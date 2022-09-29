ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

20 Local Coffee Shops to Celebrate National Coffee Day

By Donna Vissman
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

September 29th is National Coffee Day. I can’t think of a better way to start my day than with a cup of joe from one of our local coffee shops. Check out our list of places to enjoy coffee today.

Honest Coffee Roasters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ROQgh_0iEmG7pN00
photo from Honest Coffee Roaster Facebook

230 Franklin Rd #11a, Franklin, TN
4000 Hughes Crossing, Suite 120, Franklin, TN (currently transitioning from Coffee & Coconuts into Honest Coffee)

Located inside The Factory at Franklin and the Berry Farms community in Franklin, Honest Coffee Roasters offers a rotating list of seasonal drinks created by their own baristas. While you sip on your coffee, you can watch the roasting of their coffee beans right in the middle of the shop. Some avid coffee drinkers have compared their caliber of coffee to coffee you would find in Portland or Seattle.

High Brow Brew

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0APumK_0iEmG7pN00
photo from High Brow Coffee Facebook

188 Front St #102, Franklin, TN

A not-to-miss coffee shop in Westhaven , this hidden gem offers signature drinks. They also roasting their own coffee this year. You can find a selection of Whitney’s cookies, homemade pop tarts and more.

Frothy Monkey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37yVp5_0iEmG7pN00
photo from Frothy Monkey Facebook

125 5th Ave S, Franklin, TN 37064
2509 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204

This once parsonage now turned coffee shop has become the holy grail for coffee drinkers. From amazing food pairing to the most intricate signature lattes. The fall menu will feature  Pecan, banana, cinnamon and pineapple – just a cozy party of flavors in their Hummingbird Latte. Sit on the front porch and watch the happenings in downtown Franklin while sipping on your coffee.

Just Love Coffee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bIlkZ_0iEmG7pN00
photo from Just Love Coffee Facebook

7010 Executive Center Dr #106, Brentwood, TN
7216 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN
4816 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN
4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin, TN
702 E College Street, Dickson, TN
117 Saundersville Rd, Hendersonville, TN
63 Belinda Parkway, Mount Juliet, TN
129 MTCS Drive, Murfreesboro, TN
2863 Old Fort Pkwy Ste F, Murfreesboro, TN
1440 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro
1528 Demonbreun Street, Nashville, TN
810 Gale Lane, Nashville, TN
1310 Hazelwood Drive, Smyrna, TN

With locations all across middle Tennessee, Just Love Coffee is the perfect place to celebrate National Coffee Day. Not only can you find a great cup of coffee, be sure to check out their food offerings as well.

Legacy Coffee Co.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zh2a9_0iEmG7pN00
photo from Legacy Coffee Facebook

2549 Nashville Highway, Columbia, TN

Locally owned coffee shop in Spring Hill, Legacy Coffee began serving coffee from a truck and now has a location that allows them to roast coffee beans on-site. You can always find new drinks on the menu as they constantly experiment with drink combinations.

The RedByrd Coffee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39d5ne_0iEmG7pN00
photo from RedByrd Coffee Facebook

Leiper’s Fork – 4348 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin, TN

If you are in Leiper’s Fork, be sure to stop by and visit the “tiny little coffee shop” that offers a unique blend of coffee. Serving up cups of joy with a smile, you won’t find a better cup of coffee or view as you sit at the picnic table and enjoy a game of checkers.

Mama’s Java

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NSVmj_0iEmG7pN00
photo from Mama Java’s Facebook

305 Sheldon Valley Drive, Nolensville, TN

The locally-owned coffee shop offers air roasted coffee made in-house. Their selection of flavored coffees continually rotates. With your cup of coffee, you can enjoy breakfast and lunch selections.

8th & Roast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YiQ7g_0iEmG7pN00
photo by Max Oden

4104 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209

8th & Roast strives to make the best craft coffee around. They work with a network of fair trade farmers from around the world and partner directly with the producers to import straight from the source, whenever possible.

The Coffee House at Second and Bridge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aBkqK_0iEmG7pN00
photo from Coffee House at Second at Bridge Facebook

144 2nd Avenue North, Franklin

The converted Victorian home turned coffee shop welcomes you with a red door with a cut out heart window. And just in time for fall, they have two new drink features- Sweater weather, a caramel white chocolate mocha topped with cinnamon, and Pumpkin spice- classic pumpkin spice latte topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.

The Fainting Goat Coffee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fz2BN_0iEmG7pN00
photo from The Fainting Goat Coffee Facebook

5321 Main Street, Spring Hill

The Fainting Goat is located in a historic home that is located next to former Fireflies Boutique. Now open for over three years, the locally-owned coffee shop offers seasonal drinks such as the Kettle Corn Latte.

