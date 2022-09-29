Eight radio stations, including six FMs and two AMs, remain off the air following Hurricane Ian, the Federal Communications Commission said Monday. In a sign of the ongoing recovery, that is half as many FMs and half as many AMs as the FCC reported were silent on Sunday as electricity service continues to be restored. The FCC says one television station is also still dark. The daily status reports represent a moment in time, so it is possible that more stations are also back on the air.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO