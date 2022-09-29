ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Man who set fire to Globe St. apartment after rejected romantic gesture deemed dangerous

By Jo C. Goode, The Herald News
 3 days ago
FALL RIVER — A city man angered that his romantic overtures were rejected by a female neighbor, allegedly prompting him to set fire to a baby stroller that spread in a Globe Street apartment building, was ruled a danger by a Fall River Superior Court judge and ordered held without bail.

Jeremy Perreira, 42, has been held in custody since Aug. 3 after he was arrested following an intense fire that gutted the structure at 784 Globe St. in early August.

On Monday, Perreira was arraigned on charges of arson of a dwelling and carrying a firearm (a Taser) without a license.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s office also requested a dangerousness hearing before Judge Raffi Yessayan who took it under advisement. Yessayan made the ruling to hold Perreira as a danger on Tuesday.

According to court records, Perreira was arrested after he returned to the scene of the fire where a third-floor tenant and her baby had to be rescued by first responders.

Before allegedly confessing to police, Perreira said he was helping another woman who lived in the apartment building with errands, delivering liquor and a sandwich before she ordered him to leave.

Perreira reportedly told police that he became angry with the woman, whom he said he had romantic feelings, but that the affection was not returned.

After leaving the woman’s apartment, Perreira said he noticed the stroller in the hallway and took a lighter with the intention of burning a hole in it, but it quickly became engulfed in flames that spread to the walls.

Perreira said he was unsuccessful in extinguishing the fire, first with his shirt and then failed in an attempt to urinate on it. He told police he then fled the Globe Street apartment building.

Perreira reported heading back to his apartment hallway a block away and watched while firefighters battled the blaze.

He will be back in court on Oct. 25.