Cabin Coffee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NqtKY_0iEmG7pN00
Local owner Brad Harrub and Cabin Coffee (original) owner, Angie Barber/ Photo by Elisa Perry

1909 Shady Brook St., Columbia, TN

Cabin Coffee is a chain coffee shop that is established to run like a local mom-and-pop operation. The newest Cabin Coffe location is owned by Columbia’s very own Brad and Melinda Harrub, both native Tennesseans. You will discover fresh, in-house roasted coffee beans, a wide selection of coffees, lattes and frappes in addition to a breakfast and lunch menu full of made-to-order items.

Muletown Coffee Roasters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UPBxS_0iEmG7pN00
photo from Facebook

23 Public Square, Columbia, TN

Muletown Coffee Roasters was founded in 2013 and quickly grew to be a local favorite. Located on the historic Columbia Square, Muletown Coffee provides coffee sourced from all over the world without using chemicals or flavor-enhancing oils. Stop in to enjoy an incredible cup of coffee, tea or latte while enjoying the hustle and bustle of the square.

Curio Brewing Company

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HZFT1_0iEmG7pN00
photo from Curio Brewing Company

216 Noah Drive, Franklin

Curio Brewing Company , a name inspired by the curiosity of brewing coffee and beer for the community to love, just recently opened. The newest coffee shop will offer a wide variety of cold brews and they are developing a coffee soda, a new coffee trend. Partners, David Morris and Alex Wigton wanted to have a place where you can gather from morning to evening. Morris was previously a roaster at Honest Coffee Roaster and has continued with his coffee journey and will be roasting coffee for the new shop.

Southerner’s Coffee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j7Fqb_0iEmG7pN00
photo from Southerners Coffee

328 5th Avenue North, Franklin
100 Mission Court, Franklin

As you plan your morning commute, you may want to add this new coffee shop to your itinerary. It’s called Southerner’s Coffee and it’s a drive-thru coffee shop housed in a trailer. It’s open in Franklin at 328 5th Avenue North, next to Tiny Little Donuts and they added a second location in Cool Springs.

Barista Parlor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ZCzs_0iEmG7pN00
photo from Barista Parlor Facebook

519 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville
610 Magazine Street, Nashville
120 4th Avenue North, Nashville
1200 Clinton Street, Nashville
1 Terminal Drive, Nashville

This no-frills specialty coffee shop is not the place to request edits to your coffee order. The purist baristas only make what’s on the menu, that’s it. However, it is very top quality coffee and you can find them at the airport.

Bongo Java

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SSZak_0iEmG7pN00
photo from Bongo Java Facebook

107 South 11th Street, Nashville
2007 Belmont Boulevard, Nashville
Fido/Bongo Java, 1812 21st Avenue South, Nashville

One of the original coffee shops in Nashville. You will find some of the best brewed coffee around.

Sheyegirl Coffee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qROHw_0iEmG7pN00
201 N Main St, Ashland City

Sheyegirl Coffee Co is a retro vibed coffee shop that specializes in making classic coffee and tea drinks the old school, all natural and organic way. They make all of their drinks using their own blends of organic/fair trade certified coffee and espresso. They handcraft your lattes, coffee and tea drinks using only all natural and organic ingredients.

Grindstone Cowboy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S5HRf_0iEmG7pN00
photo: Grindstone Cowboy/Facebook

115 North Main Street, Eagleville

Opened by country artist, Craig Campbell, Grindstone Cowboy is housed in a historic building at 115 North Main Street in the heart of Eagleville. Grindstone Cowboy has a restaurant, bar and music venue and feature craft coffee drinks, coffee cocktails, beer on tap, and soups and sandwiches at lunch. Coffee for Grindstone Cowboy is roasted by popular Nashville coffee house Frothy Monkey, and an in-house baker will create baked goods and desserts.

Brass Horn Coffee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02HgIR_0iEmG7pN00

410 W Lytle St. Murfreesboro, TN

Brass Horn Coffee sources green coffee responsibly, carefully roasting and brewing that coffee, and providing a welcoming space for the community to meet, work, and study over the coffee we love.

Ready Teddy’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M3KR5_0iEmG7pN00
photo from Ready Teddy’s Facebook

1400 N Mt Juliet Rd, Unit 100, Mt Juliet

It’s all about quality coffee beans at Ready Teddy’s. As they state on their site, “we started with the coffee beans, emphasizing beans that worked best with the type of coffee – a nuttier chocolate coffee with our espresso based drinks, a medium and bold flavor for their drip and a fruitier robust flavor for the cold brew.” They also offer a small food menu.

