Beaten, bloody man found along Ohio highway prompts three arrests
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping two men and assaulting them in Scioto County after one of the victims was found covered in blood and walking along a road. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, detectives responded to a call Tuesday at approximately 9 a.m. for a man […]
Names released in Pomeroy, Ohio shooting
UPDATE: (2:19 p.m. on Oct. 1): The Pomeroy Police Department says they have arrested and charged Wayne Leib for the homicide of Dwayne Qualls. Officers say they found Qualls, of Pomeroy, dead inside of his home from an apparent gunshot wound. They say they identified Leib as a suspect in...
Man Arrested for Assault at Adena Hosptial in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE – A man was arrested after being combative with staff and Ross County sheriff was called. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s department on 9/30/22 at around 1 am in the morning, deputies were called to the Adena hospital located at Hospital road in Chillicothe with the report of a man who was fighting staff members.
Update – Homeowner Fires Gun at Man Breaking into his Home in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – Pickaway law enforcement responded to a burglary in process in the area of 100 blocks west main street in Ashville around 11 pm on Friday. According to the 911 caller, he fired a gun when the man in the hoodie and smiley face shirt broke into his home. The homeowner claimed that he fired the gun into the ground as a warning shot, and the burglar fled.
Infant killed in Ohio shed fire: investigators
Fire officials are investigating after an infant was killed in a shed fire in Carroll County Thursday morning.
Man killed by falling tree in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency personnel from Pike and Ross Counties responded to the 400 block of Whiskey Hollow Road on reports of a tree that had fallen on top of a man. According to initial reports, a man was in the woods cutting down timber when a tree fell, crushing the individual. The 9-1-1 caller, at the time, could not advise dispatchers if the man was breathing or not.
OSP: 16-year-old dies after crash in Highland County
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A 16-year-old has died after a crash Thursday morning in Highland County. It happened around 7:09 a.m. on State Route 321 near S. Mills Lane in White Oak Township. An investigation revealed a driver, identified as 16-year-old Kolton Hamilton, was traveling west on State Route...
Whiteoak student dies in two-vehicle accident
HIGHLAND COUNTY – A 16-year-old Whiteoak High School freshman died in a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning. The Wilmington Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating the crash which occurred at approximately 7:09 a.m. on State Route 321 near S. Mills Lane in White Oak Township, Highland County, according to a news release from the OSHP.
‘A Ha!’ Moment at Walmart Linked Wagner Family to Pike County Massacre, Trace Evidence Examiner Testifies
Nearly four years after prosecutors revealed their theory that members of the Wagner family wore gym shoes purchased from Walmart to carry out the murders of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families, those shoes and the impressions they left were shown to a jury in Pike County, Ohio.
Jackson County – 15-Year-Old Amish Boy in Critical Condition After Buggy vs Semi Truck Crash
Jackson – Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a 15-year-old in critical condition. According to a press release from OSP A 2022 International tractor-trailer operated by Phillip J. Wiederhold, age 32, of Sardinia, Ohio was traveling on state route 32 just east of the County road 24 intersections when an Amish buggy operated by a 15-year-old male from Waverly failed to yield from the stop sign on County road 24 and pulled into the path of the Tractor Trailer.
Crash involving Amish buggy sends one to the hospital in critical condition
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — One person is in serious condition today after an earlier crash along route 32 in Jackson County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, an accident involving a commercial truck and an Amish buggy occurred in the area of Route 32 and Glade Road shortly before 10:30 a.m.
Ross Co. mother sentenced to prison for the overdose death of her child
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County mother charged in connection with the overdose death of her 1-year-old child was sentenced to prison today. According to the Ross County Prosecutor, Amanda Lowery received 9 to 13 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felony child endangerment.
A Second Theft at Circleville Walmart Ended with Another Felony Arrest
CIRCLEVILLE – The local Walmart was busy on Monday dealing with theft. After the first theft ended in a high-speed chase across half of the county, the second one ended by arresting someone who had a few warrants. Around 4:35 pm Walmart called the Sheriff’s department again after a...
Missing Ohio 17-month-old found unharmed in HVAC vent
On Thursday, multiple police officers and a K-9 officer arrived at the 300 block of E. Mount St. in search of the child, whose mother said she could not find him after he left the living room and went toward the bedroom, according to a news release from the department.
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Ohio in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Buckeye State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
668 Acres with marketable timber, 18 Parcels, and misc.
State Park Region* 30 Miles to Hocking Hills • Live Auction. Phenomenal Hunting * Trails * Vinton Co. * Vinton Township* Vinton LSD. 650+ acres of contiguous timber and recreational land in Vinton County, Ohio. The property has been managed for trophy Whitetail hunting for many years. The property consists of woods and open fields and is set up extremely well for deer and turkey hunting. There are two cabins on the property with water and electric, as well as a block garage and a barn for equipment and storage. The parcel sizes vary from 5 acres to north of 100 acres and there is truly something here for everyone! The land is located only 30 miles south of Hocking Hills, if you’re looking for seclusion, privacy and some of the best deer hunting in Ohio, be sure to take to drive to Vinton County!
Shocking Testimony in Wagner Trial
PIKETON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Shocking testimony in the George Wagner IV aggravated murder trial in Pike County on Wednesday. An investigator told the jury that one of the eight Rhoden family victims shot dead in April of 2016 was breast feeding her baby when she was shot and killed.
