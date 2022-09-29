Read full article on original website
As Ian weakens farther inland, recovery efforts are underway in Florida and South Carolina
As post-tropical cyclone Ian moves inland across North Carolina early Saturday, communities in Florida and South Carolina are recovering after the deadly storm brought torrential rain, powerful winds and cataclysmic flooding over the course of three terrifying days. Ian slammed into southwest Florida as a severe Category 4 hurricane Wednesday,...
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (Red Balls: four, sixteen; White Balls: six, fourteen) (eleven, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: six) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 11, Day: 28, Year: 55. (Month: eleven; Day: twenty-eight; Year: fifty-five) People are also reading…. Pick 3.
Missouri lawmakers pass bill to cut income taxes
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers on Thursday gave final approval to an income tax cut that Gov. Mike Parson requested and ditched a last-minute proposal to cut corporate taxes. The Republican-led Missouri House voted 98-32 in favor of the bill, which would cut income taxes from 5.3% to...
Letter to the Editor: Conservative votes needed
Individuals who believe in conservative values must turn out to vote in this election: There is much at stake. There are strong conservative candidates in elections at every level, whether it is your own local school board or in the many district and state elections. We have the opportunity to turn the progressive tide. We have a very good chance of passing voter ID requirements and impacting the Nebraska State School Board and Board of Regents. How we are represented as a state and a county lies in the upcoming election; do not stay silent. On Oct. 2 from 4 to 7 p.m., state and district candidates will be in North Platte at the Best Western Plus. Eighteen counties worked together to round them up and we’ll do our best to hold them so you the voters can come and listen and ask your questions and make up your mind on who you will vote for. Become an informed voter; participate in this upcoming election.
State property tax relief can't ensure a lower bill than last year's
There’s no question that Nebraska’s trio of state property tax credits — if they’re all claimed — will keep Nebraskans’ net 2022 tax bills much lower than they otherwise would be. But they may not be lower than last year’s net property tax bill....
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: eleven; Day: five; Year: seventy-six) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