The post 20 Local Coffee Shops to Celebrate National Coffee Day appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 25, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from September 25 to October 1, 2022. Cheatham County Source 3 Tennessee State Park Road Trips Road trips are great because they’re flexible, affordable, and full of activities that you choose. Everything can be customized, from where you stay to what you see and how far […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 25, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Pryor Art Gallery to Host Tennessee Watercolor Society’s Juried Biennial Exhibition

Columbia State Community College’s Pryor Art Gallery will feature the 38th Juried Biennial Exhibition of the Tennessee Watercolor Society. The exhibit will be open to the public from October 10 until November 18. “This impressive undertaking to form a statewide watercolor organization has grown into five regions across the state with about 250 members served by volunteer representatives […] The post Pryor Art Gallery to Host Tennessee Watercolor Society’s Juried Biennial Exhibition appeared first on Wilson County Source.
COLUMBIA, TN
Wilson County Source

$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville for Sept. 24 Drawing

Nashville/Millington — Two lucky players, one in Nashville and one in Millington, won $50,000 each from the Powerball drawing held Sept. 24, 2022. These winners won the big prize by matching four out of five white balls and the red Powerball. The lucky Nashville ticket was sold at Circle K, 2001 Belmont Blvd. in Nashville, and the Millington ticket was […] The post $50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville for Sept. 24 Drawing appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

John Mellencamp’s 2023 Tour to Include Three Night Residency at The Ryman

John Mellencamp confirmed a North American tour “Live and In Person 2023” set to kick off in February with three nights at The Ryman in Nashville on May 8-10. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for all US dates beginning Tuesday, October 4 at 10 am local time until Thursday, October 6 at […] The post John Mellencamp’s 2023 Tour to Include Three Night Residency at The Ryman appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
City
Smyrna, TN
City
Brentwood, TN
State
Tennessee State
Franklin, TN
Food & Drinks
City
Eagleville, TN
Franklin, TN
Restaurants
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
City
Hendersonville, TN
City
Portland, TN
City
Franklin, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Wilson County Source

Southern Historian to Explore Confederate Monuments at Free MTSU Lecture

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — An expert on Southern history and culture will delve into Confederate monuments’ legacy of white supremacy when she talks with a Middle Tennessee State University audience on Monday, Oct. 3, at this fall’s Strickland Visiting Scholar Lecture. Karen L. Cox, a professor of history at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, will speak on “No Common Ground: Confederate […] The post Southern Historian to Explore Confederate Monuments at Free MTSU Lecture  appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

Tips on Navigating Nashville International Airport® for Your Fall Break Travels

As BNA continues its trajectory of unprecedented growth, travelers are urged to follow a few guidelines to make their journey easier, especially for any upcoming fall trips. Know Your Flight Status: Check the status of your flight with the airline prior to departure. Search flight departure information here. Check TSA Wait Times: TSA wait time […] The post Tips on Navigating Nashville International Airport® for Your Fall Break Travels appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Join the Watch Party for Local Chef Alex Belew Who Will Appear on Reality Show ‘Hell’s Kitchen’

Local chef Alex Belew shared on social media he will appear on Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 on September 29th on Fox/Hulu. Chef Alex Belew and fellow contestant Brett Binninger-Schwartz are hosting a watch party for the “Hell’s Kitchen” season premiere on Thursday, September 29th. The event will take place at the Downtown Corner Pub at […] The post Join the Watch Party for Local Chef Alex Belew Who Will Appear on Reality Show ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Country Artist Craig Morgan to Hold Book Signing at Barnes and Noble

Country artist, Craig Morgan recently released his memoir God, Family, Country.  In support of his new book, Craig will hold a book signing on Thursday, September 29th at Barnes and Noble, located at 1701 Mallory Lane in Brentwood, at 5 pm. The event is free to attend, this will be his only local book signing. […] The post Country Artist Craig Morgan to Hold Book Signing at Barnes and Noble appeared first on Wilson County Source.
BRENTWOOD, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Coffee Info#Food Drink Info#Coffee Beans#Coffee Bar#Specialty Coffee#Coffee Roasting#Food Drink#Local Coffee Shops#National Coffee Day#Honest Coffee Roasters#Tn#Coffee Coconuts#Berry Farms#Pecan
Wilson County Source

Nashville Sobriety Checkpoint Planned for Friday Night on 8th Avenue South

From Metro Police September 27, 2022 – As part of a continuing effort to improve safety on our roadways, Traffic Division officers, joined by extra-duty MNPD personnel working through a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, will be staffing a sobriety checkpoint on September 30, 2022, late Friday night on 8th Avenue South, north […] The post Nashville Sobriety Checkpoint Planned for Friday Night on 8th Avenue South appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

