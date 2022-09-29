BBB: Don't fall for 'grandma scams'

The Better Business Bureau that serves northwestern Ohio and southeastern Michigan warns of "grandma scams." The BBB Scam Tracker has found that such scams are again increasing.

"We are seeing a serious increase in 'Grandma Scam' reports. These are awful. Seniors need to be warned about this scam because the callers are so convincing and professional. I have talked to grandparents who have lost thousands to con artists pretending to be a grandchild. It is heartbreaking," Dick Eppstein, local BBB president, said. "We have talked to seniors in our area who have sent thousands of dollars to thieves like this claiming to be their grandchildren. Once the money is sent, it may be lost forever. Criminals, often in foreign countries like Jamaica, Mexico or Caribbean nations, are very skilled at calling grandparents and tricking them into sending money. They use a trick that grandparents don’t realize; the scammers go on Facebook, Snapchat, YouTube or Instagram and locate the sites used by the grandchildren. Kids put all kinds of family details on their pages, and the scammers learn names of brothers, sisters, pets and recent family activities. So when they call grandma, they can be very convincing. The grandparent has no idea that crooks can learn family information from the internet and they often fall for the scam."

BBB warns seniors who get such a call to stop.

"Get the details on who is apparently calling, their address and phone number. Then call the local family members and verify that the child is really traveling as they claim. Do not give out any personal information (like bank account numbers) or send any money until you have done your homework," the BBB said. "If you have older family members, discuss this racket with them. Emphasize to them; these callers are very convincing. Before you take any action on a phone call, verify the story with family."