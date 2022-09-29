Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun HutThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
Greensboro church speaks on anti-racism sign
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Just along Friendly Avenue in Greensboro, right outside of First Friends Quaker meeting stands a nearly six-foot sign with a message arguably bigger than the actual structure. It’s just one simple sentence, but the message is a powerful statement on where the church stands on the issue of racism. The sign […]
forsythwoman.com
Two Phenomenal Women. Both Living Their Best Lives
Women of the Piedmont/Triad are in for a double dose of female empowerment this fall. First, we will have an opportunity to hear from a renowned therapist and relationship guru, Nedra Tawwab, who will share valuable insights to help us all live our best lives. Second, we will see one of our community’s most inspiring female leaders, Winston-Salem Police Department Chief Catrina Thompson, receive the seventh annual Best Life Leadership award.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Tribute to Jeanne and Jerry Robertson to be held Sept. 29
The Elon University community is gathering tonight to honor longtime university leaders and donors Jerry and Jeanne Robertson, who died in June and August 2021, respectively. Director of Presidential Stewardship Lizzie Hill helped coordinate the event and said the tribute was put off due to the prevalence of COVID-19 when the couple died. She said about 200 people are registered to attend the tribute.
Greensboro church ousted from Southern Baptist Convention for support of LGBTQ community
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Southern Baptist Convention has voted to remove a Greensboro church from its rolls for it's support of the LGBTQ community, but church leaders say the congregation voted to leave the SBC in 1999. The SBC's Executive Committee voted to remove College Park: An American Baptist...
High Point University
HPU Welcomes 40 New Faculty Members
HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 29, 2022 – High Point University is continuously growing in enrollment, academic programs and new faculty. The university welcomed 40 new faculty members for this academic year across the university’s 11 schools. Here is a glimpse of the new scholars and practitioners who recently joined the HPU family.
Ian cancels Wake Forest graduation, but doesn't stop one family from celebrating
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Despite severe weather forcing Wake Forest University to close campus and cancel events Friday and most of Saturday, one family coming down from Pittsburgh for a graduation decided to make the most of the rainy situation. The Bradshaw family was driving from Pittsburgh to Winston-Salem Friday...
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country, and that's why so many people visit it every year. From breathtaking beaches, to charming small towns, and plenty outdoor activities to choose from, this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. With that being said, if you have never visited the amazing state of North Carolina, definitely add it to your list and pay it a visit in the near future. There are high chances it will become your favorite state in the country! And speaking of visiting, make sure you make a list of great restaurants to stop by. To help you get started, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love good food - and who doesn't? Here's what made it on the list:
wfmynews2.com
Burlington Cummings Marching Band thrust into national spotlight at this season's Sugar Bowl
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Every year, the Walter M. Hughes High School Marching Cavalier Marching Band is considered to be one of the most talented in the Triad, if not the state. Over the years, the program has performed all over North Carolina on numerous different occasions. However, the Marching...
forsythwoman.com
The Families Behind the Names of Winston-Salem
Learning the history of my hometown has always been fascinating to me. Winston-Salem is a city with a longstanding history and familiar historic family names. When you hear the names RJ Reynolds, Hanes, and Bowman Gray, certain businesses and legacies pop into your mind. You connect the Reynolds name with tobacco, Bowman Gray with racing, and Hanes with clothing. While driving through the Old Salem graveyard around Easter time, I started to wonder who were the families behind the names I saw on the prominent stones. Do you know the stories behind these connections and how these names appeared in the Camel City? Let’s take a look together at the history of the famous Winston-Salem families.
triad-city-beat.com
ELECTIONS: Guilford County Commission candidates talk schools, police and taxes
Featured photo: From L-R, top to bottom: Kay Cashion, Alan Branson, Alan Perdue, Paul Meinhart, Pat Tillman, Derek Mobley, Frankie T. Jones, Jr., Kenny Abbe. This year’s general election takes place on Nov. 8. Early voting will start on Oct. 20 and runs through Nov. 5. For more information on voting, including how to register, vote by mail and more, visit the Guilford County Board of Elections website here.
elonnewsnetwork.com
10 rapes reported at Elon University in 2021
Elon University saw 10 rapes on campus in residential facilities in 2021, according to the annual Fire & Safety Report. This is a 400% increase from the two reported the previous year. Elon University does not make previous Fire & Safety Reports available on its website. Elon News Network records...
