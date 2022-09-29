Read full article on original website
Bayern Munich sporting director responds to claims Sadio Mane is unhappy
Bayern Munich address claims that new signing Sadio Mane is unhappy at the club after a difficult start to life in Germany.
Marcus Rashford Passes Fitness Test Ahead Of Manchester Derby
Marcus Rashford has passed a late fitness test and is in contention to start todays Manchester Derby.
Erik ten Hag explains what he likes about Erling Haaland
Erik ten Hag admits he is a fan of Erling Haaland ahead of the Manchester derby on Sunday.
Is Man City vs Manchester United on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
The Manchester derby is one of the most-watched games in all of football, and the first of the Premier League season has arrived.Manchester United visit rivals Manchester City today (Sunday 2 October) as the away side look to narrow the gap to the title pack, entering this game in sixth place in the table.Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s City come into this match in second spot, four points behind Arsenal with a game in hand, and will be looking to strengthen their reputation as title favourites.City are unbeaten in the league so far this term and most recently breezed past Wolves with...
Transfer rumours: Haaland's wage hike; Barça and Arsenal want Neves
Sunday's transfer rumours, including stories on Erling Haaland, Ruben Neves, Cody Gakpo and more.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Man City - Premier League
Manchester United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Manchester City
Phil Neville counting himself 'fortunate' to have Gonzalo Higuain at Inter Miami
He's come in for plenty of stick during his time in Fort Lauderdale but, right now, Gonzalo Higuain is carrying Inter Miami to the MLS Cup Playoffs. The veteran Argentine striker scored the late winner in a vital 1-0 victory away at Toronto FC on Friday night, leaving the Herons on the cusp of sealing their post-season spot.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Mallorca - La Liga
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Mallorca
Mallorca 0-1 Barcelona: Player ratings as Robert Lewandowski fires Blaugrana top of the table
Match report and player ratings from Mallorca's La Liga meeting with Barcelona
Transfer rumours: Man Utd to return for De Jong; Bellingham's response to Liverpool pleas
Saturday's transfer rumours, with updates on Frenkie de Jong, Jude Bellingham, Christopher Nkunku, Marcus Rashford, Ruben Neves & more.
Transfer rumours: Nkunku's secret Chelsea medical; De Gea's showdown talks
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Christopher Nkunku, Neymar, David De Gea, Ilkay Gundogan, James Maddison, Marco Asensio & more.
Twitter reacts as Arsenal see off Tottenham on derby day
Twitter reacts to Arsenal's north London derby victory over Tottenham.
Graham Potter press conference: First Premier League game; Kante fitness; Working with Aubameyang
Graham Potter speaks to the press ahead of Chelsea's Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace.
Liverpool interested in 'new Mohamed Salah' Ibrahim Adel
Liverpool are taking a keen interest in Egyptian winger Ibrahim Adel, who is being hailed as 'the next Mohamed Salah', 90min understands.
Erling Haaland's father suggests striker wants to prove himself across Europe's top leagues
Erling Haaland's father has revealed he is looking to test himself across Europe, suggesting he may not stay at Man City for long.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Osasuna - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted lineup for their La Liga meeting with Osasuna
Erik ten Hag press conference: Manchester derby team news; Harry Maguire; stopping Erling Haaland
Erik ten Hag spoke ahead of his first Manchester derby as Man Utd manager.
Why Erling Haaland chose to sign for Man City
A Norwegian documentary has revealed the process used by Erling Haaland for picking his new club at the end of last season.
Jurgen Klopp backs 'exceptional' Trent Alexander-Arnold following further England snubs
Jurgen Klopp has come out in support of Trent Alexander-Arnold following further England snubs.
Christopher Nkunku undergoes Chelsea medical ahead of possible 2023 transfer
Christopher Nkunku underwent a Chelsea medical during the summer ahead of a possible transfer in 2023.
