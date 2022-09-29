ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

mendofever.com

Female Throwing Rocks, Juvenile Problem – Ukiah Police Logs 09.30.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
Lake County News

Lakeport Harvest Festival planned for Oct. 1

LAKEPORT, Calif. — The Lakeport Main Street Business Association welcomes the community to Lakeport’s Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1. It will take place in the city’s downtown, between First and Fifth streets on Main Street, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival celebrates October and...
LAKEPORT, CA
kymkemp.com

Mendocino County’s Multi-Million Dollar Health Plan Deficit

The Mendocino County Board of Supervisors learned more details last week about the county’s multi-million dollar health plan deficit, but basic information about how it happened, and why it went unreported for so long, appears incomplete. The deficit in the self-funded health plan accumulated over two and a half...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Law enforcement pursuit ends in Clear Lake

LUCERNE, Calif. — A chase involving law enforcement on Friday afternoon ended in Lucerne with a man wading into the lake to evade capture. Traffic throughout Lucerne was backed up for some time at around 3 p.m., as the incident was taking place. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said...
LUCERNE, CA
mendofever.com

Mendocino County District Attorney’s Blocking of Facebook Comments Violates the First Amendment—Letter to the Editor

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to matthewplafever@gmail.com. Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Swinging Hatchet at a Person Leads to Arrest, Says MCSO

On 09-23-2022 about 10:50 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch advised of a violation of a court order on Airport Road in Covelo, California. Deputies were unable to respond immediately due to numerous emergency calls for service in Willits and Covelo. Deputies did contact the reporting party by phone...
COVELO, CA
mendofever.com

Intoxicated Swimmer Found Dead in Navarro River

Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Captain Greg Van Patten told us the dead body recovered from the Navarro River last night was an intoxicated man in his 50s whose death is being investigated as a “possible accidental drowning”. The man, thus far unidentified, was swimming with a female...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Ukiah Transient Booked for Arson Accused of Igniting House Fire

The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 9-25-2022 at approximately 9:41pm, the Ukiah Valley Fire Authority was dispatched to the area of...
UKIAH, CA
travelawaits.com

9 Fabulous Seafood Restaurants To Experience In Noyo Harbor, California

At the mouth of the Noyo River, Noyo Harbor is one of the last small fishing villages on California’s north coast. The collection of docks and piers of weathered gray pilings is a working harbor. A small fishing fleet works in the Pacific Ocean, just outside the harbor entrance. Fish is brought-in seasonally and sold to restaurants, markets, wholesalers, and straight off the boat.
FORT BRAGG, CA
mendofever.com

Rape at Gun Point, Meth in Work Locker, Disguised Identity—Sonoma County Documents Reveal Disgraced Ukiah Cop’s Alleged Crimes

This article includes a graphic description from one of the victims which may be difficult for some readers. The Sonoma County Probation Department’s sentencing recommendation for former Ukiah Police Sergeant Kevin Murray called for stricter treatment than he received, including a note that he could have been ordered to register as a sex offender. Instead, Murray was given two years of formal probation, with a two-year suspended sentence.
UKIAH, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake Animal Control: Clearlake’s waiting dogs

CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Clearlake Animal Control has 17 dogs needing homes. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter at 707-273-9440, or email cweldon@clearlakepd.org to inquire about adoptions and schedule a visit to the...
CLEARLAKE, CA
crimevoice.com

Man Held Without Bail for Alleged Meth Possession, Violation of PRCS

Originally published 9-29-22 by theMendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. “09-28-2022 at 2:17 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when they observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign in the 200 block of KUKI Lane in Ukiah, California. The Deputies performed a traffic stop...
UKIAH, CA

