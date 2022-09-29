Read full article on original website
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds. around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds. 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny....
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh. ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to. 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the. lower...
NY WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures of 32 to 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern. Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins,. Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga,. Broome...
Liverpool, Skaneateles winners at Baldwinsville girls volleyball invitational (65 photos)
The Liverpool and Skaneateles girls volleyball teams were among the winners that took part in the 20-team Baldwinsville Invitational on Saturday. In all, there were 11 teams from Section III that played in this years competition. “Playing in a tournament allows for us to see teams that are outside of...
Shen & Saratoga With Big Road Wins In Friday HS Football Recap
There were 24 games on the Section 2 high school football schedule for the final Friday of September. Big road wins, close games and upsets highlighted the halfway point of the gridiron season. Other games saw some of the Capital Region's most highly ranked teams continue to roll in 2022.
Elmira girls soccer tops Vestal & Thursday scores
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Thursday night soccer action from around the Twin Tiers did not disappoint. Elmira girls soccer surged past visiting Vestal 3-0, while Elmira Notre Dame earned a win over Newfield 1-0 at home. Highlights from Thursday night on 18 Sports from each game. Plus, Troy football rolled past Wellsboro 45-3 in NTL […]
