Fort Wayne, IN

WNDU

Walkerton manufacturing company announces layoffs

WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - A planned layoff will idle a third of the workforce at a plant in Walkerton. Masonite International, a door manufacturing company, currently has 220 employees at its Walkerton plant. The company says it will eliminate 74 to 84 jobs due to changing business needs in the community.
WALKERTON, IN
insideradio.com

Jane Clauss

Chicago radio and TV personality Jane Clauss joins Cumulus Media talk WLS Chicago (790) as a contributor to the Steve Cochran morning show. Her past Chicago radio experience includes serving as a host at Nexstar talk WGN (720) and as a morning and afternoon co-host at the former “97.9 The Loop” WLUP. She also hosts the “Creative Living” podcast.
CHICAGO, IL
wfft.com

Higher electric bills expected in Northeast Indiana this winter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The weather is getting colder and this year, the cost to heat your home is expected to go up around 17 percent from last year. For those who heat their home with electric, The National Energy Assistance Directors Association anticipates a roughly seven percent increase.
INDIANA STATE
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA — The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Daren Johnson of Lima and Sara Short of Van Wert; Larry Conine Jr. and Trisha Conine, both of Lima; Samuel Myers and Abbygayle Satterfield, both of Delphos; Seth Powell of Wapakoneta and X’Zavier Rowell-Houdek of Lima; Jordan Jacomet and Madison Shepherd, both of Delphos; Devin Muniz and Alicia Zuber, both of Lima; Branden Puckett and Kelsey Croft, both of Spencerville; Matthew Krznaric and Caitlin Roberts, both of Lima; Thomas Rainsburg and Candace Bradford, both of Lima; Angel Magallon-Jimenz and Alexis Woody, both of Lima; Jayden Weltmer and Sierra Butcher, both of Lima; Eli Ricker and Brandi Smith, both of Lima; and Austin Moore and Jessica Morris, both of Lima.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In South Bend, Indiana

South Bend is a vibrant Midwestern metropolis with a cosmopolitan vibe, historic architecture, natural beauty, and culinary excellence. Located on the winding St. Joseph River, the city is best known as the home of Notre Dame University, the mighty Fighting Irish athletic teams, and a world-famous golden dome crowning its main administration building.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE 15

Fort Wayne native riding out the hurricane in Florida

LAKE MARY, Fla. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne native couple is preparing for their first experience of a hurricane. Nicole Norton and her husband moved to Lake Mary in March of last year, which is right outside of Orlando. Norton said it started raining Tuesday night and the winds have picked up since. The area […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
Transportation Today News

New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10

The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) a $45 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Funding will be used for a project in southwest New Mexico that will provide a 6-mile direct route to El Paso and I-10. In addition, the roadway will connect the Santa Teresa […] The post New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10 appeared first on Transportation Today.
EL PASO, TX
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Robert Ballentine, 27, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of carrying concealed weapon. Sentence: 10 days jail. 10 days suspended. $150 fine. Shane C. Davis, 37, of Lima, found guilty of theft. Sentence: 180 days jail. 135 days suspended. $150 fine. Tina Hall, 47, of Lima, found guilty...
LIMA, OH
WISH-TV

‘Great Day TV’: Visit Indiana on Chain O’ Lakes State Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Great Day TV” shares information, entertainment, and news you can use. This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Great Day TV,” was joined by Amy Howell, the director of tourism, marketing and communications at Visit Indiana. Howell talked about...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Police detective remembered at funeral

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police officers and friends and family of Det. Donald Kidd gathered Friday to honor the late veteran Fort Wayne Police officer. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. A funeral procession was held afterward with a burial...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Wayne dedicates soccer field to late coach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wayne High School’s soccer field will now be recognized as Larry Dafforn Field after a dedication ceremony on Thursday evening. Dafforn, a former assistant coach, was considered a cornerstone for Wayne’s soccer programs. The late coach served in his role for over 30 years with the school. He was inducted […]
FORT WAYNE, IN