One of Middle Tennessee’s Oldest and Largest Consignment Sales Takes Place This Week

Precious Angels Children’s Consignment Sale is one of Middle Tennessee’s oldest and largest seasonal second-hand sales.Begun in 1996 by Kim Lane in her garage, she grew it until 2009, when friends Angela Bauer and Jennifer Sherrod purchased it from her. They continued to grow it over the next eleven years moving from location to location […] The post One of Middle Tennessee’s Oldest and Largest Consignment Sales Takes Place This Week appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WOODBURY, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Ralph Oliver Bishop

Ralph Oliver Bishop, 82, of Lebanon, TN (previously of Newport News, VA), joined his beloved wife in heaven on September 20, 2022, nine weeks to the day after Dorothy passed away. Ralph was born in Washington, DC on November 4, 1939. He was raised by his grandmother and several other family members in Northern Virginia. […] The post OBITUARY: Ralph Oliver Bishop appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Nashville Entrepreneur Center Announces 2022 Entrepreneurial Hall of Fame Inductees

One of the biggest award shows in the city is scheduled for Oct. 24 to honor Middle Tennessee entrepreneurs and city legends Nashville Entrepreneur Center (EC) has announced its new inductees to be welcomed into the Entrepreneurs’ Hall of Fame. The individuals will be formally honored at the 2022 NEXT Awards on Oct. 24, taking place inside the […] The post Nashville Entrepreneur Center Announces 2022 Entrepreneurial Hall of Fame Inductees appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Wilson County Source

Nashville Film Festival Begins Next Week, Featuring More Than 150 Titles

The Nashville Film Festival (NashFilm) takes place September 29 – October 5 both in-person and virtually. This year’s festival features more than 150 titles, including 38 feature-length films; more than 30 selections mark their U.S., North American and world premieres with the festival. The films selected to the festival join the previously announced opening night […] The post Nashville Film Festival Begins Next Week, Featuring More Than 150 Titles appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Register Now for the Halloween 5K 4 Hope & Parkinsons Fun Walk Taking Place This October

The Halloween 5K 4 Hope & Parkinsons Fun Walk takes place on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 10 am at Charlie Daniels Park (1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122) To benefit: Wilson County Teachers The 5K is a chip-timed event with Chip timing provided by: A Matter of Timing There will be a […] The post Register Now for the Halloween 5K 4 Hope & Parkinsons Fun Walk Taking Place This October appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Cane Ridge vs Smyrna Preview

Our game of the week this weekend takes us to Smyrna, where the 5-1 Cane Ridge Ravens take on the 6-0 Smyrna Bulldogs. This is a matchup between the top squads in 6A Region 6. Both teams are undefeated in district play. Which team will suffer their first district loss and who will take control […] The post Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Cane Ridge vs Smyrna Preview appeared first on Wilson County Source.
SMYRNA, TN
Wilson County Source

MTSU Announces 2022-23 Distinguished Alumni

Alumni Association will recognize recipients at Homecoming Oct. 14-15 Middle Tennessee State University is again recognizing outstanding alumni who represent excellence and distinction through their professional careers, loyal support and service to the broader community. From 1960 to present, the MTSU Alumni Association has recognized accomplished alumni with the association’s highest honor: the Distinguished Alumni Award. This year’s recipient […] The post MTSU Announces 2022-23 Distinguished Alumni appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

Top 5 Middle TN High School Football Recruits 2022

Middle Tennessee has plenty of talent playing high school football this season.  There are a lot of players who will be playing for the country’s top programs next season. Below is a list of the top-ranked athletes according to 247sports.com. Caleb Herring, Riverdale Herring is an edge rusher committed to Tennessee. He chose the Vols […] The post Top 5 Middle TN High School Football Recruits 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

Poets From Around the Country will Perform With Local Poets & Songwriters This December at TPAC

Tickets on sale now at TPAC.org Top poets from around the country will perform alongside local poets and songwriters representing diverse cultural and ethnic backgrounds at Minton Sparks’ Spoken Word and Poetry Festival, which takes place at Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) Dec. 2-4. Led by Minton Sparks, the wildly original poet, performance artist, novelist, teacher and […] The post Poets From Around the Country will Perform With Local Poets & Songwriters This December at TPAC appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Concrete Work Prompts Weekend Lane Closures on I-24 in Davidson Co.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is conducting lane closures on Interstate 24 over the weekend for work on the median. The work on I-24 will begin Friday, September 30, at 8 p.m. and last until Monday, October 3, at 5 a.m. at State Route 254/Bell Road (Exit 59). Crews with Bell and Associates will be […] The post Concrete Work Prompts Weekend Lane Closures on I-24 in Davidson Co. appeared first on Wilson County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy