Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again
Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
wegotthiscovered.com
A demonic bomb that survived a cursed existence summons a Top 10 spot on streaming
As far as the critical consensus goes, horror is about as bulletproof as it gets, with virtually any movie boasting a spooky enough trailer and an intriguing hook proving capable of turning a tidy profit regardless of what the reviews say. Flipping that notion on its head, though, The Empty Man flopped spectacularly in spite of a strong 77 percent Rotten Tomatoes score.
wegotthiscovered.com
An R-rated atrocity that failed as a sequel, reboot, and crossover gets dismembered on Disney Plus
If there was an award to be given out for the most consistently inconsistent franchise in the history of cinema, then Predator would be a very strong contender to lift the trophy. We’ve seen the good, the bad, and the very ugly from the sci-fi saga over the last 35 years, but it’s hard to imagine anything worse than Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem emerging from the rubble.
wegotthiscovered.com
A completely bizarre horror sequel that stands apart from its franchise endures as a cult favorite
Some film franchises go to utterly bizarre new areas as the sequels roll on, but few can boast a threequel as strange and out of line with the franchise as one of horror’s staples. Halloween III: Season of the Witch is cult classic nowadays, almost beloved entirely because of...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
A barbarically cold-hearted epic tracks a trail of blood to the top of the streaming mountain
The internet being what it is, one of the biggest talking points following the release of The Revenant wasn’t the content of the film itself, but the focus on Leonardo DiCaprio finally winning that Academy Award for Best Actor at the fifth time of asking. Of course, he did...
wegotthiscovered.com
One of the century’s most undervalued remakes rides a renewed wave of admiration
Attempting to craft a worthy remake of an established classic has often proven to be a fool’s errand, but there have been a few exceptions to the rule when the second version has proven vastly superior to the first. Half a century after the 1957 original secured a lofty status that saw it inducted into the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, James Mangold’s 3:10 to Yuma came along and arguably raised the bar even higher.
wegotthiscovered.com
Excitement for ‘Hellraiser’ ratchets up as fans celebrate the reboot going old school
The build-up to Hulu’s new Hellraiser movie has been like trying to solve one of the franchise’s famous puzzle boxes. As its release nears, excitement is building every day, but as every fan of Clive Barker’s infernal horror knows, there’s often a bit of pain to go with the pleasure.
wegotthiscovered.com
Having learned nothing, Sony gets slaughtered for relaunching another franchise nobody cares about
If it wasn’t for Spider-Man and the associated Marvel properties under its roof, you’d have to wonder how successful and profitable Sony Pictures would actually be. Fans have grown accustomed to roasting the studio for its questionable choices when it comes to blockbuster properties, and history is repeating itself yet again after the company announced plans to relaunch Tarzan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Hugh who? Forget Wolverine, ‘Deadpool 3’ needs to feature an even bigger return
Even though we were kind of expecting it in a way, the internet still lost its collective mind when Hugh Jackman was officially confirmed to be returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3. There are innumerable reasons why this is one of the most exciting things to happen to the superhero...
wegotthiscovered.com
An unshakably violent crime story takes a sledgehammer to streaming skulls
Brad Pitt may have been an A-list superstar and incredibly handsome man for what feels like forever, but he’s a much better actor and a significantly more accomplished producer than he gets credit for. Combining both elements of his unstoppable arsenal, Andrew Dominik’s Killing Them Softy is the sort of uncompromising crime story you don’t really see all that much anymore.
wegotthiscovered.com
We finally got a proper look at Chris Pratt as Mario, sort of
As we count down the day to Nintendo’s reveal of Chris Pratt’s voice acting talent in the upcoming Super Mario Bros movie, we got an early treat in the form of a slightly different, albeit impressive take on the actor as the titular plumber, and it gives us an absurdly hilarious glimpse at how he could look in a live-action adaptation of the beloved franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Bond producer reveals every 007 audition uses the same classic scene
Even though the franchise has been running for 60 years and undergone countless reinventions and evolutions during that time, producer Michael G. Wilson has revealed that every single actor who auditions for the James Bond performs the exact same scene, and it’s one that would never be used in a modern-day 007 adventure.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
The wait is finally over: MCU’s first sidekick is at long last getting their own movie
When multiple Marvel announcements were made at various conventions over the summer, one notably absent title was Armor Wars, which last we heard was a Disney Plus show that was supposedly starring Don Cheadle as James Rhodes AKA War Machine. The project is still in the works, it turns out, but it’s been upgraded from a TV show to a full-blown movie headed for theaters.
wegotthiscovered.com
The substandard sequel to an era-defining classic tries to scramble onto the same pedestal
Mention Stephen Sommers’ The Mummy to anyone of a certain generation, and there’s a high chance they’ll instantly gaze wistfully into the middle distance as they instantly find themselves overcome with the warm, fuzzy feelings of nostalgia. Mention The Mummy Returns, though, and that look might disappear awfully quickly.
wegotthiscovered.com
Does ‘Smile’ have a post-credits scene?
This article contains spoilers for Smile. It’s Halloween season, and if there is one thing we can count on in the Halloween season it’s the release of some great spooky horror movies. The newest creepy movie to make its way to the big screen is Smile. Smile was written and directed by Parker Finn, and stars Sosie Bacon as Dr. Rose Cotter, a therapist who after a new patient commits suicide in front of her begins to see a threatening smiling face following her wherever she goes. The movie might be best known for its viral marketing campaign.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Diego Luna clears up a longstanding ‘Rogue One’ mystery as we get deep into Jedi-exclusive Force powers
It’s a good time to be a Star Wars fan. Though the franchise’s big-screen adventures might be on indefinite hiatus, what we’re getting on Disney Plus more than makes up for it. Andor has blown past all competition and after just four episodes has established itself at the very pinnacle of Star Wars media. Anyway, after the disastrous The Rise of Skywalker, maybe Star Wars could use an extended break from multiplexes.
wegotthiscovered.com
A rip-roaring war story with an all-time stacked cast finds renewed acclaim
Any self-respecting epic reflecting on historical events, whether it’s set in the recent or distant past, tends to assemble a deep bench of big-name talent to round out the cast. Looking back, though, few have gathered an array quite as vast as that brought together for Ridley Scott’s Black Hawk Down, which is overflowing with past, present, and future stars in almost every role.
wegotthiscovered.com
The witches are back, but is ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ a spellbinding sequel or a mixed potion?
Tomorrow, Hocus Pocus 2 will be out and available to the public on Disney Plus. It took nearly three decades to arrive, and while there is a lot of hype and reviews circulating today that suggest the film has promise, it is not as likely to cast a spell on fans as the original did.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Batman’ fan feels the collective wrath of MCU fandom after making a bold claim
It’s always said that poking a bear is never a smart idea. Well, everyone always forgets to add how pissing-off MCU fans by dissing their fandom isn’t an ingenious plan either. A fan of The Batman movie found that out the hard way after a tweet ignited the wrath of Marvel loyalists everywhere.
wegotthiscovered.com
If you thought Mary Sanderson looked a little different in ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ — you were right
Gather round sistas! Hocus Pocus 2 is finally here, and we feel like we’ve been waiting for our entire lives, and to some degree, we almost have!. Returning to Salem and seeing our favorite witches again was exciting, and if you’ve already seen the film, you might have noticed something different about Kathy Najimy’s Mary Sanderson. The quirky turn of her mouth appeared on a different side of her face!
Comments / 0