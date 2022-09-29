Read full article on original website
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
Earlier this summer, the sports world learned that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a married man. "Tua Tagovailoa has picked up another ring," reporter Andy Slater said. "Congratulations to the Miami Dolphins’ QB who got married two weeks ago, a clergy source tells me." Tua, and his new...
Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Unhappy News
Deion Sanders isn't happy with what he believes is a "double standard" surrounding his head coaching rumors. The Jackson State head coach has been linked to some prominent job openings, including Nebraska and Georgia Tech. Others believe Sanders could end up at a not-currently-vacant SEC school, too. But while Sanders...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Poll News
Herschel Walker isn't doing too well in the Georgia Senate race. According to The Hill, Walker is down five points to Raphael Warnock, who's the Democratic candidate for the Senate. 46% of the voters in Georgia support Warnock, while 41% of the voters support Walker. This is the first time...
Brittany Mahomes destroyed the KC Star and for a great reason
Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for a take they shared about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for sharing a take on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The article by the KC Star, titled Letter: The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes always keeps his eye out for himself, discusses the idea that Mahomes only cares about himself and not his team.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief
Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Has 1-Word Reaction To Viral Pregame Outfit
Earlier Thursday night, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed up to the team's game against the Miami Dolphins in style. The NFL shared a look at Burrow's pre-game outfit and he didn't disappoint. The former No. 1 overall pick is rocking a flower-patterned suit with athletic shoes - just in case he needs to make a quick getaway.
Gavin Escobar, Cowboys Ex TE, Dead in Apparent Rock-Climbing Accident
“It is with deep sadness that we announce the off-duty death of Long Beach Firefighter Gavin Escobar,” the department said of the Dallas Cowboys ex.
Tua Tagovailoa Releases Statement On Injury: NFL World Reacts
For the first time since suffering a severe concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals last night, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has spoken publicly. Taking to Twitter, Tagovailoa thanked his supporters for their support. He said he was grateful for everything and is feeling much better while focusing on his recovery.
NFL World Is Saddened By The Antonio Brown News
The NFL world continues to be saddened by what's transpired with Antonio Brown. Brown, one of the best wide receivers the NFL has seen, has fallen off in truly troubling fashion in recent years. Saturday, a disturbing video of Brown exposing himself and potentially assaulting a woman in a Dubai...
NFL Makes Punishment Decision On Hit On Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa is the story of the weekend. The Dolphins quarterback was involved in a scary hit that left him severely injured during Thursday night's NFL game. The good news is Tagovailoa is reportedly doing well. He's moving all his extremities and is in good spirits. The NFL, meanwhile, has...
Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's joke that Broncos should have paid their punter instead of him
It hasn't been a pretty start to the Russell Wilson era in Denver. Sure, the Broncos are technically 2-1. That much is indeed true. With that said, the Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett-led offense is scoring just 14.3 points per game so far with just three total touchdowns. In this past Monday Night Football's win over the San Francisco 49ers, Wilson threw for just 184 yards and no touchdowns while the offense mustered up just 261 total yards on a measly 3.7 yards per play.
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NFL World Reacts To Surprising Cris Collinsworth Job News
Cris Collinsworth was once really close to having a different job at NBC. Dick Ebersol just came out with a new book and in it, he writes that Collinsworth was close to being NBC's play-by-play announcer and not the network's color commentator. In fact, the original plan was to have him team up with John Madden in 2006.
Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career
Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
Jerry Jones Asked If Cooper Rush Could Keep Starting Job Once Dak Prescott Returns
With Dak Prescott on the mend, he's expected to regain the Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback job as soon as he's healthy. But does the calculus change for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones if backup Cooper Rush continues to play well?. Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones made it clear...
NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4
A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Legendary QB Peyton Manning
Peyton Manning might be retired from playing football, but the legendary NFL quarterback continues to stay busy in his post-playing days. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos star has a production company, Omaha Productions, that continues to pursue interesting ventures. Manning has has famous "ManningCast" with his brother, Eli...
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Coach Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders' name is getting hotter and hotter on the college football head coaching carousel. Saturday morning, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported that two major programs could make a run at the Jackson State head coach. Georgia Tech and Auburn could both have interest in Coach Prime. "With Georgia...
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary NFL Star Randy Moss
Randy Moss had some pretty cool family news this week. The legendary NFL wide receiver got to witness his son, Thaddeus Moss, trying out for the team he starred with. The New England Patriots had Moss' son in for a workout this week. Thaddeus Moss previously played for the Cincinnati...