NC’s 1st McDonald’s opened over 60 years ago today in Greensboro on Summit Avenue
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina’s very first McDonald’s opened in Greensboro on Summit Avenue on Sept. 30, 1959, according to the Greensboro History Museum. A Big Mac will cost you $3.99 today at the McDonald’s on 1101 Summit Avenue. 63 years ago, a hamburger was 15 cents, fries were 10 cents and milkshakes were […]
triad-city-beat.com
‘We’re all human:’ Homeless community says new city council ordinances could threaten their survival
Featured photo: Shelly Brannon has been homeless for the last three months since leaving an abusive relationship. (photo by Sayaka Matsuoka) Editor’s note: At TCB we care deeply about language and the impact that words can have. As such, we understand that many who work with homeless people use the term “unhoused” or “houselessness” in lieu of “homeless.” As a team, we discussed the use of the term and decided that we would use whatever term was used by those who were interviewed for this story. That language choice has been reflected in this piece. For questions, feel free to reach out to Managing Editor Sayaka Matsuoka at [email protected]
forsythwoman.com
Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough – Serving Our Community and Its Citizens
When Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough took office in 2018, he faced many of the same challenges law enforcement across the country face, like crime, school safety and an increasing community drug problem; however, he had no idea the challenges that were ahead for our community with the country, county and city on lockdown, much of two years, due to Covid-19. A whole new set of concerns and uncharted territory lie ahead, but he took his role on with a dedication and commitment to making our community safe and giving its citizens a voice.
rhinotimes.com
Former Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing Has His Hands Full In Ft. Myers
When former Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing resigned from Guilford County government and later took a job as the city manager of Fort Myers Florida, he may have thought he was escaping from drama. However, this week, Lawing and other officials in that Sunshine State city have seen nothing but drama and they have had their hands full – since Fort Myers was one of the hardest hit cities by Hurricane Ian.
wfdd.org
Coltrane mural adorns building in uptown High Point
There was an error loading the media player. Visitors to High Point’s uptown neighborhood will be greeted by an enormous new mural featuring one of the city’s most famous native sons: jazz saxophonist legend John Coltrane. The black and white painting by muralist Brian Lewis takes up the...
News Argus
2133 Konnoak View Dr
2 Bed 1 Bath in Historic Washington Park, Near from I-40, Silas Creek Pkwy, and Peters Creek Pkwy - Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home in the Historic Washington Park neighborhood of Winston-Salem. Original oak hardwood floors run through the large living room and bedrooms. Newer kitchen cabinets and counter-tops...
News Argus
3216 Starlight Dr Apt F
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 3216-F Starlight Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27107: Second floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Brand new range & refrigerator. Carpet in living room & bedroom. Huge walk-in closet. Window A/C and electric baseboard heat. Laundry room on site. Water/lawn/trash included. Convenient to public transportation. NO PETS ALLOWED! Available now!
Surveying the damage left in Triad from Hurricane Ian
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Across Greensboro, many have experienced harsh winds and heavy rains and whatever is left from remnants of Hurricane Ian Friday night. Thousands of households have been left in the dark from the downed powerlines and hundreds of trees have either hit homes or blocked roads throughout the day. Early Friday, […]
WSET
These Virginia schools are closing early ahead of Ian
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Public Schools announced they are dismissing school 3 hours early Friday due to anticipated high winds. Craig county Public Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. for the weather. "Please stay safe and have a great weekend," they posted on Facebook. Martinsville City...
