team," Wheeler said. "Everybody was excited. It got us pumped up. We scored the touchdown, and then we made that big stop. I feel like everybody was amped up."

The task now for Northridge is to sustain its play. The Vikings led the Johnnies 10-6 early in the second quarter before falling 41-10.

Northridge (0-6, 0-1) visits Lakewood (0-6, 0-1) on Friday, continuing Licking County League-Cardinal Division play. The Vikings will be battling to get win No. 1 against an equally hungry opponent.

"We had some guys that didn't complete their whole assignment, and that's what left the door open for a couple of those plays," Northridge coach Tod King said. "Those are little things we are going to work on. We are going to handle it in practice and fix our mistakes."

Wheeler was not done on the offensive side of the ball against Johnstown. His 23-yard run was the big play of the Vikings’ third drive, and he caught a pass from Hess later in the march just beyond the sticks to convert a fourth-and-8.

The Vikings eventually cashed in their best drive of the night with a 33-yard field goal from freshman Charlie Kinkead. Wheeler, a three-year starter at linebacker for the Vikings, is starting on offense for the first time, and his four catches as an outlet for the dual-threat Hess was a season high.

"Early in the weeks, Lane was definitely carrying part of the load, and I am just trying to do my part and help him, making sure he doesn't have to do everything even that is just giving him good blocks, so he has time to throw or running the ball," Wheeler said.

Northridge’s first play of the night was a quick throw to the outside to junior Drew Bingham to pick up 11 yards. Senior Haedyn Parman made a 31-yard catch late in the game after he nearly made a circus catch just inside the pylon during the first quarter.

"We have speed, and they can get after it," King said. "They can get open, and if we can get them the ball, results are pretty good for us. It's just finding those angles and windows that we are looking for."

Senior Brody Booher made nine tackles to lead the defense, and Wheeler was right behind with 8 1/2. Classmate James Kalas added five.

The rivalry loss turned when Johnstown scored 14 quick points in the third quarter as the two scores sandwiched a failed fourth-and-1 for the Vikings. If they avoid quick swings in momentum on Friday, they could get into the win column.

"We just have to stay motivated in the game and keep in it and realize that even though we're down, we're not out," Wheeler said.

