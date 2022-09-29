ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Page Six

Watch Coolio’s final ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ performance before his death

Coolio performed his 1995 smash hit “Gangsta’s Paradise” one last time just a week before his death. The rapper took the stage for an “I Love the ’90s” tour stop in Texas this past weekend. On Instagram, he posted a video of the performance, which showed the crowd singing along to the classic track from the “Dangerous Minds” soundtrack. Coolio appeared healthy in the clip as he performed a nearly 30-minute set and walked the stage hyping up the audience and his band members. Vanilla Ice, who was also performing at the same show, told TMZ that he was “still in shock and freaking...
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Heartbreaking Death Of Rapper Coolio

Iconic rap artist Coolio, best known for his hit "Gangsta's Paradise," has died suddenly at age 59. His manager, Jarez, told TMZ that the rapper passed away while visiting a friend in L.A. on September 28. The friend found Coolio unconscious in the bathroom and called paramedics, who pronounced him dead at the scene. Details are still coming in, but Jarez reports that cardiac arrest is suspected.
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

The Story and Meaning Behind “Gangsta’s Paradise” by Coolio

As I walk through the valley of the shadow of death / I take a look at my life and realize there’s nothin’ left—the soulful, shrewd lines of “Gangsta’s Paradise” have been blasting out of speakers since 1995. With Coolio’s thought-provoking lyrics and L.V’s gospel-tinged wail on the chorus, this track is impossible to shake.
MUSIC
411mania.com

Rap Icon Coolio Passes Away At 59

The rap world has lost an icon as Coolio, the legendary rapper behind “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has passed away. Variety has confirmed with manager Jarel Posey that Coolio, aka Artis Leon Ivey Jr., passed on Wednesday at around 5 PM. TMZ reports that he passed away at a friend’s hose in Los Angeles and that it is believed he suffered a cardiac arrest, though official cause of death has not been determined. Law enforcement sources told the latter site that no drugs or drug paraphernalia were found at the scene, and that an autopsy and toxicology test will be used to determine the cause of death. He was 59.
HIP HOP
NME

Eminem and Snoop Dogg squashed their beef following Dr. Dre’s aneurysm: “This is stupid as hell”

Eminem has revealed that a feud he had with Snoop Dogg was hashed out following the hospitalisation of their mutual friend Dr. Dre. The revelation came during an appearance on Paul Pod – the SiriusXM show hosted by Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s longtime manager who has appeared on several skits on albums throughout the rapper’s discography. The beef reportedly stemmed from Snoop’s appearance on ‘Bitch Please II’, a track on Eminem’s 2000 album ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ that also featured Dr. Dre and Xzibit.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Coolio cooked up a storm on the air and screen as he took hip hop to the world

The rapper and TV personality Coolio has died in the US at the age of 59.The man born Artis Leon Ivey Jr came to the world’s attention with his 1995 hit Gangsta’s Paradise, which became one of the most successful rap songs of all time after he recorded it for the film Dangerous Minds, starring Michelle Pfeiffer.But he was also in demand on the small screen, with a third-place finish in the UK Celebrity Big Brother in 2009 followed a year later by an appearance in the Ultimate edition of the programme.His passion for food saw him become a chef...
HIP HOP
thesource.com

Dr. Dre And Snoop Dogg’s “Still D.R.E.” Hit’s Spotify’s “Billions Club”

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s classic hit record “Still D.R.E.” recently hit a huge milestone, finally amassing a billion listens on Spotify. The announcement comes a few months after the music video for the song hit a billion views on YouTube following Dre and Snoop’s legendary Super Bowl LVI Halftime performance where they closed out the show with the song.
MUSIC

