The Raptors' reported interest in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should come as no surprise, but how realistic is an eventual trade?

Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Why James Wiseman's preseason showing vs. Wizards has Warriors' Steve Kerr giddy
It's only preseason, but James Wiseman sure looked good in Golden State's win over Washington on Friday. In the first of two matchups between the Warriors and Wizards as part of this year's NBA Japan Games, Wiseman played 23 minutes off the bench and was the game's leading scorer with 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting. He also grabbed nine rebounds, tying him with the Wizards' Rui Hachimura for game-high honors.
Sporting News
Ime Udoka suspension update: Celtics coach reportedly used 'crude language' following findings in investigation
The situation surrounding Celtics head coach Ime Udoka continues to get worse. Last week, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Udoka was facing a "significant suspension" for an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines. The Athletic's Shams Charania followed up that report, revealing that Udoka had an "improper consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff."
Sporting News
Toronto Raptors vs. Utah Jazz: Game preview, TV channel, start time for NBA Canada Series preseason matchup
The Raptors open their preseason schedule against a Jazz team that has undergone a lot of change. Following a first-round loss to the Mavericks in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Jazz decided to part ways with both their All-Stars in the offseason, trading Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves and Donovan Mitchell to the Cavaliers in blockbuster deals.
Sporting News
Who are the tallest NBA players? Full list with height, team, nationality
The NBA is a league of giants. Even with small ball sweeping the NBA, there is no shortage of big men. According to NBA.com, a total of 29 players who appeared in at least one game during the 2021-22 season measured in at 7 feet or taller. Tacko Fall topped...
NBA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sporting News
Who are Maccabi Ra'anana? Israeli club set to face Clippers, Trail Blazers and Thunder during NBA preseason
When the preseason for the 2022-23 NBA season gets underway, the first game played in the United States will be an exhibition between the LA Clippers and Israeli club Maccabi Ra'anana on Friday, Sept. 30 at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena. After the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the previous two NBA seasons,...
Sporting News
Which NBA players have the highest career scoring average? Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain lead full list
There's a reason Michael Jordan is considered by many to be the greatest scorer the NBA has ever seen. Not only did Jordan win an NBA record 10 scoring titles, but his career average of 30.12 points per game is the most in league history. Jordan averaged at least 30...
NBA・
Comments / 0