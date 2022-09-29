ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Is Man City vs Manchester United on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

The Manchester derby is one of the most-watched games in all of football, and the first of the Premier League season has arrived.Manchester United visit rivals Manchester City today (Sunday 2 October) as the away side look to narrow the gap to the title pack, entering this game in sixth place in the table.Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s City come into this match in second spot, four points behind Arsenal with a game in hand, and will be looking to strengthen their reputation as title favourites.City are unbeaten in the league so far this term and most recently breezed past Wolves with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Rumours#Haaland Pulisic
90min

Phil Neville counting himself 'fortunate' to have Gonzalo Higuain at Inter Miami

He's come in for plenty of stick during his time in Fort Lauderdale but, right now, Gonzalo Higuain is carrying Inter Miami to the MLS Cup Playoffs. The veteran Argentine striker scored the late winner in a vital 1-0 victory away at Toronto FC on Friday night, leaving the Herons on the cusp of sealing their post-season spot.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gossip
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

861
Followers
10K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy