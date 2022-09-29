ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton Daily Gazette

Waters Corp. expects to hire 33% more workers at new $215M Taunton chemical plant

By Ed Baker, The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CXXt7_0iEmG53v00

TAUNTON — Mayor Shaunna O’Connell said Waters Corporation's new chemical manufacturing facility in Taunton “shows their commitment to reducing impacts on the environment.”

“They have been a strong community partner,” she said after Waters Corp. received a LEED (Leadership Energy Environmental Design) certification from the Green Building Council during a ceremony on Monday.

“Their functions are a great asset to our community.”

Waters Corp. Public Relations Manager Janice Foley said the company in the Myles Standish Industrial Park is the first chemical facility in Massachusetts to be awarded a LEED certification.

“It’s a big deal to be LEED certified,” she said during a recent interview. “Chemical plants create a lot of waste.”

Waters Corp. Director of Manufacturing Operations Christopher C. Benevides said Waters received the LEED certification because the chemical facility is being built with “sustainable materials.”

“Our objective is corporate sustainability and being as environmentally friendly as we can in the chemistry business,” he said during a recent interview.

“The materials for our new building were chosen carefully. The materials consist of components that were constructed from sustainable materials instead of something that is less recyclable.”

Waters Corp. officials expect the 140,000-square-foot chemical manufacturing facility that cost $215 million to build should be fully operative in 2023.

Dispute over crash-prone intersection:Taunton police say hedges 'hindrance' to safety. But owner says shrubs 'perfectly legal.'

Waters expects to hire more workers

Benevides said construction of the chemical manufacturing facility during the past four years prompted Waters Corp. to hire 25 additional employees.

“We have a TIF (tax increment financing agreement) with Taunton that developed back in 2017-2018,” he said. “We were required to hire 15 additional people. We have now hired 25 additional people and exceeded the TIF.”

Taunton race heats up:Coute looks to unseat Doherty. Who benefits from redistricting?

According to company officials, the chemical manufacturing facility expects to increase its overall employment rate by 33% when it becomes operative next year.

Foley said Waters has 120 employees at the Taunton site, which opened in 1978.

“We were the first occupant in the Myles Standish Industrial Park,” she said.

Benevides said Waters Corp. “started with three employees” at the Taunton site, and he expects more jobs will be created as “business grows.”

The old facility was 50,000 square feet, about one-third the size of the new plant, Foley said.

“That Is all being done for future growth,” Foley said.

U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D Newton, said the construction of the chemical manufacturing facility demonstrates the amount of professional “talent and work ethic” in Southeastern Massachusetts

“It’s a demonstration of a new dynamism in our economy,” he said after the ceremony.

Auchincloss said Waters Corp. would also be able to hire more employees since President Joe Biden signed into law the bipartisan Chips and Science Act of 2022, which aims to boost domestic manufacturing of computer chips and counter China's edge in that sector.

Food and drug measuring devices

Benevides said the company assembles chromatography equipment for pharmaceutical firms to measure a drug’s elements.

“They are used to assure the components in a drug are what they’re supposed to be,” he said. “Major pharmaceuticals are a major component of what we do.”

Benevides said Waters also sells chromatography equipment to food and beverage manufacturers.

“Chromatography allows you to take a mixture of different components in caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee beans,” he said. “The chromatography system pulls them apart and allows you to look at them individually.”

Benevides said Waters also manufactures mass spectrometry, a tool used by food manufacturers and pharmaceutical scientists to identify elements in a “mass of a compound.”

“It pulls apart a mixture and allows you to look at the materials individually,” he said. “It’s a sensitive detection technique.”

Benevides said Waters assembles “thermal analysis equipment” that informs scientists or food manufacturing evaluators how a temperature change would impact their products.

“We sell the companies equipment that helps them determine if their product manufacturing process is correct,” he said.

“They develop methods for whatever they are making. We help them develop methods to do that. They are now on their own. We have a library and scientists that help them.”

O’Connell said Waters’ philosophy “is to deliver benefits to their stakeholders.”

“They take corporate responsibility seriously,” she added.

Comments / 2

Related
nbcboston.com

Hundreds of Workers Strike Outside of Sysco's Boston HQ After Negotiations Fail

Over 100 employees rallied outside of Sysco Boston headquarters in Plympton, Massachusetts, Saturday morning as they officially went on strike amid ongoing contract disputes with the company, which is the largest food distributor in New England. Workers arrived at the food distribution company's building at midnight holding signs, jeering at...
PLYMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner plans to use $10 million prize on a house

With more than a million dollars in his bank account, one lucky Massachusetts State Lottery winner is planning to use his gigantic prize practically: to buy a house. Nicolas Recinos of Everett was the Sept. 15 winner of the $10 million prize in the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. He chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6.5 million before taxes, according to a statement from the State Lottery.
EVERETT, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

Massive construction project shines like ominous beacon on hill overlooking Johnston

FROM THE DARK SKY: These images of the Amazon construction site in Johnston, following the sunset, were captured by drones piloted by Trevor Bryan, an FAA Licensed and insured drone pilot, the owner and operator of New England Aerial Services, on Sept. 21. The illuminated project has been taking shape on the Hartford Avenue hill overlooking Johnston.
JOHNSTON, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemical Manufacturing#Taunton#Chemical Plant#Economy#Waters Corp#Waters Corporation#Leed
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Vacant Properties Deadline Extended

NEW BEDFORD — City officials are extending the deadline to apply to New Bedford's Vacant or Abandoned Property Rehabilitation Program to Dec. 30, as no proposals have yet been submitted. The goal of the program — which was launched in July — is to use federal COVID relief funding...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Fairhaven Soon to Welcome Chipotle as Work Begins on Site

Things should get spicier in Fairhaven sometime in 2023 as Chipotle is planning on opening a new restaurant right next to the McDonald’s on Plaza Way. Work recently began on the “pad” that will house the restaurant, between McDonald’s and Sullivan Tire. The area is currently fenced off and was in the process of being surveyed on Thursday afternoon.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth Acquires Property in Carver

CARVER, MA–Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth announced the pending acquisition of a single-family property located at 11 Green Street, Carver, Massachusetts. The Greater Plymouth affiliate intends to rehabilitate the existing structure into a three-bedroom affordable home to be sold to an income-qualified purchaser, giving preference to a military Veteran.
CARVER, MA
ecori.org

CRMC Approves Plan to Restore Kickemuit Reservoir to Tidal Habitat via Dam Removal

PROVIDENCE – A dam removal project by the Bristol County Water Authority that would restore the Kickemuit Reservoir back to a tidal estuarine habitat received conditional approval from the Coastal Resources Management Council this week. Under the approved application, the water authority will remove the lower dam structure entirely...
WARREN, RI
CBS Boston

How you might be able to avoid skyrocketing electric bills

MEDFORD - The city of Medford announced on Thursday that it renewed its contract for Community Electricity Aggregation, a program by which the city negotiates bulk, cheaper electric supply for residents.The Medford program will cost residents 15.348 cents per kilowatt hour, compared to the proposed National Grid price hike of 33.891 cents per kilowatt hour. This rate stays fixed for a price of two years. This price is for the "supply" column of your electric bill, or the actual price for the electricity you use. The "delivery" column will still be maintained by your electric provider. "It's a huge savings...
MEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford North End Intersection to Undergo Timing Adjustment

A New Bedford intersection that has seen increased traffic buildup in recent weeks is getting another look from the city’s Department of Public Infrastructure. The North End intersection where Ashley Boulevard and Acushnet Avenue merge in front of Pa Raffa’s has seen longer than usual wait times as of late. The two roads each have a traffic light at the juncture and then another light is just a short distance ahead before the Cumberland Farms entrance.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsborough had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
TOPSFIELD, MA
WPRI 12 News

Fire under investigation at Pawtucket home

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire at a Pawtucket home Friday night is under investigation. Crews were called to Cottage Street around 8:15 p.m. for a report of a fire coming from the basement. 12 News spoke with the landlord of the building at the scene who said everyone inside made it out safely. The […]
PAWTUCKET, RI
quincyquarry.com

Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly #quincypolice #quincyfiredepartment #cityofquincydpw #cityofquincyanimalcontrol

Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. In yet another Only in Quincy sort of story comes yet another one care of Quincy Quarry News’ Citizen Police Scanner Monitor. Earlier...
QUINCY, MA
miltontimes.com

Historic house free for the taking

With homes in Milton going for premium prices, Corrine Perkins, the headmistress of Delphi Academy, has an unusual offer. Standing in front of a historic cottage on the grounds of the school on Blue Hill Avenue, Perkins issued this invitation: “Come and take it.”. Perkins, who has shepherded students...
MILTON, MA
whdh.com

Car drives into restaurant in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston Market in Saugus was damaged after a car drove into the restaurant. Footage of the car and restaurant captured by 7NEWS showed signs of damage from the overnight crash, which is still under investigation. No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story;...
SAUGUS, MA
Taunton Daily Gazette

Taunton Daily Gazette

2K+
Followers
987
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Taunton, MA from Taunton Daily Gazette.

 http://tauntongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy