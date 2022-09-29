Read full article on original website
iHeartMedia And Cox Media Group Ramp Up Hurricane Relief Efforts.
As federal, state, and local agencies, along with charitable groups, work to provide disaster relief for Florida residents dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, radio stations are beginning to mobilize relief efforts of their own. The iHeartMedia stations in Raleigh, NC are attempting to fill a truck with much-needed supplies today (Oct. 5) from 6am-8pm during a hurricane relief donation drive at a local Walmart Supercenter.
Ian Update: Half As Many Stations Are Off The Air; BFoA Providing Emergency Aid.
Eight radio stations, including six FMs and two AMs, remain off the air following Hurricane Ian, the Federal Communications Commission said Monday. In a sign of the ongoing recovery, that is half as many FMs and half as many AMs as the FCC reported were silent on Sunday as electricity service continues to be restored. The FCC says one television station is also still dark. The daily status reports represent a moment in time, so it is possible that more stations are also back on the air.
New Jersey Becomes Latest State To Scrutinize Non-Compete Clauses.
President Biden last year asked the Federal Trade Commission to adopt new rules that either ban or sharply restrict the use of non-compete agreements. Nothing has come of that so far, but in New Jersey lawmakers have had enough waiting. They are proposing a ban on the practice similar to other states.
Ron Roberts
Ron Roberts joins online talk outlet AmericanOne Radio where he will be heard on weekdays from 5-6pm (ET). Roberts, a 25-year industry veteran, previously served as PD of WSTR Atlanta and Senior VP/Programming for iHeartMedia. "From the time we launched back in 2020, AmericaOne Radio has been committed to building...
Two Incumbent Governors Are Buying Radio Early. Surveys Show They’re Having An Impact.
The typical MO for political campaigns is to run radio spots closer to Election Day than Labor Day. But a pair of high-profile incumbent governors running for re-election are going against the grain, buying radio early and often. Online surveys conducted among likely voters show an increase in voting intention among those who heard the radio campaigns.
