Faltering start puts Moyes under early-season pressure at West Ham
Big signings are still adapting while established players like Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek are not yet back to their best
Marcus Rashford Passes Fitness Test Ahead Of Manchester Derby
Marcus Rashford has passed a late fitness test and is in contention to start todays Manchester Derby.
'I Have Got Too Much Respect For Them' Conor Gallagher On Playing His Former Side
Conor Gallagher scored on his return to Selhurst Park yesterday in Chelsea's 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace.
SB Nation
Liverpool 3, Brighton 3 - Match Recap: Liverpool Battle It Out To Another Draw Against Brighton
Liverpool: Firmino 33’, 54’, Webster 64’ (OG) As expected, Kostas Tsimikas starts in place of Andy Robertson, who is still recovering. The front line starts with Fabio Carvalho, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah. The Reds haven’t played in the Premier League since their lackluster 0-0 draw to Everton in the Merseyside derby. Hopefully we’ll see a different result here.
SB Nation
Erik ten Hag and Marcus Rashford take Premier League September awards
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and forward Marcus Rashford have respectively been awarded the September Manager and Player of the Month for the Premier League. United won both of their Premier League fixtures in September, beating Leicester City 1-0 at the King Power Stadium on the first of the month before beating Arsenal 3-1 at Old Trafford just three days later. Rashford had two goals and two assists combined from the pair of wins, playing centre forward as opposed to his typical left-wing role.
NBC Sports
Man City vs Man United: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Manchester City vs Manchester United: Erling Haaland is set for his Manchester derby debut when the two-time defending champions host the rapidly improving Red Devils at Etihad Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium). Six weeks ago, Manchester United had not a single point from their...
SB Nation
Manchester City v Manchester United – The Opposition
After the shocking excuse for football that was the Nations League, real football in the form of Premier League action returns this weekend, with the blues welcoming United to Manchester for the second time this year. Yes, it’s derby day. A chance to put one over the Stretford Rangers, take...
BBC
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home burgled
The home of Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been burgled. The couple were in the property when the break-in took place in Wilmslow, Cheshire at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday, Cheshire Constabulary said. Jewellery and handbags were stolen and officers appealed for anyone with...
BBC
Why squad depth could be critical on derby day
This isn't a derby about best XIs. Injuries, particularly to Manchester City's defence, and the fitness of some Manchester United players still having questions over them, mean this derby could come down to squad depth and who can handle it better. City will be without John Stones, and they are...
BBC
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea: What Viera said
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira: "We knew it's a difficult team to play against. In the midfield they were really good but we are quite disappointed. We managed to score the first goal and conceded just before half-time. "It was not the best period but in the second half we...
Arsenal End Tottenham's Unbeaten EPL Run After Emerson Royal Sees Red In North London Derby
Spurs had been unbeaten in 13 Premier League games going into Saturday's clash.
ESPN
Pep Guardiola demands Man City be 'perfect' to win Man United clash
Pep Guardiola has said Manchester City will have to be "perfect" if they are to win Sunday's Manchester derby. Manchester United have only lost two of their last eight visits to the Etihad Stadium, winning three of the last four, and Guardiola said he is wary of the threat posed by Erik ten Hag's team.
SB Nation
Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
Welcome back to football and welcome to Graham Potter’s first Premier League game in charge of Chelsea. Will this be the proverbial fresh start or will it be more of the same old non-proverbial un-freshness?. The official Twitter shows the formation as a 4-3-3, but we’ll have to wait...
SB Nation
Fulham vs. Newcastle - Preview: How high can you fly?
Whatever is ahead of us, I had definitely forgotten about. Football? What’s football? The Premier League? What’s that, even? I don’t really remember. Somehow someway, it feels good nonetheless to have some actual, competitive, interesting, domestic, England top-flight level play coming our way, doesn’t it? And taking place in London, no less! Who would have guessed just two or three weeks ago...
SB Nation
Know Your Opponent: Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur play a rather important match today against hated rival Arsenal. While the Premier League title can’t be won this early and nor can you secure Champions League football, this is a match you’ll look back on as a pivotal moment. I had a chance to talk...
SB Nation
“My eyes lit up a little bit” - Coady on his first goal for Everton
Everton had had the better of the first half away at Southampton and went into the dressing rooms tied at 0-0 at the break. But like we have seen so many times before, they then fell behind early in the second half after a momentary lapse of concentration allowed Joe Aribo time and space to let off a shot in the box that beat Jordan Pickford.
BBC
Transfer rumours: Lage, Neves, Lang, Haaland, De Jong, Schjelderup
Wolves boss Bruno Lage's future at the club is in doubt after their poor Premier League start continued with defeat by West Ham. (Telegraph - subscription required) Arsenal are hoping to move ahead of Liverpool and Manchester United in their pursuit of Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, 25. (Express) Barcelona will...
BBC
Analysis: Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea
Graham Potter's first Premier League game in charge of Chelsea ended in victory - but it was not without moments of discomfort for the new boss. Chelsea were up against it from the seventh minute when Odsonne Edouard put Crystal Palace ahead at Selhurst Park. However, Potter will...
BBC
Everton: US group KAM Sports still interested in buying Premier League club
US-based KAM Sports group is still interested in buying Premier League club Everton, according to sources close to the Americans. The organisation was among the parties involved in talks about a takeover earlier this year. After those discussions ended, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri said the club was not for sale.
SB Nation
Arsenal vs. Tottenham: North London Derby match thread
North London Derby day is here! Arsenal host Tottenham in an early season measuring stick match for both sides. The Gunners are currently top of the Premier League table, one point ahead of Spurs. Arsenal have played a slightly more difficult schedule, but neither side have exactly had to run the gamut of tough league opponents yet this season. So today’s match could tell us a great deal about whether the clubs are true contenders or just pretenders.
