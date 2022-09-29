BART trains will be single-tracking all day Sunday near the Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa Centre station causing 15- to 20-minute days on the yellow line, BART officials said. Single-tracking will allow workers to replace railway ties that were damaged in a partial derailment in the area in June. Two cars on the San Francisco International Airport-bound train derailed at about 5:30 p.m. June 21, according to BART.

ANTIOCH, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO