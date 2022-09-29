The Manchester derby is one of the most-watched games in all of football, and the first of the Premier League season has arrived.Manchester United visit rivals Manchester City today (Sunday 2 October) as the away side look to narrow the gap to the title pack, entering this game in sixth place in the table.Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s City come into this match in second spot, four points behind Arsenal with a game in hand, and will be looking to strengthen their reputation as title favourites.City are unbeaten in the league so far this term and most recently breezed past Wolves with...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 42 MINUTES AGO