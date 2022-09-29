Read full article on original website
Watch Coolio’s final ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ performance before his death
Coolio performed his 1995 smash hit “Gangsta’s Paradise” one last time just a week before his death. The rapper took the stage for an “I Love the ’90s” tour stop in Texas this past weekend. On Instagram, he posted a video of the performance, which showed the crowd singing along to the classic track from the “Dangerous Minds” soundtrack. Coolio appeared healthy in the clip as he performed a nearly 30-minute set and walked the stage hyping up the audience and his band members. Vanilla Ice, who was also performing at the same show, told TMZ that he was “still in shock and freaking...
Coolio dead aged 59: Gangsta’s Paradise rapper’s cause of death unknown after ‘collapsing at friend’s house’
GANGSTA'S Paradise rapper Coolio has died at age 59 after he reportedly collapsed while at a friend's house. The legendary rapper, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr, died on Wednesday in Los Angeles from what paramedics suspect was a cardiac arrest incident, his talent manager told The U.S. Sun. "We are...
The Heartbreaking Death Of Rapper Coolio
Iconic rap artist Coolio, best known for his hit "Gangsta's Paradise," has died suddenly at age 59. His manager, Jarez, told TMZ that the rapper passed away while visiting a friend in L.A. on September 28. The friend found Coolio unconscious in the bathroom and called paramedics, who pronounced him dead at the scene. Details are still coming in, but Jarez reports that cardiac arrest is suspected.
The Story and Meaning Behind “Gangsta’s Paradise” by Coolio
As I walk through the valley of the shadow of death / I take a look at my life and realize there’s nothin’ left—the soulful, shrewd lines of “Gangsta’s Paradise” have been blasting out of speakers since 1995. With Coolio’s thought-provoking lyrics and L.V’s gospel-tinged wail on the chorus, this track is impossible to shake.
Coolio death: Snoop Dogg, Denzel Curry and Ice Cube lead tributes to Gangster’s Paradise rapper
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and Denzel Curry are among the big names in the rap industry who have paid tribute to Coolio following news of his death. Coolio’s management firm, Trinity Artists International, confirmed the news of his death to The Independent. “We are saddened by the loss of...
Rap Icon Coolio Passes Away At 59
The rap world has lost an icon as Coolio, the legendary rapper behind “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has passed away. Variety has confirmed with manager Jarel Posey that Coolio, aka Artis Leon Ivey Jr., passed on Wednesday at around 5 PM. TMZ reports that he passed away at a friend’s hose in Los Angeles and that it is believed he suffered a cardiac arrest, though official cause of death has not been determined. Law enforcement sources told the latter site that no drugs or drug paraphernalia were found at the scene, and that an autopsy and toxicology test will be used to determine the cause of death. He was 59.
Eminem and Snoop Dogg squashed their beef following Dr. Dre’s aneurysm: “This is stupid as hell”
Eminem has revealed that a feud he had with Snoop Dogg was hashed out following the hospitalisation of their mutual friend Dr. Dre. The revelation came during an appearance on Paul Pod – the SiriusXM show hosted by Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s longtime manager who has appeared on several skits on albums throughout the rapper’s discography. The beef reportedly stemmed from Snoop’s appearance on ‘Bitch Please II’, a track on Eminem’s 2000 album ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ that also featured Dr. Dre and Xzibit.
Coolio cooked up a storm on the air and screen as he took hip hop to the world
The rapper and TV personality Coolio has died in the US at the age of 59.The man born Artis Leon Ivey Jr came to the world’s attention with his 1995 hit Gangsta’s Paradise, which became one of the most successful rap songs of all time after he recorded it for the film Dangerous Minds, starring Michelle Pfeiffer.But he was also in demand on the small screen, with a third-place finish in the UK Celebrity Big Brother in 2009 followed a year later by an appearance in the Ultimate edition of the programme.His passion for food saw him become a chef...
Dr. Dre And Snoop Dogg’s “Still D.R.E.” Hit’s Spotify’s “Billions Club”
Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s classic hit record “Still D.R.E.” recently hit a huge milestone, finally amassing a billion listens on Spotify. The announcement comes a few months after the music video for the song hit a billion views on YouTube following Dre and Snoop’s legendary Super Bowl LVI Halftime performance where they closed out the show with the song.
Kid Cudi, Teyana Taylor, Ty Dolla $ign & More Celebrate The Premiere Of ‘Entergalactic’
Kid Cudi, Teyana Taylor, Ty Dolla $ign and Jessica Williams were just a few stars on hand to celebrate the premiere of Netflix's new animated series.
