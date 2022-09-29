Read full article on original website
WNDU
Walkerton manufacturing company announces layoffs
WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - A planned layoff will idle a third of the workforce at a plant in Walkerton. Masonite International, a door manufacturing company, currently has 220 employees at its Walkerton plant. The company says it will eliminate 74 to 84 jobs due to changing business needs in the community.
Man explains McDonald’s billboard on roof of his Taylor Street home
A home in the 2700 block has a big McDonald's billboard
WANE-TV
Hurricanes, refineries, and gas trends: why we could return to $3 per gallon
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hurricane season is here, as evidenced by Hurricane Ian, which has spread damage across the southeast portion of the United States. However, it has not had an effect in an area we have come to associate hurricanes with: rising gas prices. That’s due to...
insideradio.com
Jane Clauss
Chicago radio and TV personality Jane Clauss joins Cumulus Media talk WLS Chicago (790) as a contributor to the Steve Cochran morning show. Her past Chicago radio experience includes serving as a host at Nexstar talk WGN (720) and as a morning and afternoon co-host at the former “97.9 The Loop” WLUP. She also hosts the “Creative Living” podcast.
wfft.com
Higher electric bills expected in Northeast Indiana this winter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The weather is getting colder and this year, the cost to heat your home is expected to go up around 17 percent from last year. For those who heat their home with electric, The National Energy Assistance Directors Association anticipates a roughly seven percent increase.
WANE-TV
Zillow Gone Wild hits Fort Wayne: One bed, one bath, one indoor tennis court
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It has a kitchen, a bedroom and a bath that make up 690 square feet of livable space. Then there is the 7,200 square foot connected tennis court. And it can be yours for a cool $685,000. A home at 10010 Saint Joe Road...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Daren Johnson of Lima and Sara Short of Van Wert; Larry Conine Jr. and Trisha Conine, both of Lima; Samuel Myers and Abbygayle Satterfield, both of Delphos; Seth Powell of Wapakoneta and X’Zavier Rowell-Houdek of Lima; Jordan Jacomet and Madison Shepherd, both of Delphos; Devin Muniz and Alicia Zuber, both of Lima; Branden Puckett and Kelsey Croft, both of Spencerville; Matthew Krznaric and Caitlin Roberts, both of Lima; Thomas Rainsburg and Candace Bradford, both of Lima; Angel Magallon-Jimenz and Alexis Woody, both of Lima; Jayden Weltmer and Sierra Butcher, both of Lima; Eli Ricker and Brandi Smith, both of Lima; and Austin Moore and Jessica Morris, both of Lima.
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In South Bend, Indiana
South Bend is a vibrant Midwestern metropolis with a cosmopolitan vibe, historic architecture, natural beauty, and culinary excellence. Located on the winding St. Joseph River, the city is best known as the home of Notre Dame University, the mighty Fighting Irish athletic teams, and a world-famous golden dome crowning its main administration building.
Former Fort Wayne Police Officer experiences Hurricane Ian in Florida
Retired Fort Wayne Police Officer Mike Joyner chatted with WANE 15 viz Zoom
Fort Wayne native riding out the hurricane in Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne native couple is preparing for their first experience of a hurricane. Nicole Norton and her husband moved to Lake Mary in March of last year, which is right outside of Orlando. Norton said it started raining Tuesday night and the winds have picked up since. The area […]
WANE-TV
Commissioners continue to take heat on proposed jail site; EACS board member speaks out
The Allen County Commissioners have until the end of December to present the final site for the new Allen County Jail, which is estimated to cost between $300 and $350 million. Until then, they said last week they’re looking at eight locations, one of which is the Allen County Sheriff’s...
New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10
The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) a $45 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Funding will be used for a project in southwest New Mexico that will provide a 6-mile direct route to El Paso and I-10. In addition, the roadway will connect the Santa Teresa […] The post New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10 appeared first on Transportation Today.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Robert Ballentine, 27, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of carrying concealed weapon. Sentence: 10 days jail. 10 days suspended. $150 fine. Shane C. Davis, 37, of Lima, found guilty of theft. Sentence: 180 days jail. 135 days suspended. $150 fine. Tina Hall, 47, of Lima, found guilty...
WANE-TV
Skittles for squad cars: What the Allen County Jail commissary fund is used for
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The commissary items range from 40 cents for a toothbrush to $7 for an item of women’s underwear. Candy bars like Hershey’s, Snickers, Reese’s peanut butter cups or Skittles cost $1.25. The list isn’t long but obviously popular with Allen County...
WISH-TV
‘Great Day TV’: Visit Indiana on Chain O’ Lakes State Park
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Great Day TV” shares information, entertainment, and news you can use. This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Great Day TV,” was joined by Amy Howell, the director of tourism, marketing and communications at Visit Indiana. Howell talked about...
KFOX 14
Controversial billboard in Las Cruces claims city not safe, demands action from city
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A billboard some people could find offensive raised some eyebrows and questions in Las Cruces. The billboard showed a graphic photo to make the argument that crime is up in the city and placed blame on city council members and demanded action from them.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Police detective remembered at funeral
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police officers and friends and family of Det. Donald Kidd gathered Friday to honor the late veteran Fort Wayne Police officer. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. A funeral procession was held afterward with a burial...
WANE-TV
Prosecutor reacts to two gun incidents at FWCS district within a week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Community Schools district has had two reports of a gun brought to school within the last week. In both of these cases, parents were alerted about the incidents and no one was injured. A gun that was brought to school by...
WANE-TV
Courts: Couple bilked elderly people out of more than $18K – mainly for Door Dash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne couple is accused of using access to elderly people’s checking accounts to bilk them out of more than $18,000 – most of which was spent on Door Dash orders. Allen County Prosecutors charged 22-year-old Eleza L. Rodriguez and 23-year-old...
Wayne dedicates soccer field to late coach
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wayne High School’s soccer field will now be recognized as Larry Dafforn Field after a dedication ceremony on Thursday evening. Dafforn, a former assistant coach, was considered a cornerstone for Wayne’s soccer programs. The late coach served in his role for over 30 years with the school. He was inducted […]
